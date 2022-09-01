The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Aug. 22
6325 and 0 Mears Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Romaine and Leslie Bowen, to Dawn Miller, $270,000.
923 Normandie Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Richard and Kathleen Schultz, trustees, to Randy and Cindy Ducat, $305,000.
230 and 0 Bierley Ave., Pemberville, residential, from DL Barndt 7 LLC, to Clay and Shannon Deppen, $215,000.
8273 Rudolph Road, Liberty Township, residential, from Raymond and Donna Hillard, to Davina Restorations LLC, $67,100.
0 E. Plaza Blvd., Northwood, residential, from Toledo Restoration Property Management, to Elijah Fulton and Makenzi Grannis, $339,900.
9708 Jerry City Road, Portage Township, residential, from Charlotte Zelenak, to Felicia Hoiles, $35,000.
183 and 0 Osborn St., Rossford, residential, from David Fresenius, to David Dubois, $100,500.
20913 W. River Road, Washington Township, residential, from Michael and Jill Carroll, to Carol Mowen, $524,000.
Aug. 23
1411 Devonshire St., Bowling Green, residential, from Hyungsuk Choo, to Erik Hildebrand, $320,000.
1015 Pearl St., Bowling Green, residential, from Shawn Conner, to Daniel Quilter, $139,000.
404 and 0 Perry St., Walbridge, residential, from Andrew Henton, trustee, to Joshua and Stacy Willis, $310,000.
302 Allen St., Walbridge, residential, from Joshua Palmer, to Gabrielle Trudell, $242,500.
218 Earl North Drive, Haskins, residential, from Sherry Crabtree, to Wesley and Kaley Hall, $250,000.
21264 Maplewood Road, Milton Township, residential, from Debra Bockbrader, executrix, to Dale and Theresa Kempf, $192,000.
1569 E. Bowling Green Road, Montgomery Township, residential, from Marshia Boice, to Meyers Hau, trustee, $227,000.
2 and 0 Carolina Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Patricia Strobl, to Bradley Czyzniklewicz, $92,400.
26393 Windy Trace Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Ryan and Tracy Guess, to Melissa and Christian Davis, $415,000.
Aug. 24
911 and 0 N. Prospect St., Bowling Green, residential, from James and Patsy Slater, trustee, to Jamie Kuhlman, $175,000.
1009 Fort Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from John and Jeff Emmerich and Jinda Kinlaw, to Timothy Emmerich, $150,000.
23980 and 0 Long Judson Road, Grand Rapids Township, residential, from Leslie Heyman, to Daniel and May Cummings, $115,000.
23147 and 0 Main St., Custar, residential, from John Spencer and Karen Schetter, to Rosa Bowen, $133,000.
3443 Piper Drive, Northwood, residential, from Nathaniel Brice, to Connor Phillips, $204,000.
1948 Glenross Place, Northwood, residential, from Benjamin Huenfeld, to Mazen Mhtar, $100,000.
25283 Thompson Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Robert and Sandra Morse, to Dallas Oberdick, $322,500.
0 Thompson Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Barbara Kern, to Dallas Oberdick, $15,000.
10248 Five Point Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Harley King, to Alexander Kamerer and Ratna Fanita, $312,500.
1031 Stoneleigh Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Abigail and Michael Gerber, $59,900.
Aug. 25
4519 Bloomdale Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Vincent Huff, to Westley Lee, $13,000.
2015 an 0 Bailey Road, Lake Township, residential, from Debra Pasch, to Jeremy and Jadrien Miller, to $218,000.
304 Breckman St., Walbridge, residential, from Rosemary Leslie, to Brenda and Shawn White, $160,500.
207, 0 W. Main St. and 0 Main St., Portage, residential, from Christopher and Denise Streidl, to Dario and Julie Sagastume, $190,000.
706 and 0 Hanson St., Northwood, residential, from Raul and Maria Jaso, to Raquel Jaso, $76,000.
9041 Mandell Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Anderson and Renee Brooks, to Alayna Morrison and Bobby Pigott, $227,850.
30134 Hickory Hill Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Christopher and Deidre Kock, to Bradley and Kimberly Moses, $660,000.
308 and 0 W. Front St., Perrysburg, residential, from Matthew and Ellen Kang, to Nicholas Pfleghaar and Timothy Polakowski, $977,000.
3712 Fremont Pike, Troy Township, residential, from Janet Harpest, to Evan Fisk, $149,760.
17075 McCutcheonville Road, Webster Township, residential, from Marilyn Atkin, trustee, to Travis and Courtney Jones, $200,000.
Aug. 26
30531 E. River Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Bridgett Root, to Dellow Ltd., $350,000.