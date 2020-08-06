The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
July 27
253 S. Enterprise St., Bowling Green, residential, from Angela Ahlgren, to Sarah and Brian Swisher, $121,100.
30370 Cedar Valley Drive, Northwood, residential, from Charles Barteck, to Tabatha Corl, $239,000.
0 Milton Road, Milton Township, agricultural, 3 acres, from Elizabeth Strow, trustee, to Cameo and Cody Froman, $24,000.
July 28
28770 Georgia Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Cheryl Hill, to Ryan and Heather Schroeder, $262,500.
720 Bradner Road, Northwood, residential, from Curtis Nix, to Jeffrey and Shelly Nissen, $275,000.
102 Howald Farm Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Brian Kerekes, to Brittany and Zachary Alt, $430,000.
7342 Wales Road, Northwood, residential, from Nicholas Demski, to Sharon Williams and Christina Davenport and Randy York, $140,000.
1516 Finch Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Michael and Jeanne Kobylski, to Michael and Teresa Brown, $234,000.
24966 Reddington Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to William Reagan, $376,725.
2102 Coe Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Alexa and Christopher Reaper, to Erik and Amie Dreyfus, $269,000.
1 Augusta Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Jennifer Newman, to Joshua Webster, $100,000.
23015 W. River Road, Grand Rapids, residential, from Colleen DiBartolomeo, to Kyle and Mallory Dockery, $230,000.
1985 Devils Hole Road, Pemberville, residential, from Anthony and Holly Hernandez, to Brittany and John Simpkins, $289,000.
14599 Dexter Falls Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Kenneth and Carrie Sloan, to Kristi and James Kirtland, $195,000.
1107 E. Riverbend Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Deanna Dewburg, to Brandie Hintz, $129,000.
9886 Ford Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Rose Brownson, to Mary Hengesbaugh, $155,000.
11751 Kingsgate Court, Perrysburg, residential, from John and Deborah Arquette, to Charles and Joetta Thatcher, $207,000.
1613 Ridge Cross Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Benjamin and Christine Skilliter, to Leah and Matthew Shank, $295,000.
6130 Brookhaven Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Zachary Alt, to Whitney Wright and Steven Wright Jr., $319,900.
5834 Shawnee Ave,, Walbridge, residential, from Family G&C Investments, to Alyssa Bihn and Zachary Greenlese, $249,900.
13 Parkview Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Amber Moomey, to Steven and Lisa Murphy, $160,000.
2513 Revilla Drive, Northwood, residential, from Joshua Miner II and Katie Perkins, to Jonathan Earle, $178,000.
123 E. Back Bay Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Martin Courtney III and Cherie Courtney, $38,000.
15864 Corner Brook Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Christine Bothe, to Harold and Sally Morris, $283,500.
29768 E. Freedom Drive, Northwood, residential, from Premier Bank by Merger Home Savings Bank, to SJL Development, $148,650.
15557 Sunset Maple Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Frank Kwiatkowski, $61,800.
505 Yorkshire Drive, Haskins, residential, from Jason and Amanda Frazier, to Jonathan Knitz and Regina Molnar, $235,000.
11071 E. Riverbend Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Deanna Newbury, to Brandie Hintz, $129,000.
July 29
2515 Revilla, Northwood, residential, from Rosalie Baumbach, to Christian Ormsby and Megan Hornyak, $169,900.
819 Little Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Frank Lanno Jr., to Andrew and Yana Doughty, $246,000.
3690 Lakepointe Drive, Northwood, residential, from James and Kathy Umbaugh, to NED LLC, $77,000.
9430 Sheffield Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Carolina Walsh, to Christopher Amato and Teresa Weiher, $87,500.
9430 Sheffield Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffrey Mauk, to Christopher Amato and Teresa Weiher, $87,500.
9430 Sheffield Road, Perrysburg, residential, from John Mauk, to Christopher Amato and Teresa Weiher, $87,500.
9430 Sheffield Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Elizabeth Harris, to Christopher Amato and Teresa Weiher, $87,500.
950 Lober Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Lois King, to Donald and Bonnie White, $170,000.
2603 Maple St., Hoytville, residential, from Richard Laberdee, to Alondra Cano, $25,000.
0 Broadview Ave., Luckey, residential, from Beth Haar, to Allen and Barbara Hager, $17,500.
0 Broadview Ave., Luckey, residential, from William Welling, to Allen and Barbara Hager, $17,500.
0 Lemoyne Road, Walbridge, agricultural, 131.39 acres, from the estate of Andrew Adler, to David Jaeger and Cole Smith, $437,967.
29758 Lemoyne Road, Lake Township, agriculture, 131.39 acres, from Andrew Adler, to David Jaeger and Cole Smith, $218,983.
17 Old Coach Road, Bowling Green, residential, from John and Sherry Shaffer, to Steven Geroski IV and Cynthia Geroski, $480,000.
29760 Waterbury Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Allison Unnerstall, trustee, to Molly Noble, $389,000.
28972 Main St., Millbury, residential, from Joshua and Katrina Okonski, to Alex Pless, $185,000.
18561 Kellogg Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Dale Whitt, to Morgan Lytle, $183,700.
755 Creekside Drive, Rossford, residential, from James Yost, trustee, to Michael and Elouise Alexander, trustees, $262,000.
216 E. Front St., Perrysburg, residential, from Matthew and Sarah Mammitt, $440,000.
7833 Scotch Ridge Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Erik Studyvin, to Jessika Boninsegna, $170,000.
1033 N. Ironwood Drive, Rossford, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Woodland Custom Home Builders, $100,000.
205 Cedar St., Pemberville, residential, from Kevin and Christine Rahe, to Aaron Roach and Ashley Jurski, $220,000.
2514 Eden East Drive, Northwood, residential, from Randy Kozina, to Joshua Miner II and Katie Miner, $177,500.
July 31
1114 Lyn Road, Bowling Green, residential, from William Culbertson and Hollis Pearson and Mary Patterson, to James Ferrell, $185,000.
929 and 931 Partridge Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Dennis Smith and Linda Gray, to Howard Gray Jr. and Linda Gray, $70,000.
18 Bainbridge Way, Bowling Green, residential, from Edna Instone, to Paula Zackrisson, $152,000.
0 Deshler Road, Fostoria, agricultural, 40 acres, from Keith Leathers, to Laurjen LLC, $176,000.
326 Main St., Luckey, residential, from Andrew Jensen, to Kyle Failor, $175,500.