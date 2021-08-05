The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
July 12
23849 Tracy Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Nicklaus and Rachel Eckel, to Clarence and Lisa Foos, $233,000,
219 Third St. and 216 Findlay St., Portage, residential, from KJT Enterprises, to Legacy Dairy Farms, $150,000.
128 Frazee Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Leo Schifferli, to Andrew McIntyre, $26,000.
623 N. Wintergarden Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Irene and Kenneth Rieman, to Janice Frisch and Bryan Rupert, $240,000.
120 W. Maple St., North Baltimore, residential, from Barfell Repair and Renovation, to Boonphit Phanthavong, $163,000.
945 N. Main St., Bowling Green, residential, from Delia Ramirez, to Robert Vargas, $90,000.
9 Augusta Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Rebecca Graber, to Jeffrey June, $134,500.
15630 Grand Bank Way, Perrysburg, residential, from William Fu and Lingling Rong, to Peter and Stefanie Rusin, $530,000.
July 13
9865 Connor Lake Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Ronald and Cheryl Homer, to Jill Manzagol, $240,500.
659 Bruns Drive, Rossford, residential, from Joseph Peschel, to Jeffery and Cathy Welch, $115,000.
922 Kathy Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from SHS Group Company, to Andrew Herringshaw and Hannah Kuhlman, $55,000.
6142 Brookhaven Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Edward Hatzidakis III and Lynette Hatzidakis, $374,900.
230, 230 and 0 Central Ave., North Baltimore, residential, from Michael Althauser II, to Bradd and Adam Benedict, $17,000.
112 Gray Bridge Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Jake and Kristen Moore, $559,850.
346 Hoelter Ave., Luckey, residential, from Michael and Carol Lake, to Peggy Ery, $213,000.
3517 Goodrich Ave., Northwood, residential, from Matthew and Chelsey Jefferies, $157,200.
600 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Huffman Sarver Construction and Real Estate, to Peter Huffman, $399,950.
885 Mill Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Scott and Tamara Mitchell, to Barrett Dorner, $240,000.
138 Jennings Road, Rossford, residential, from Kelcey and Ashley Erdman, to Kelcey Erdman, $125,000.
27821 Schriber St., Walbridge, residential, from Cora Cain, to David Collins II, $31,000.
5731 Moline Martin Road, Walbridge, residential, from Timothy Carrol, to Aaron Kennedy, $129,900.
432 Buttonwood Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Stephanie Black, to Carlos and Yaritza Toledo, $207,000.
532 Krotzer Ave., Luckey, residential, from Gwenn Hetzner, to Steven Kern, $95,000.
2090 Kenton Trail, Perrysburg, residential, from Theodore Koch, to Nagarjuna and Kaycee Kukkapalli, $315,000.
July 14
763 Ridge Lake Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Amanda Peppers, to Krista and Joseph Balwinski, $450,000.
425 Park Ave., Unit 8, Fostoria, residential, from Rodney and Bette Reiter, to Tiell Properties, $42,000.
1269 and 0 Walbridge Road, Millbury, residential, from Jennifer Moser, to Kristina Huss, $40,000.
29290 E. River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Matthew Lahey, to Matthew Inniger, $255,000.
23673 Fourth St., Grand Rapids, residential, from William and Brenda Punches, to Eric Martin, $150,000.
10355 Bridgewood Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Douglas and Lisa Long, to Charles Kessinger Jr. and Jerilyn St. Clair, $239,900.
23661 Fourth St., Grand Rapids, residential, from William and Brenda Punches, to Eric Martin, $150,000.
7328 Starlawn Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Stephen Johnston, to Morgan Reiner, $175,000.
300 Edgewood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Dawn Duncan, to Ciera Howard and Benjamin King, $193,500.
111 Twinbrook Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Theresa Himes, to Paul and Kristina Overhulse, $246,000.
0, 103 and 105 Cedar Court, Walbridge, residential and Commercial, from RN Homes, to JDD New Choice Estates, $304,000.
539 Chippewa Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Alison Lazenby, to Jennifer and Darryl Cartwright, $435,000.
984 E. Boundary St., Perrysburg, residential, from Shane and Julie Saam, to Gregory Chevalier, $185,000.
July 15
0 Mermill Road, Bowling Green, agricultural, 70.59 acres, from Thames Farms, to Joshua and Kyra Schnipke, $480,012.
724 Hanson St., Northwood, residential, from Silverleaf Properties, to John Sarchiz, $125,000.
0 Tracy Road, 18800 Liberty Hi Road and 0 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, agricultural, 78 acres, from Thames Farms, to Shane and Ashley Vetter, $546,000.
0 U.S. 6, Bowling Green, agricultural, 68.28 acres, from Thames Farms, to Matthew and Christiana Meyer, $512,100.
0 Bays Road, Portage Township, agricultural, 160 acres, from Thames Farms, to Michael and Nancy Keys, $1,200,000.
10824 Vosburg Road, Portage, residential, from Timothy and Sandra Hunyor, to Brandon and Corianna Palmer and Mitchell Morlock, $391,000.
10537 Pemberville Road, Wayne, residential, from Russell and June Foster, to Gibb and Jarrett Story, $80,000.
801 N. Main St., Bowling Green, residential, from 801 North Main Ltd., to Lisa and Wesley Parsell and David and Lynn Hipp, $1.
7316 Starlawn Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Terrence Eckel, to SFR3-000 LLC, $118,000.
812 Elk Ridge Road, Northwood, residential, from David and Sherry Walker, to Cassandra Gelow, $350,000.
201 N. Findlay St., Haskins, residential, from Robert and Suzanne Keller, to Karen Billmaier, $210,000.
15957 Five Point Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Geraldene Albright, to Wilfredo and Kellie Torres, $225,000.
105 Garfield St., Bloomdale, residential, from Bryan and Meagan Brenner, to Damian and William Moore, $168,000.
0 Linwood Road, Lot C, Bowling Green, agricultural, 7.75 acres, from Donald Sander, to Cory Helmick and Amanda Vitone, $74,000.
0 Water St., Portage, residential, from Daniel and Brenda Cookson, to Kenneth and Krystal Mulkey, $200,000.
812 Parker St., Bowling Green, residential, from Margaret Maidlow, to Ross McDermott and Erin LeGalley, $197,000.
1910 Sharon Drive, Northwood, residential, from Nicholas Panos Jr., and Allyson Rose, to Savon Coker, $84,800.
221 Stonegate Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Bonadine Woods, trustee, to Patricia Wilhelm, $160,000.
0 Creekside Drive, Rossford, residential, from John Baumgartner, to Rebekah and Michael Murphy, $65,000.