The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
July 25
8091 Jerry City Road, Bloom Township, agricultural, 2.62 acres, from Karen Brueggemeier, et. al., to Anthony and Steven Wise, $166,000.
1301 Bourgogne Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Della York, to Michael and Andrea Ziebold, $307,500.
152 Buttonwood Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Kristofer Gilley, to Russell Tillett and Dwayne Christopher, $220,000.
0 N. Third St., North Baltimore, residential, from Joseph and Lois Gerdeman, to Susan Seiler, $15,000.
14951 Trails End Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from Kelly Arndt, to John and Steven Gauld, $310,000.
0 Woodland Drive, Rossford, residential, from Brian and Karen Hughes, to Taylor Frendt, $1,695.
545 Indian Ridge Trail, Rossford, residential, from BGRS Relocation, to John Putnam and Kimberly Kucharski, $281,000.
20436 Brooke Lane, Weston, residential, from Floyd and Lottie Wilson, to Habitat for Humanity of Wood County Ohio, $96,600.
July 26
1320 Kensington Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Eugene Frye Jr., to Laura Stafford, $379,000.
903 Parker Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Kelly Huffine, to Laurie Surrey, $248,000.
432 Pine Valley Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Todd and Yvonne Stoner, trustees, to Travis and Kara Tansel, $477,000.
24371 Second St., Grand Rapids, residential, from Charles Miller, to Daniel and Devra Rochte, $21,000.
13175 Deshler Road, Henry Township, commercial, from Jeffery Beach, to Intermodal Facilities Group, $85,000.
202 and 0 Southlawn Drive, North Baltimore, residential, from Bryan Kent, to Jessica Leeper and Edward Leeper III, $176,000.
102 Earl North Drive, Haskins, residential, from Derek and Kimberly Campbell, to Ryan and Madeline Koppenhofer, $262,500.
115 and 0 Evans Ave., Bradner, residential, from Jacob Firsdon, to Jeffrey Treadaway and Lacie Sprague, $100,000.
517 and 0 Crocker St., Bradner, residential, from Jeff Reynolds and Raymond Zaker, to Raymond and Cindy Zaker, $7,500.
29745 Gleneagles Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Tracy and Sara Gaines, to R&M Services, $353,000.
2022 Coe Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Susan Kozal, to Shelby and Cody Harder, $330,000.
104 Forest Gate Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Reinaldo and Thelma Carnevali, to Adam and Madeline Murray, $793,500.
22 Boston Bay Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Patricia Hudson, to Catherine Wyss, $201,000.
153 Foxhill Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from James Cuhran, to Alejandro Lucio and Megan Bedard, $235,100.
230 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, residential, from Phillip and Donna Petterborg, trustees, to Robert and Stephanie Puterbaugh, $195,000.
4170 Fremont Pike, Troy Township, residential, from Dorothy Long, to Faye Ehmann-Mcluckie, $140,001.
17443 Harley Woods Drive, Tontogany, residential, from Jeff and Sherrie Robinson, to Susan and Philip Stinson, $541,900.
July 27
238 W. Bay Harbor Court, Bowling Green, residential, from J&A Building Ventures, to Susan Birkle, $333,250.
236 Willowood Circle, Bowling Green, residential, from Michael and Rekha Kostecke, to Romaine and Leslie Bowen, $259,900.
592 Bierley Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Scott Souders, to Vincent Pershing Jr., $297,500.
17765 and 0 Bridge St., Grand Rapids, residential, from Christopher Burkett, to Joshua and Caitrin Lobach, $33,003.
29723 Broadway Road, Lake Township, residential, from Janet Fyffe, to James Fyffe, $75,000.
206 Park Lane, Walbridge, residential, from Eva McComis, trustee, to Bruce McComis, $135,000.
15065 Cypress Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to John and Mary MacBride, $408,800.
129 and 0 Main St., Wayne, residential, from Terry and Beth Stearns, to Christina Stearns, $80,000.
29229 Bates Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Anthony and Barbara Varhovec, to Michael Deiger, $221,000.
7261 Latcha Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Gerald Graver and Louann Weis, to Jodi Johnson, trustee, $305,000.
1751 Watermill Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael Provenza, trustee, to Rosemary Onyekelu and Emmanuel Agwunnia, $349,000.
13345 and 0 Main St., Weston, residential, from Linda and Lloyd Fite, to Thomas Spoor, $210,000.
July 28
190 and 0 Washington St., Cygnet, residential, from Randy Rothenbuhler, to Barbara Gobrecht, $90,000.
1005 N. Main St., Bowling Green, commercial, 0.53 acres, from Svetlana Fish, to Kubera Investments, $1,041,136.
315 and 0 Tarr St., North Baltimore, residential, from Cathy and Blair Basye, to David and Holly Brown, $265,000.
0 Oil Center Road, Jackson Township, residential, from Wilma Aungst, to Mark and Melody Drewes, $150,000.
0 Broadway and Genoa Roads, Lake Township, agricultural, 172.11 acres, from Kathy Franz, to Stream and Wetlands Foundation, $1,548,000.
17954 Jerry City Road, Liberty Township, residential, from Cristen Cramer, to Stanley and Wilma Aungst, $300,000.
256 and 0 Rood St., Northwood, residential, from Karl Schultz, to ECCM State Line Properties, $45,000.
524 and 0 Garfield Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Kenneth Opperman and Vickie Halamay, to Stephen Chenworth, $243,000.
1021 Stoneleigh Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Jason and Amanda Lagrange, $498,750.
25604 Willowbend Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Fran Daggett, to Courtney and Jacob Blust, $403,000.
3312 Chapel Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for NW Ohio, to Bonnell Investment Group, $140,000.
840 W. Boundary St., Perrysburg, commercial, 1.54 acres, from Nineteen Point Nine LLC, to C3 Partners Russell LLC, $2,325,000.
July 29
43 Union St., Cygnet, residential, from Richard and Nancy Daniels, to Jared Schramm, $115,000.
714 Brittany Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Kip and Sharon Miller, to Brandon and Eleanor Clark, $380,000.
447 College Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Patricia Dehook, to Shirley and Michelle Ducat, $149,000.
106 and 0 Perry St., Haskins, residential, from Manuel Carrillo IV, to Robert McCarty, $190,000.
8278 Milton Road, Milton Township, residential, from Kay and Kenneth Whitaker, to Reuben Yoder, $177,870.
22803 and 0 Main St., Custar, residential, from Ann Vogan, to Jesse and Caitlyn Vogan, $72,000.
713 Crocker St., Bradner, residential, from Richard Rathburn, to Justin Smith and Nicole Smith-Taylor, $221,500.
1923 Sheffield Place, Northwood, residential, from Dew Holdings, to Aaron Howard, $75,000.
3047 E. Plaza Blvd., Northwood, residential, from Family G&C Investments, to Kevin Shank, $265,000.
7391 W. Lake Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Steven Luce Jr. and Alexandra Bowen, to Kelly Michael, $189,900.
560 Loomis Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Richard Kimple, to Bart and Jayeeta Woodstrup, $195,000.
18615 Wall St., Tontogany, residential, from Hefflinger LLC, to Layton Hauler, $110,000.