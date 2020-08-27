The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Aug. 17
314 Jewett Ave., North Baltimore, residential, from Benny Ritz and Andrew Biddle, to Alexis Tellez, $108,000.
158 Windsor Drive, Rossford, residential, from Kate Costello, to Brandon Janicki, $130,000.
13190 Five Point Road, Perrysburg, residential, from 5 Points Development Company, to Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, $55,000.
308 Sand Ridge Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Sandridge Enterprises, to Redbud Grove, $110,000.
915 Alberta Circle, Bowling Green, residential, from Robert Mossberger Jr., to Carry and Cynthia Varney, $255,000.
0 Union St., Cygnet, residential, from Selena Yates, to Richard Tefft Jr., $10,000.
26884 Thompson Road, Perrysburg, residential, from the estate of Deanna Reynolds, to Speedway LLC, $250,000.
971 Locust St., Perrysburg, residential, from Allison and Anthony Vohl, to Stephen and Catherine Hummer, $290,000.
201 Rehton Parkway, Walbridge, residential, from Family G&C Investments LLC, to Jason and Kelsey Douglas, $124,900.
177 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Rosemarie and Brian Cousino, $317,976.
847 Pearl St., Bowling Green, residential, from Brienne King, trustee, to Kateland Cox and Barry James, $158,000.
Aug. 18
28963 Belmont Farm Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Richard Woggerman II and Dustin and Kimberly Woggerman, to Andrew and Beverly Foltz, $275,000.
13160 Five Point Road, Perrysburg, residential, from 5 Points Development Company, to Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, $55,000.
2383 Goldenrod Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Lisa Webb and Jack Webb III, to Justin and Nicole Bryson, $345,000.
158 Foxhill Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Todd Grinonneau, to Jennifer Concord, $194,500.
1968 Bailey Road, Northwood, residential, from the estate of Nancy Cuthbertson, to Dean Marcinek, $195,000.
Corner of Arbor Road and Tracy Road, Northwood, commercial, from Carol Caple-Tarrier, to Rise Toledo LLC, $330,000.
417 Mulberry St. Perrysburg, residential, from Daniel and Judith Herrin, to Jacob Simpkins, $136,000.
418 N. Prospect St., Bowling Green, residential, from Eric Sargent and Nicole Spoerl, to Travels With Kids LLC, $122,900.
925 Orchard Drive, Rossford, residential, from Justin Angles, to Rochelle Huffman and Brian Kaiser, $250,000.
17450 W. River Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Janice Lower, trustee, to Sandra Hylant and Mark Schmollinger, trustees, $891,000.
718 Wooster St., Bowling Green, residential, from Kevin and Stacey Bock, trustees, to Jordan and Emily Browning, $180,000.
171 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Andrew Young and Kara King, $313,970.
967 Maple St., Perrysburg, residential, from David and Gretchen Ehlers, to Anthony Gonzalez, $307,000.
823 Lafayette Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Christopher and Christine Snyder, to David Ramirez II and Stacey Tavenier, $183,200.
Aug. 19
616 S. Ridge Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Keith and Sandra Custer, to Andrew Grier and Aislinn Colapietro, $369,900.
28229 Main St., Millbury, residential, from Dennis and Judy Miller, to James and Cynthia Zeiler, $185,000.
106 Elm St., Wayne, residential, from Madalynne Van Atta, to Molly Baumgartner, $130,000.
1320 Sand Ridge Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Christian Powers, to Cristina Navarre and Jacob Christensen, $167,000.
970 Mulberry St., Perrysburg, residential, from Larry and Joan Borden, to Kerrie and Mark Hoffman, $273,000.
26337 Summer Trace Drive, residential, from Jacob and Kelly Wittmer, to John Hutchins, trustee, $365,000.
1471 Indian Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Edwin and Patricia Gibbs, to Tylor Brummett, $245,000.
15491 Steen Road, Portage, residential, from Ashley Randolph, to Molly and Jacob Firsdon, $204,050.
0 Latcha Road, Walbridge, agricultural, 60 acres, from Daniel Goodman, to TA and TL LLC, $360,000.
10073 Rudolph Road, Rudolph, residential, from Fifth Third Bank, to William Schmeltz, $27,500.
Aug. 20
22070 Haskins Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Michael and Beth Ware, to Thomas and Kelly Newman, $300,000.
1640 Treetop Place, Bowling Green, residential, from Kenneth and Rochelle Peters, to Lowell and Janet Nees, $353,500.
218 Guy St., Walbridge, residential, from DAJ071, LLC, to Ashley Lockhart and Matthew Maran, $160,000.
916 N. Vine St., Fostoria, residential, from Jeffery and Michelle Dohanyos, to Christina Cleveland, $127,000.
4226 Hakes Road, Northwood, residential, from the estate of Wayne Phillips Jr., to Jason Hess, $46,000.
355 E. Front St., Pemberville, residential, from Larry and Carol Moore, to Nicholas Orzechowski, $160,000.
542 S. Maple St., Bowling Green, commercial, from Larry and Jodi Pahl, to Slippery Elm Holdings LLC., $259,000.
402 E. Boundary St., Perrysburg, residential, from Linda Timm, to Jennifer Stuck and John Stuck II, $287,000.
2428 Darcey Court, Perrysburg, residential, from David and Kathleen Sickles, to Michael and Allison Allesee, $274,500.
25702 McCutcheonville Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Jody Boyd, to Marisa Everitt and Troy Ery, $319,000.
328 Wayne St., Luckey, residential, from Appalachian-American LLC, to Tara Barnhart, $170,000.
14610 New Rochester Road, Pemberville, residential, from Scott Martin, to Jamie and Kasey Kuhlman, $115,100.
215 Glenwood Road, Rossford, residential, from the estate of Peter Cieply, to Melissa Cieply, $102,000.
14854 Lake Winds Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from John and Marjorie Harris, to Scott Lee, $279,000.
Aug. 21
835 Parker St., Bowling Green, residential, from Dennis Marten, trustee, to William Parratt, $165,655.
0 Jerry City Road, Cygnet, residential, from Roger Hoiles, to John Benschoter, $132,405.
25795 Edinborough Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Jennifer and Paul Matuszynski, to Timothy Sauer, $550,000.
14951 Stonehaven Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Gregory and Judith Slee, to Jennifer and Paul Matuszynski, $790,000.
204 E. Perry St., Walbridge, residential, from Nicholas and Kayla Clippinger, to Holly Paiva, $70,000.
9692 Millcroft Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Hannah Birkholz, to Corbin Brangham, $190,000.
27850 Glenwood Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Phillip Carlen, to Zachary Davies and Logan Heft, $120,000.
1506 Muirfield Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from David and Lynn Kubacki, to Bryan and Shane McCracken, $387,000.
435 Park Ave., Unit 201, Fostoria, residential, from Patricia Ziegman, to Brandon Noon, $87,000.
14788 Prairie Lake Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Andrew Doughty, to Adam and Stacy Freund, $325,000.
1565 Mitchell Road, North Baltimore, residential, from Don and Pamela Seiler, to Nathaniel and Amanda Raltz, $279,000.
2907 Joseph Road, Luckey, residential, from Benjamin and Monica Church, to NC & KC, $229,000.
330 Edgewood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Dale Harmon, to Santus Cous Investments LLC, $60,000.