The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
July 29
24029 Front St., Grand Rapids, residential, from Marcia Neagley, to Sue Swensen, $152,000.
236 Larchwood Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from W. David and Lisa Luhlsdorf, to Beverly Smith, $262,500.
31 Tanglewood Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Michael Howick and Allison Fox, to Koushik Shaha and Mousumi Mallik, $495,000.
915 Gustin Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Melissa Meyer, to Gregory and Debra Yarick, $160,000.
1919 Parc Rue, Northwood, residential, from James and Allison Bailey, to Brian and Katie Chaney, $199,000.
235 Blue Jacket Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Sue Severs, to Travis Kozek, $240,000.
0 Lemoyne Road, Troy Township, agricultural, from the East Ohio Gas Company, to POP Real Estate Holdings, $6,200,000.
640 Eighth St., Bowling Green, commercial, from CNW Rentals, to REM Rentals, $200,000.
402 High St., Bowling Green, commercial, from PJN Rentals, to REM Rentals, $1,500,000.
3282 Sterlingwood Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Joseph and Maria Lindgren, to Zachary and Tracey Heisler, $393,900.
1459 Woodstream Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffrey and Ilze Hammersley, to Eric and Christine Roof, $410,000.
12216 Mitchell Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Dolly and Florence Burkhardt, to Apple Mason, $4,000.
July 30
2018 Clearwater Circle, Bowling Green, commercial, from Sparkle Partners, to PEMM Group, $775,000.
50 Roland Court, Rossford, residential, from Dorothy Oberle, to Bruce and Martha Jewell, $130,000.
145 Stonegate Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Strawberry Fields Investments, to Cathy Hoffman, $136,000.
2311 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, agricultural, 1.1 acres, from John and Laura Stephens, to Breanna Schumitsch, $170,000.
622 Bruns Drive, Rossford, residential, from Angela Rowe-Blair, to Andrew Makras, $191,000.
22850 Ault Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Dale Coffield, to Joshua Strawman, $217,175.
3645 Girton Road, Risingsun, agricultural, 28.5 acres, from Russell and June Foster, trustees, to Max Zyski, $160,000.
426 W. College Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Ernsthausen Painting, to Joseph and Nancy Nycz, $205,000.
304 Southwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Joel Hood, to Angel Lerma and Charlotte Murphy, $230,000.
1684 Watermill Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Timothy and Kimberly Hansen, to Charles and Heather Warr, $450,000.
1575 Elk Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Chad and Tara Thompson, to Kim McNerney, $305,000.
209 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Ruth Shaffer, to Anthony and Madison Behan, $269,900.
345 Hoelter Ave., Luckey, residential, from Patrick and Christina Miller, to James and Alyshia Byer, $225,000.
6300 Mears Road, Cgynet, residential, from Toney and Kelley Borton, to Maria and Pedro Gutierrez, $390,000.
230 W. Bay Harbor Court, Bowling Green, residential, from J & A Building Ventures, to Thomas and Lorena Perez, $275,000.
Aug. 2
141 Osborn St., Rossford, residential, from Kerry Siek, to Andrew Davis, $126,000.
153 Elm St., Rossford, residential, from Mogul R & C, to William Kibbey, $110,000.
0 Tontogany Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Richard Euler, to Samantha and Kevin Agler, $56,700.
1063 Locust St., Perrysburg, residential, from Rhonda Brown, to Lori Braunschweiger, $305,000.
221 E. Second St., Perrysburg, residential, from Kevin Leininger, to Sarah and Theodore Gradel, $490,000.
216 Birchdale Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Steven and Ruth Jackson, to Cathy Hanson, $160,000.
Aug. 3
20 Augusta Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from John and Judith Powell, to Jennifer and Timothy Machia, $75,000.
0 Bays Road, Montgomery Township, agricultural, 30 acres, from Gerald and Ruth Wise, to Anthony Wise, $180,000.
5106 Bostwick Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Stephanie King and Douglas Rohrs, to Stephen and Sue Iseman, $340,000.
760 Little Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jo and Michael Williams, to Scott and Tamara Mitchel, $255,00.
460 Bridgeview Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from William Okorowski, to Wendy Walters, $253,000.
13160 Five Point Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Arturo and Elizabeth Garcia, $423,850.
141 Main St., Jerry City, residential, from Blair Palmer, to Dustan Machefski, $125,000.
25560 Wood Creek Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Jimmy Lewis Jr. and Melissa Lewis, to Brian and Christina Doellman, $435,000.
1028 Melrose St., Bowling Green, residential, from First United Methodist Church of Bowling Green, to Timothy and Margaret Harris, $230,000.
3754 Lakepointe Drive, Northwood, residential, from Sarah Agee, to Thomas and Kelly Mann, $50,000.
1608 Conneaut Ave, Bowling Green, residential, from Cheryl Sokoll, to Deborah Horlak, $260,000.
1450 S. Railroad St., Millbury, commercial, from Dennis Schwamberger, to John Zachel, $93,750.
868 Elk Ridge Drive, Northwood, residential, from David Hadley, to David and Shyrl Scanlan, $330,000.
29165 Cramer St., Millbury, residential, from James Savage Jr., to Timothy Hudson, $40,000.
28049 and 0 Broadway Road, Walbridge, residential, from NED LLC, to Heidi Sells Homes, $41,000.
21010 Long Judson Road, Grand Rapids, residential, from Mary Marlow, to Robert Johnson, $134,750.
501 Ballybay Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Wendy Walters, to Jeremy Kline and Shannon Walters, $250,000.
1139 Clark St., Bowling Green, residential, from Karen Heckman, to Joshua and Stacy Poca, $220,000.
184 Osborne St., Rossford, residential, from Andrew and Marsha Kott, to James Wallace Jr. and Annie Konesni, $113,500.
29930 Lime City Road, Perrysburg, commercial, from Hau Tree Group, to Rossford Self-Storage, $300,000.
1021 Sandusky St., Perrysburg, commercial, from 1021 Sandusky LLC, to Barmen Properties, $862,000.
180 Southwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Nicholas and Sara Seuberling, to Eric and Allison Barnes, $245,000.
7 Ridgewood Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Robert and Andrea Petrie, to Timothy and Christine Taylor, $385,500.
1516 Red Bud Drive, Northwood, residential, from Walter Ballentine III and Charlene Ballentine, $275,000.
801 Sixth St., Bowling Green, residential, from Karl and Irene Hinesman, to Kasey and Jamie Kuhlman, $73,000.
168 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Trudy Davies, trustee, to Timothy and Pamela Erard, $145,000.
815 S. Christopher St., Bowling Green, residential, from Stephen and Kimberly Barnaclo, to Andrew Menich and Madison Georgoff, $279,000.