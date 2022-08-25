The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Aug. 15
128 and 0 Meeker St., Bowling Green, residential, from Todd and Mary Canedy, to Mary Pollock, $150,000.
315 Breckman St., Walbridge, residential, from Kevin Alexander, to Brennen and Victoria Williams, $225,000.
25319 W. River Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Matthew Mefferd, to David Baymiller, $350,000.
3491 Piper Drive, Northwood, residential, from Sarah and Jonathan Jacobs, to Sarah Jacobs, $25,000.
259 and 0 Gardner Ave., Northwood, residential, from Ray Fiebig, trustee, to Michael Stanz, $45,000.
9923 Wethersfield Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Frank and Karen Vallas, to Troy and Jeanette Miller, $415,000.
29702 Durham Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Phyllis Etzel, trustee, to Russell Hufford and Megan Manahan, $450,000.
10898 Waterview Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Garry and Denise Cox, to Andrea Kellermeyer, $282,000.
2998 Woods Edge Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Rajan Puri and Randeep Mavi, $649,850.
152 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Jonathan and Amanda Smith, $419,675.
601 Chippewa Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from James and Rita Blaxzcyk, to Rena and Christopher Ludden, $505,000.
Aug. 16
1424 Westminster Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Middleton Trace LLC, to Jacob and Christina Clemens, $52,900.
304 and 0 Main St., Pemberville, residential, from Adam and Shamber Perry, to Andrew and Chelsea Rospert, $332,500.
217 Main St., Wayne, residential, from Lakeview Loan Servicing, to Matthew Wenzel and Alyshia Uthoff, $151,555.
26646 Amberwood Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Thomas and Patricia Haar, to Xi Cheng and Yu Meifang, $299,900.
1322 Sutton Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Justin Maron, to Daniel and Tiffany Dorner, $305,000.
28290 White Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Elliott and Taylor Ferguson, to Heather and Adam Smith, $107,500.
206 and 0 Water St., Portage, residential, from Mary Wolford, to Timothy Murphy, $47,800.
937 Orchard Drive, Rossford, residential, from Donald Rydman, to Luke and Sara Kwiatkowski, $271,500.
Aug. 17
6292 Wayne Road, Perry Township, residential, from Thomas Ackerman, to Scott Wright Jr., $14,000.
894 Shearwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Kyle Wright and Elizabeth Rumpf, to Trung Tran and Bao Le, $284,000.
200 and 0 Third and 0 Walnut streets, Portage, residential, from Andrew Balser, to DMY Rentals of Wood County, $198,000.
Aug. 18
255 S. Enterprise St., Bowling Green, residential, from Anna Wetzel, to Anesa Miller, $154,500.
1245 Finch Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from John and Erin Black, to Ross and Paige Gerdeman, $348,000.
814 Touraine Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Burkhart and Ryan Lindahl, to Jennifer Moore and Jeffrey Onge, $225,000.
17744 N. Dixie Hwy., Center Township, commercial, 1.24 acres, from Bowling Green Beverage In, to Terry and Bruce Speck, $700,000.
315 Vine St., Pemberville, residential, from Jeffrey Sprow, to Nancy and David Pfeiffer, $45,000.
17546 Bridge St., Grand Rapids, residential, from JJR and Kathy Woessner, trustees, to JJR, $155,000.
103 Tyler Drive, Walbridge, residential, from Shelly Cousino, to RJG and PAG, $184,500.
15379 Bays Road, Liberty Township, residential, from Daryl Lewis, to Alicia Villegas, $77,000.
210 and 0 Findlay St. and 0 Haskins Road, Haskins, residential, from Matthew Cucco and Jessica Keller, to Joshua Massung, $210,700.
104 High St., Haskins, residential, from Stacey and Joyce Greene, to Megan and Matthew Vogel, $215,000.
10464 Pemberville Road, Montgomery Township, residential, and 0 Pemberville Road, Montgomery Township, agricultural, 27.2 acres, from Paul and Bonnie Bryan, to Matthew and Maria Barton, $320,000.
7226 Twin Lakes Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Larry and Donna Giffin, to Richard Wells and Colleen Kettinger, $267,500.
935 Sandusky St., Perrysburg, residential, from Betty Lazzaro, trustee, to James Stover, $195,000.
216 Margaret Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Elaine Cardona, to Gregory and Diane Hipp, $175,000.
431 Blue Jacket Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Christina and Cory Taylor, to Trent and Alexa Brodbeck, $315,000.
526 Highland Drive, Rossford, residential, from Curtis and Natalie Recker, to Rebecca Bihn, $216,500.
Aug. 19
862 and 0 Lyn Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Diana Maxwell, trustee, to Annette and David Sonnenberg, $260,000.
2220 Bays Road, Montgomery Township, residential, from Alysa Traut, to Bradley and Brandy Jacobs, $200,000.
9702 Deimling Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Donald and Pamela Renninger, to Midland Agency of Northwest Ohio, trustee, $204,000.
103 Wellington Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Ryan and Whitnie Meller, to Joseph and Julia Kenny, $610,000.
2016 Horseshoe Bend Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Woodland Custom Home Builders, to Justin Rohrs, $328,849.
1007 Sunset Ridge, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Vinay Shenoy and Trupti Bhat, $448,800.
27375 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg, commercial, 0.89 acres, from Six Six 2019 LLC, to GCWS Perrysburg LLC, $3,391,211.
1466 Marsh Hawk Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Rose Resnik, to Brenda Johnson, $285,000.
640 N. Dixie Hwy., Rossford, residential, from Grayce Scardina, to Courtz LLC, $157,500.
163 Elm St., Rossford, residential, from Keitha and John Spillis, to Denise Soper, $84,900.
234 Elm St., Rossford, residential, from Bridget Staerker, to Andrew Francis, $117,000.
319 Beech St., Rossford, residential, from Kuke and Sara Kwiatkowski, to Brad Bollinger, $160,000.
19261 and 0 Burgess Road, Webster Township, residential, from Harold and Marilyn Burnside,to Matthew and Nicole Bostdorff, $200,000.
The Wood County Auditor’s website reporting of real estate sales was not reporting property acreage on the real estate sales list. The web developer has been called in to correct that error. As usual, these real estate transfers do report acreage on non-residential listings.