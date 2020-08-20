The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Aug. 10
9954 Parliament Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Art Romanski, to Cassidy Ball, $165,000.
0 E. Arena Drive, Rossford, commercial, 3 acres, from Sieben Properties, to Wesbar LLC, $315,000.
328 South 2nd St., North Baltimore, residential, from Wade and Megan Russell, to Coty Griffith, $140,000.
10075 Dowling Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Dawn Miller, to Carl Snyder, $229,000.
450 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders LLC, to Michael and Angela Gutierrez, $524,850.
25846 Wood Creek Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Ronaldo and Debora De Mathis, to John and Rebecca Grajek, $605,000.
233 Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Scott Kennedy, to Spencer Kluge, $266,500.
188 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Matthew Laing and Courtney Cooper-Laing, $314,735.
25759 Edinborough Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Edward Kress and Jeni Trychel, trustees, to Antwan and Jaoann Atia, $810,000.
606 N. Second St., North Baltimore, residential, from Branden and Summer Ferguson, to Norman Wheeler Jr., $107,500.
6722 Alexander Drive, Walbridge, residential, from Sandra Moore, to Tammy Sullivan, $196,900.
810 and 0 Shore Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Tom Krupp, trustee, to Angela Weichelt and John Weichelt Jr., $227,000.
5180 McCutcheonville Road, Fostoria, residential, from John and Jeanne Roe, to Jonathan and Angela Joo, $149,000.
355 N. Ridge Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Lynne Barefoot, to Marc and Anne Blanchard, $332,500.
233 W. Second St., Perrysburg, residential, from Elizabeth Clarke-Horrigan, to Kayla and Allen Falls, $274,000.
26191 Edinborough Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Steven Horst, to Matthew Rogers and Tiffany Ahlberg, $573,000.
4004 Rees Road, Pemberville, residential, from Susan Rahe, to Benjamin and Stacey Cameron, $146,250.
Aug. 11
11317 Roachton Road, Perrysburg, residential, from A. Matthew and Marilynn Pardi, to Skylar Keith and Tristan Bressler, $229,000.
1537 Summit St., Millbury, residential, from James and Rebecca Taylor, to Jacquelyn Grey, $130,000.
2368 Homestead Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Pamela Smith, to Zafar Khan, $219,000.
742 Delaware Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffrey and Tara Weirich, to Steven and Lindsay McKinney, $465,000.
25975 Bradner Road, Genoa, residential, from Matthew Robinson, to Kevin and Amanda Heilman, $260,000.
2382 Eastpointe Drive, Northwood, residential, from Douglas and Alison Morrow, to James and Kathleen Heuring, $259,950.
129 S. Evans Ave., Bradner, residential, from Sara Baker, to Franklin and Judy Roth, $1,300.
548 W. Seventh St., Perrysburg, residential, from Alicia and Patrick Cryan, to James and Casey Higgins, $220,000.
4940 Portage Road, Wayne, residential, from Wendy Carr, to Evan and Kory Widmer, $72,000.
15862 W. Poe Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Gary and Sallie Gardner, $430,000.
Aug. 12
24990 Poe Road, Grand Rapids, residential, from Pamela Heyman, to Robert Stricklin, $103,100.
340 Union St., Cygnet, residential, from Lisa Ritchie and Metty Stricklin and Amy Ferguson, to Christina and Scott Tucker, $39,900.
521 Bull Creek Road, Jerry City, residential, from Nicholas and Carroll Feasel, trustees, to Andrew Curtis, $140,000.
764 Deer Ridge Run, Bowling Green, residential, from Diana Pulschen, to Nancy Martin, $363,000.
179 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for N.W. Ohio, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $59,900.
832, 835 and 839 Peachtree Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Peachtree BG LLC, to JTMG Holdings, $442,486.
210 N. Second St., North Baltimore, residential, from Matthew and Tamara Archer, to Brittany Tellez, $107,500.
2763 Basswood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Melyssa and Robyn Bonner, to Alyssa Smith, $300,000.
20184 W. River Road, Grand Rapids, residential, from Kenneth and Marilyn Kasee, to Raymond Young, $220,000.
326 Jennings Road, Rossford, residential, from Neil MacKinnon III, to Jacob Lindke, $176,000.
Aug. 13
112 Grey Bridge Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $70,000.
545 East Second St., Perrysburg, residential, from Molly Noble, to Don and Jennifer Rimer, $445,000.
2016 Maryland Place, Northwood, residential, from Matthew Jasinski, to John Kukla III, $122,000
0 Chappel Drive, Perrysburg, commercial, from Fu Hsi Yu, to Northcreek Properties, $277,000.
619 St. Anne’s Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Suzanne Slater, to Scott Slater, trustee, $353,793.
247 Maple St., Bowling Green, residential, from Taylor Deran, to Patrick and Marianne and Montana Jones, $124,000.
623 Pasteur Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Scott Slater, trustee, to Pasteur Rentals, $150,000.
4315 Morgan Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Eric and Stephanie Seremet, to Travis Moore Sr. and Elizabeth Moore, $367,000.
612 Pasteur Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Candace Weis, to John Reza and Laura Fauver, $215,000.
26450 Wexford Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Ronald Carmony, trustee, to Timothy and Valerie DeVaughn, $255,000.
2543 Eden East Drive, Northwood, residential, from Christopher Gries and Angela Witkowski, to Jason Colyer, $173,000.
109 Barton Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for N.W. Ohio, to Saba Home Builders at Hawthorne, $50,000.
103 Central Ave., Rossford, residential, from Aaron and Kenneth Drill, to Anna and Derick Cordes, $130,000.
Aug. 14
2275 and 0 McCutchenville Road, Fostoria, residential, from James and Mary Fugett and Dawn Wilson, to Austin and Gabrielle Foltz, $145,740.
407 Normandie Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from John and Michaela Anderson, to Andrew Simmans and Kimberly Antill-Simmans, $201,000.
225 Stonegate Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Craig Bockbrader, to Wayne and Janet Morse, $170,000.
25427 Saddlebrook Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Patricia Lyden, to Matthew and Amber Knaggs, $289,400.
1026 Fort Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Mark and Barbara Blake, to Justin and Taylor Makley, $177,900.
28975 Grace Lane, Walbridge, residential, from Jeremy Johnston, to Phoenix Holt, $202,400.
26188 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from James and Amy Lassman, to Jue Wang, $294,500.
0 Pargillis Road, Perrysburg, agricultural, 10.52 acres, from Timothy and Lauren Scott, to Nicole Maluchnik, $185,000.
28857 Lime City Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Kathi Saleh and Mark Artz, to Matthew and Sheryl Walker, $180,000.
635 Bruns Drive, Rossford, residential, from Matthew and Sheryl Walker, to James Kolbe, $156,000.
814 N. Grove St., Bowling Green, residential, from the estate of Virginia Retterer, to Ferrell Rentals, $145,000.