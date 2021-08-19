The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
July 22
12540 S. Dixie Hwy., Bowling Green, commercial, 6.71 acres, from Judith Snyder, to Bryan and Matthew Joseph, $680,000.
2588 N. Elm St., Hoytville, residential, from Seth and Tabatha Oney, to Billy Mays, $2,000.
455 S. Summit St., Bowling Green, residential, from D&B Tuller Properties, to Bipin and Jignesha Patel, $135,000.
223 Poplar St., North Baltimore, residential, from Jason and Angela Patchen, to William Hartman and Tara Thompson, $120,000.
7312 W. Lake Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffrey and Chelsea Straub, to Scott and Amy Molnar, $233,000.
410 E. Florence Ave., Northwood, commercial, 1.19 acres, from David Etzel, to Terry Finley, $130,000.
July 23
210 N. Maple St., Bloomdale, residential, from Robert Sarver, to Corey Bean, $55,900.
30720 River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Sarah Wearsch, to Jacqueline and Timothy Corwin, $239,900.
1459 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Myra VanVorhis, to Janet Pritchard, $268,000.
4437 Stearns Road, Fostoria, residential, from Rex Ritter, to William Kern and Amy Cuellar, $195,000.
207 S. Main St., Walbridge, commercial, from Robert and Lee Henning, to Winks Crown, $85,000.
1066 S. Ironwood Plat, Rossford, residential - vacant land, from Woodland Custom Home Builders, to Dean and Kimberley Mazur, $279,563.
143 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders at Hawthorne, to Jalaj and Sumita Garg, $462,550.
13170 Maple St., Weston, residential, from Eric Gibson, to Christopher Wetoskey and Brittany Keefe, $85,000.
July 26
119 Second St., North Baltimore, residential, from Chad and Shelli Blosser, to Ryan Miller and Mallory Thiel, $131,500.
201 N. Sullivan Drive, Haskins, residential, from Kenneth Gwozdz III and Dru Gwozdz, to Amanda and Kalen Baliles, $245,000.
185 Osborn St., Rossford, residential, from Matthew and Karla McVicker, to Richard Brevik Jr., $117,000.
1003 Somerset Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $61,900.
111 Brunswick Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Coventry Glen, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $64,900.
106 Brunswick Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Coventry Glen, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $59,900.
820 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Amy Werg, to Daniel Senn, $156,500.
413 N. Main St., Walbridge, commercial, .26 acres, from Russell Miller, to Miller Tap Room Just One More, $120,000.
30417 Bates Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffrey and Jaclyn Heintschel, to Jason and Georgiana Bryant, $315,000.
160 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $54,900.
164 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $54,900.
529 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Christina and Nathan Knestrick, $579,850.
115 Bacon St., Rossford, residential, from Eunice Rinker, to Michael Rinker, $125,000.
0 East St., North Baltimore, commercial, from Dwight Patterson, to Michael Barnhisel, trustee, $18,700.
531 Grace Way, Rossford, residential, from Jared and Jamie Kaelber, to Ryan Paynter, $200,000.
200 Colony Road, Rossford, residential, from Jerry and Virginia Steer, to Andrew Jakubec, $200,000.
1583 Indian Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Vicki Schmidt, to Adam and Annie Arthur, $260,000.
56 Back Bay Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Beverly Didham, trustee, to Jose and Joanna Mendez, $205,000.
226 and 228 Guy St., Walbridge, residential, from Ronald Woodruff, to Michael Okenka, $127,500.
534 E. Front St., Perrysburg, residential, from Craig and Kelly Miller, to Cortnie Fogo and Kenneth Ellison Jr., $360,000.
0 Bishop Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Rick Snyder, to TaconLLC, $35,500.
July 27
1408 Redhawk Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Hans and Kimberly Fraber, to Melissa Geiss, $355,000.
28454 Abbey Road, Millbury, residential, from John and Paula Miller, to Matthew and Meriah Mariano, $180,000.
133 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $57,900.
July 28
206 Morgan St., Northwood, residential, from Aprilla Miller, to Dale Fisher, $80,000.
0 and 325 and 327 State St., North Baltimore, residential, from Alan Roe, to Gregory and Lynda Rister, $14,000.
8600 Reitz Road and 0 Schroeder Road, Perrysburg, agricultural, 9.99 acres, from Kathleen Reitzel, to Daniel and June Reitzel, $30,000.
0 Mermill Road, Milton, agricultural, 2.5 acres, from Edward Goris, trustee, to Taylor DeSmith, $31,250.
20204 Church St., Hoytville, residential, from Village of Hoytville, to Justin Gallagher Jr. and Ashley Gallagher, $500.
19 Santus Drive, Rossford, residential, from Brian Armstrong and Dana Smith, to Patricia McGarry, $171,500.
520 W. Eighth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Patricia West, to Jackelyn and Andrew Lee, $200,000.
2107 Drouillard Road, Northwood, residential, from Jenaro Ramirez, to Jessica Grindle, $74,200.
22724 Carter Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Esther Sarchiz-Wyckoff, trustee, to Jared McGee, $281,000.
1326 Wren Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Nicholas Jaeger, to Bipin and Jignesha Patel, $259,900.
424 E. Second St., Perrysburg, residential, from Jill Perry, to Donald and Phyllis Schulz, $515,000.
137 Rossburn Place, Rossford, residential, from Jacob Geiger, to Barbara Carr, $157,500.
213 Larchwood Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Nancy Mancuso, to Tony and Kelly Borton, $234,900.
1005 Stoneleigh Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Sara and Nicholas Seuberling, $409,900.
7432 West Lake Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Richard Ngo, to Chad and Francine Ellis, $279,500.
15126 Hickory Creek Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Donna Fleitz, $339,575.
1769 Recker Road, Perrysburg, residential, from James and Alyshia Byer, to Scott Moritz and Tara Rayl, $275,000.
26497 Catawba Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Anthony and Kerry Hess, to Brian Kelly and Anna Hyland-Kelly, $400,000.
928 Dixie Hwy., Rossford, commercial, from TP Ohio Real Estate Acquisition, to SCF RC Funding IV, $2,621,420.
1570 Ayers Road, Millbury, residential, from Linda Drinkwater, to Linda and James Sass, $130,000.