The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Aug. 5
9716 and 0 Deimling Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Dennis Staerker Jr., to Christopher and Brandi Hansen, $160,000.
223 W. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Jason Failing, to Kristin Tansel, $325,000.
3105 Winds Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Matthew Deiger, to John and Linda Swamba, $340,000.
1842 Watermill Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Christopher and Karen Miller, to Christina Ellis and Brian Kirk, $628,500.
115 Birchcrest Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Kristin Tansel, to Rickey Hubley II and Stacy John-Hubley, $250,000.
115 Walnut St., Rossford, residential, from EB Property and Design LLC, to Michael Taynor, $85,000.
Aug. 9
0 Yates Road and 0 Rosendale Road, Bloom Township, agricultural, 75 acres, from Lida Ferrara and Connie Sullivan, to N&L Clark Farms LLC, $1,096,585.
1726 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, commercial, 1.14 acres, from 1726 East Wooster Owner LLC, to 1726 East Wooster OH LLC, $4,000,000.
828 Vale Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Secretary of Veterans Affairs, to Eric and Kari Slade, $143,000.
321 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Jason Frost, to Ellen and Larry Hatcher, $133,000.
4022 Williston Road, Lake Township, residential, from Kelly Lamers, to Kyle and Haley Manning, $155,000.
3293 Bordeaux Rue, Northwood, residential, from Raymond Rygalski, to Candi and Kelly Agler, $217,900.
29048 and 0 Belmont Lake Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Russell Miller, trustee, to Matthew and Maris Bruce, $389,900.
1030 Dwyer Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders at Hawthorne, to James Vasill III and Nicole Vasill, $579,850.
1008 Sunset Ridge, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $66,900.
144 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $67,900.
414 Turnbury Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Craig Corvett, trustee, to Denise Harvey, $240,000.
553 Maybar Drive, Rossford, residential, from Marcia Harrington, to Martin and Linda Perez, $230,000.
178 and 0 Osborn St., Rossford, residential, from Brandi Demecs, to Paul Kowalik and Katy Pannell, $140,000.
Aug. 10
237 Larchwood Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Linda Bales, trustee, to John and Judith Powell, $273,000.
1014 Pearl St., Bowling Green, residential, from David Maurer, to Ronald and Jeanne Stoner and Holly Bielawa, $67,500.
304 and 0 Buttonwood Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Carol Mowen, to Stephanie Ditman, $227,000.
209 S. Second St., North Baltimore, residential, from Gary and Kay Hickman, to Dennis and Margaret Turner, $103,000.
25071 Belmont Court, Middleton Township, residential, from Sharon Rodriguez, to Paola and Peter Guzowski, $365,000.
102 Gorrill Drive and 0 Elm St., Wayne, residential, from Bonnie Holeman, to Seth Boonie, $155,500.
707 and 0 Oregon Road, Northwood, residential, from Mary Scare, to Morgan Solether, $106,000.
230 E. Sixth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Ernest and Robin Marsteller, trustees, to Julie Page, $375,000.
2218 Falling Waters Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from William Rudolph, trustee, to 316 LLC, $346,000.
148 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Moaaz Baghal, $434,900.
1036 Stoneleigh Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Coventry Glen LTD, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $59,900.
26730 Fort Meigs Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Thomas and Mary Held, trustees, to Charles Campbell, trustee, $253,000.
538 Streamview Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jonathan and Amanda Smith, to Francisco Ramirez and Saul Mendoza, $310,000.
350 Colony Road, Rossford, residential, from William Floss, to Nicole Wandtke and James Helbing Jr., $219,000.
252 and 0 Hillsdale Ave., Rossford, residential, from John and Susan St. John, to Amanda and Wesley Schoenhofer, $96,000.
Aug. 11
12233 Tank Farm Road, Bloom Township, agricultural, 10.12 acres, from Brian and Amey Plumb, to Tonya and Matthew Devaul, $350,500.
508 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, residential, from Benjamin Krull, to AJS Properties, $160,000.
860 Pine Valley Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from American Title Agency, trustee, to Barnett Custom Carpentry and Fine Homes LLC, $64,500.
417 and 0 Water St., Pemberville, residential, from Bryant and Brooke Warnecke, to Elysia Managhan, $220,000.
24520 Village Lane, Grand Rapids, residential, from Robert and Ann Bailey, trustees, to S. Wearsch, $125,000.
1601 and 0 Pemberville Road, Lake Township, residential, from Straub Company LLC, to Devon Lindenhurst, $174,300.
1440 Bobwhite Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Derek Belkofer and Olivia Malcolm, to Timothy and Julie Momany, $45,000.
312 Allen St., Walbridge, residential, from Barbara Jannazo, to Jacob Materni, $150,000.
425 Park Ave., Fostoria, residential, from Marlene Morel, to Tiell Properties LLC, $27,300.
113 Twinbrook Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Rochelle and Jeanne Rouppas, to Gary Salisbury and Frank and Tammi Coleman, $245,000.
2048 Coe Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Donald Baughman, to Ryan and Shannon Libstorff, $305,000.
76 Back Bay Road, Washington Township, residential, from Michael and Paulette Balazs, to Robert Espinosa and Melissa Curtis, $365,000.
Aug. 12
5835 Neill Ave., Lake Township, residential, from Elizabeth David Properties LLC, to Garrett and Kelsey Coss, $220,000.
25144 Rocky Harbour Drive, Wayne, residential, from Julie and Claude Taylor, to Thomas Houser, $370,000.
108 Genson Drive, Haskins, residential, from Paul and Dian Nuveman, to Jacob and Zeta Thomas, $290,000.
114 and 0 Stahl St., Bradner, residential, from Ora Hays, trustee, to Tanya Meyer, $15,000.
1610 Oakwood Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Lewis and Sharon Russell, to Julie Baumgardner, $340,000.
534 Wallace Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Natalie and Juan Carrillo, to Angela Rose, $138,600.
10 Edith Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Julie Baumgardner, to Taylor Rose, $160,000.
1940 Terri Rue, Northwood, residential, from Theresa Guidera, to Amanda and Emery Gillingham, $165,000.
9866 Ballantree Court, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Bruce Vanvelzel, to Dana and Steven Korn, $520,000.
28530 Simmons Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Carol Cook, trustee, to Matthew and Joanne Cook, $135,000.
3297 Sterlingwood Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Bret and Leslie Danks, to Jeffrey Lord Jr. and Eric Lord, $520,000.
1187 Timber Brook Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Inge Lanzenberger, to Shi Jin, $320,000.
577 Streamview Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Brenda Johnson, to Nicholas and Ayako Yunker, $435,000.
The Wood County Auditor’s website reporting of real estate sales was not reporting property acreage on the real estate sales list. The web developer has been called in to correct that error. As usual, these real estate transfers do report acreage on non-residential listings.