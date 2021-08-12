The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
July 16
134 Summerfield Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Jerry Olson, to Judith and Daniel Gilreath, $193,000.
5657 Clover Lane, Walbridge, residential, from Dennis and Bonnie Steck, to Morgan Steck, Matthew Brown and Ellen Stoner, $245,000.
413 Jewett Ave., North Baltimore, residential, from Jason and Laura Westgate, to Bradley and Anita King, $133,000.
0 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, agricultural, 80 acres, from Thames Farms, to Fredrick Vetter Jr. and Amy Vetter, $600,000.
29181 Bates Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Raymond and Jacqueline Hahn, to Dean and Sondra King, $265,000.
109 Pepperwood Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Alpine Homes, to Gregory and Jenna Acuna, $280,000.
20335 Taylor St., Weston, residential, from Bruce and Shelly Burkhart, to Sheryl and Douglas Cooper, $250,000.
220 S. Maple St., Bowling Green, residential, from Nichole Carlin, to Christopher Weaver, $118,000.
929 Pine Valley Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from American Title Agency, to Anthony and Brian Clark, $99,900.
509 Hillcrest Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Geoffrey Rich, to Joseph and Alexa Starkey, $189,900.
337 Welling Ave., Luckey, residential, from Russell Welling, to Stephanie Welling-Majzun, $160,000.
225 Maple St., Perrysburg, residential, from Daniel Bucher, to Kevin and Lauren Reilly, $278,000.
27695 Tracy Road, Lot 324, Walbridge, residential, from Damion and Angelica Dorsett, to Claude and Alyssa Smith, $218,000.
107 Wellington Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Guillermo and Monica Garcia, to Brandon and Danielle Watkins, $535,000.
731 W. Front St., Pemberville, residential, from Andrea Grace, to Jennifer Johnson, $400,000.
169 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Jennifer and Troy Johnson, to Andrea Grace, $194,000.
July 19
24173 Lemoyne Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Thomas Woodruff, to James Fox, $295,000.
131 Elm St., Walbridge, residential, from Samantha Mottmiller and William Scott, to Joshua Spindler, $145,000.
28129 Main St., Millbury, residential, from Scott Walters, to Kelly Feasel and Trent Dundore, $140,000.
935 Clark St., Bowling Green, residential, from Jennifer and Jeffrey Dever, to Laurie Surrey, $224,051.
29107 Kearsley St., Millbury, residential, from Charles and Daisy Brossia, to Devin Martz, $89,900.
201 Dixon St., Walbridge, residential, from Nicholas Smart, to Deborah and Shawna Downey, $119,500.
11217 Kramer Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Jonathan and Gwendolyn Whitlock, to Zachariah and Madison Bostick, $330,000.
July 20
521 Prairie Rose Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from David and Kris Bottles, to Nicholas and Julie Urbaniak, $395,000.
947 Bexley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Andrew and Rachael Kirkham, $296,990.
207 Drakefield Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Colleen Hughes and Raymond Hughes III, to Udaya Vempati and Parvathi Pisipati, $465,000.
436 Forest Drive, Rossford, residential, from Dzidra Shilaku, to Kevin and Nicole Orlowski, $155,000.
1524 Red Bud Drive, Northwood, residential, from Marvin and Rose Harrell, to Scott and Tina Wright, $235,000.
1901 Ware St., Northwood, residential, from Casey Sybert, to Elizabeth Weaver, $139,500.
6761 Wesley Drive, Walbridge, residential, from Cynthia Donaldson, to Daniel Neumeyer, $211,500.
1198 Tricia Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Charles Reynolds, to Andrew and Kathleen Miller, $277,000.
23 Foxgate Circle West, Bowling Green, residential, from Karen Grimm, to Jeremy and Kristen Harmon, $178,000.
18735 Washington St., Tontogany, residential, from Todd Meek, to TBCH Properties, $22,500.
0 Wegman Road, Pemberville, residential, from Elizabeth and Roger Kahlenberg, to Columbia Gas of Ohio, $65,000.
710 Seventh St., Bowling Green, commercial, from Dennis and Ellen Marten, trustees, to JTMG Holdings, $720,000.
715 Kenwood Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Betty Arn, to Noah Evans, $162,000.
119 Mallard Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Corey and Julianna Beaber, to Jacob and Erin Reissig, $220,000.
4511 Walbridge Road, Northwood, residential, from Scott and Tina Wright, to Kevin Cooper and Alexis Kapp, $210,000.
0 Emerson and 0 Eagleville Roads, Bloomdale, agricultural, 40 acres, from Darin and Duane Deitrich, to Nicholas Stearns, $243,478.
11270 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Richard and Linda Schwartz, to Baster and Jessica Benson, $415,000.
14884 Stonehaven Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jose Calderon and Dora Lopez, to Isis Walton-Peterson, $407,000.
9025 Mandell Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Eugene Jakubec, to Andrew Rehard, $136,000.
119 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, residential, from Larry and Judy Groves, to Brian Oliveira, $160,000.
17241 N. River Road, Pemberville, residential, from Jason and Libby Dulaney, to Alan and Kelsey Scheanwald, $340,000.
125 East St., Bradner, residential, from James Newman, to Pamela Barker, $38,500.
418 Main St., Luckey, residential, from Jeffrey and Cheryl Simpson, to Kevin Bookenberger, $120,000.
7350 Starlight Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Adam and Annie Arthur, to Jonie Arboleda and Glennfrey Parale, $155,324.
948 Bexley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Thomas and Gaylene Slayton, $227,000.
15484 Steen Road, Portage, residential, from Virginia Dubasik, to Colin and Brenda Cooper, $266,500.
0 Emerson Road and O Eagleville Roads, Bloomdale, agricultural, 75.07 acres, from Darin and Duane Deitrich, to Lewis Stearns, $456,522.
July 21
911 Arrowhead Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Mark and Ashley Wongrowski, to Nagarjuna and Kaycee Kukkapalli, $287,900.
14903 Dexter Falls Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Todd and Melissa Kerr, to Aaron Merrick and Alyssa Avery, $355,000.
7040 Twin Lakes Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Scott and Amy Molnar, to Chelsea and Jeffrey Straub, $310,000.
0 Jerry City Road, Cygnet, agricultural, 34.26 acres, from Lewallen Family Limited Partnership, to Brett and Kelsie Salyers, $240,000.
444 S. Summit St., Bowling Green, residential, from Ronald and Sharon Gargasz, to MDI Rentals, $125,000.
0 Tanglewood Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Jeffrey and Carol Twyman, to Ronald and Sharon Gargasz, $110,000.
26413 Catawba Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Krishna Sunkara, to Jeffrey Dinnebail and Megan Lindsweiler, $375,000.
9892 E. Kramer Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Dean, Daniel, Dennis and Donald Zeigler, to Daniel and Heidi Zeigler, $180,000.
8242 Bays Road, Wayne, residential, from Nichole Archibald, to Paige Paxson, $171,000.
20535 Russ St., Weston, residential, from Steven Queen, to Skyler and Lauren Blandy, $140,000.