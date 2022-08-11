The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Aug. 1
57 West Foxgate Circle, Bowling Green, residential, from Lawrence Rutherford, trustee, to Michael and Nancy Soper, $211,000.
210 N. Harrison St., Bloomdale, residential, from Steven and Tracy Haughawout, to Adam Anderson and Karly Haughawout, $49,900.
96 Nottingham Cross, Bowling Green, residential, from Lawrence and Susan Graffice, trustees, to Michael and Pamela Martie, $263,000.
710 Jefferson Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Farm Girls LLC, to Scott Souders, $203,000.
151 Larchwood Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Todd Urhammer, trustee, to Jill and Michael Carroll, $315,000,
29685 E. Broadway Road, Lake Township, residential, from Robert Majchszak and Bessie Cochran-Majchszak, to Katina Werner, $214,900.
9415 Rudolph Road, Liberty Township, residential, from Erica and Erin Thompson, to Kyna Steinfurth and Pace Dodd, $380,000.
14060, 14030 and 0 Bays Road, Liberty Township, residential, from Shannan Talbott, trustee, to Michael Douglas, $150,000.
28953 Hufford Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from David and Ann Quinn, trustee, to Jay Abele and Rebecca Kessler, $150,000.
11652 Reitz Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from BWJM Properties, to Joseph and Karmen Junemann, $207,000.
1841 Woods Hole Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Andrew Quandt, to Latoya Boykins, $339,000.
600 Ashbury Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jo Bricker, to Claire Press, $337,000.
Aug. 2
1110 Mourning Dove Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Alan Davis and Katelyn Bothenbuhler, to Christian and Lisa Hilmer, $315,000.
156 Summerfield Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Thomas Gibbs, trustee, to Richard and Kathleen Schultz, co-trustees, $207,000.
5722 Neill Ave., Lake Township, residential, from Martin Hartsfield, to Kellie Tidwell-Sterling and Keith Sterling, $276,500.
205 Earl St., Walbridge, residential, from Matthew Bassler and Emilie Petersen, to Emilie Petersen, $61,450.
25168 Rocky Harbour Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from AMAAA LLC, to David and Jennifer Roberts, $57,500.
4515 Curtice Road, Northwood, residential, from Darlene Lubinski, to Cassidy Wlodarz, $190,000.
9115 Mandell Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Megan Warner, to Alicia Zeiler and Brad Honner, $195,000.
26418 W. Wexford Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Evia Wilkerson, to Kathryn Lalonde, trustee, $205,000.
11037 Bay Trace Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Alejandro Rangel, trustee, to Brianna Raab and Blake Green, $410,000.
2199 Old Trail Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Mark and Cynthia Deland, to Nakisha Hunter, $440,000.
Aug. 3
1110 and 0 W. Poe Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Kurt and Amanda Ulrich, to Harsh Patel, $325,000.
241 S. Maple St., Bowling Green, residential, from SGI of Bowling Green LLC, to Mohamed and Kareem Shehata, $200,000.
409 and 0 Perry St., Pemberville, residential, from NBPP LLC, to Readmeyer LLC, $59,398,
25396 E. Sunset Maple Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from Kyle and Julia Russell, to Dorothy and Ronald Terry, $350,000.
0 Tracy Road, Perrysburg Township, agricultural, 1 acre, and 0 Avenue Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, 19 acres, from Kathryn Brown et al, to Lon and Kristin Muir and Dustin and Emily Brown, $95,000.
26354 Spring Trace Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Mallikarjuna and Janaki Madugula, to Harsh Chawla and Smitha Manchi, $436,000.
2099 Lexington Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Teresa and Izzet Sozeri, to Jeremy and Katie Tussing, $340,000.
18373 Brim Road, Plain Township, residential, from Rosemary Ackerman, trustee, to Kelly Nickols, $165,000.
146 Bergin Ave., Rossford, residential, from Christopher and Stacey Jackson, trustees, to Katie Potter and Janice Albright, $120,000.
Aug. 4
14842 McCutcheonville Road, Freedom Township, residential, from Scott Lopez, to Scott and Jesse Lopez, $106,000.
3834 Girton Road, Montgomery Township, residential, from the Sidle Family Trust, to Bethany and Kirk Sidle, $348,089.
400 and 0 Bradner Road, Northwood, residential, from Sara Lenga, trustee, to Christopher Simpson, $373,000.
922 Cherry St., Perrysburg, residential, from Omaldo and Sonia Perez, to Louann Weis and Gerald Graver, $295,000.
25715 W. Normandy Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Thomas Handwork Jr. and Linda Handwork, to Trent and Summer Thompson, $524,900.
556 Prairie Rose Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Amy Reinhart, to Colin and Moriah Jester, $425,000.
24526 and 0 Stony Ridge Road, Troy Township, residential, from Mary Welling, trustee, to Brandon and Teagan Johnson, $199,900.
19963 Otsego Pike and 0 River Road, Washington Township, commercial, 0.64 acres, from Terry and Amy Obermyer, to Singh Four LLC, $395,000.
Aug. 5
142 Larchwood Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Cynthia and John Borcherding, to Gary and Susan Swegan, $324,400.
759 S. Wintergarden Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Nicole Wentz, trustee, to Sharon Miller, $220,000.
3772 Lakepointe Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Manuel Alvarez, to Michael and Colleen Cain, $57,000.
29077 and 0 Harriet St., Lake Township, residential, from RBK Hotz Properties LLC, to Benjamin Hotz, $80,000.
28611 Earl Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Sally Gray, to Dominick Horvath, $218,000.
219 and 0 Vine St., Risingsun, residential, from Donald Kline , to Jade McCloud, $98,000.
1410 Morningside Drive, Perry Township, residential, from Coltan Hosler, to Theresa Slay, $133,000.
7187 East Lake Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Nickolas Yunker, to Holly and Tyler Matuszak, $248,000.