The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
June 29
146 Colony Road, Rossford, residential, from Enrico Beamon, to Wade and Kelly Wolf, $156,000.
26411 Whitewater Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Christina Hunsacker and Tanasa Hoertz, John and Emily Calgie, $238,000.
214 Birch Drive, Rossford, residential, from Michelle Yandell, to Paige Ames and Cory Loshbough, $163,900.
18555 Wall St., Tontogany, residential, from Frank Farley and Ann Martinez, to Zane Thomas, $152,500.
6158 Portage Road, Wayne, residential, from Nathan and Elizabeth Grames, to Jennifer and Joseph Cruz, $215,000.
935 Turnbury Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Kevin and Valerie Weber, to Rose and Robert Rowan, $165,000.
10636 Vosburg Road, Portage, residential, from Nicholas Sattler, to Steven and Kayla Gerwin, $215,000.
10706 Neiderhouse Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Nick and Raquel Neiderhouse, to Jason and Hannah Miller, $108,000.
15050 E. Sunset Maple Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for N.W. Ohio, trustee, to Patrick and Treva Donnelly, $299,630.
9152 Huffman Road, Portage Township, residential, from Matthew Stone, to Benjamin and Cheryl Santee, $225,000.
224 Hillsdale Ave., Rossford, residential, from Hal Green, to Michael Defferly Jr., $82,000.
308 E. Sixth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Sean and Natalie Flahie, to Ashley Close and Michael Bachar, $280,000.
7341 Starridge Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Jennifer Becker, executor, to BRM Properties Starridge Court LLC, $125,300.
111 E. Strong Ave., Wayne, residential, from Bonnie Blue, to Patience Brossia, $10,000.
June 30
18550 Main St., Tongtogany, residential, from Steve Powell, to Richard Downs, $139,000.
345 E. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Zoar Lutheran Church, to Duane and Kathleen Krueger, $156,200.
917 and 919 and 923 Mourning Dove Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Dennis Smith, to JS Bay LLC, $271,000.
1006 Mourning Dove Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Dennis Smith and Linda Gray, to Linda and Howard Gray, $30,000.
928 Robinwood Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Linda Gray and Dennis Smith, to JS Bay LLC, $139,000.
407 N. Main St., Walbridge, commercial, 0.08 acres, from Robert Brandow, to Matthew Erard and Kimberly Dewar, $16,500.
3704 Lakepointe Drive, Building 2, Unit A, Northwood, residential, from Carole McVety, to Alexix Eichenlaub, $44,900.
0 Woodville Road, Millbury, residential, from David and Vicki Huber, to Jenna Heinz and Todd Frasure, $35,000.
192 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Bradley Robertson, $294,965.
11667 Jerry City Road, Cygnet, residential, from Andrew and Stacie Shaffer, to Shawn and Michelle Pollard, $120,000.
9579 Jerry City Road, Cygnet, residential, from Alan Hormer and Deborah Deleon-Hormer, to Heather Piper, $126,000
25 Indian Creek Drive, Rudolph, residential, from Kenneth Steffan, trustee, to Lawrence and Holly Holland, $190,000.
4080 Alexander Road, Pemberville, residential, from Dennis and Kathleen Slaughterbeck, to Jason and Kelly Slaughterbeck, $225,000.
July 1
20043 Anderson Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Tara and Isaiah Loar, to Joshua and Erika Althaus, $200,000.
431 Hillside Drive, Rossford, residential, from James Lauback, to Hal and Wilma Green, $329,900.
24704 W. River Road, Perrysburg, agricultural, 1.64 acres, from Chris Steiner, trustee, to Kenneth and Monica Armstrong, $330,000.
25104 Rocky Harbour Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Joshua and Dana Dorsey, to Mary Milne, trustee, $294,000.
7331 Twin Lakes Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Steven and Kaleigh Oleksiak, to Mark and Celeste Baumbartner, $165,000.
106 Mount Vernon Place, Walbridge, residential, from Mary Brunkhorst, trustee, to Arlene and Charles Mayer, $132,000.
904 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Elyssia Haskins, to Danielle Thomas and Jarrett Haddix, $210,000.
206 Earl North Drive, Haskins, residential, from Nathan Szymanski, to Abby Townsend, $228,000.
5416 Dry Creek Road, Northwood, residential, from Douglas Ofuentes, to Aaron and Hilary Roggelin, $350,000.
0 Harriett St., Millbury, residential, from Faye Everhardt, to Larry and Diana Herman, $17,000.
0 Greensburg Pike, Rudolph, agricultural, 49 acres, from Kelly Gonyer and Larry and Steven Mantel, to Ryan and Katherine Miller, $343,000.
4419 Morgan Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Jason Schneider, to Kevin McCandless, $380,000.
317 E. Sixth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Steven Werkman and Kirk Werkman Jr., to Jane Kaiser, trustee, $256,500.
430 Maple St., Pemberville, residential, from Margaret and Kenneth Brinker, trustees, to James Hoff II and Vickie Hoff, $50,000.
28367 Simmons Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Mary Stansbery, to Bruno Rivera, $126,000.
513 Locust St., Perrysburg, residential, from Mark and Lynette Halliday, to Kristina Baker, $144,000.
July 2
2521 Revilla Drive, Northwood, residential, from Francis and Laura and Michael Wright, to Nicholas Calmes, $185,000.
856 Bridgeton Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Ronald and Rebecca Visser, to Peter and Katie Skowronek, $272,000.
10129 Ford Road, Perrysburg, residential, from James Seibold, trustee, to Steven Huebner and Eileen Lyons, $285,000.
837 Hamilton Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Tyler and Timothy Wood, to Brigette Good, $165,000.
115 Windsor Drive, Rossford, residential, from Bryce Sours, to Corey Brandon, $119,900.
1259 Grassy Court, Rossford, residential, from John and Andrea Joldrichsen, to Scott Krotzer and Monica Snow, $299,900.
717 N. Wintergarden Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Jay and Paula Williams, to Aaron Stairhime, $155,000.
0 Rudolph Road, Rudolph, residential, from Kelly and James Gonyer and Seven and Janet Mantel, to Larry and Joan Mantel, $74,620.
220 N. Ridge Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Andrew and Kristen Kameen, to Benjamin and Christine Skilliter, $375,000.
516 Hillcrest Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Robert Latta and Rose Jackson, to Robert and Marcia Latta, $134,000.
26787 Woodmont Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Mary Milne, trustee, to David Bradfield, $267,000.
1619 Winterwood Court, Bowling Green, residential, from American Title Agency, trustee, to Terry and Caryn Folk, $304,900.
1312 Sheffield Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Terry and Caryn Folk, to Bernadette and James Gosky, $285,000.