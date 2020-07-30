The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
July 20
62 Darlyn Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Phillip Donley, to Dustin and Kathryn Ruffell, $165,000.
516 Pauly Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Betty Orendorff, to Rachel and Brian Rossnagel, $174,500.
7315 Starridge Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Nicholas and Ashley Wildman, trustees, to David Trombly, $175,500.
26755 Woodmont Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Gary Straw II and Michaela Straw, to Jason Rhubright, $345,000.
13396 Klopfenstein Road, Bowling Green, residential, from TLC Jennings, to Bryce Spears, $242,000.
421 Forest Drive, Rossford, residential, from Laura Bryant and Edward Pausch, to Kevin and Reed Urie, $241,350.
15306 Sunset Maple Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Nathan Weber, to Wilbur and Glenda Burdue, $305,000.
29216 Cramer St., Millbury, residential, from Tabatha Cori, to Christopher Cook and Rebecca Gwin, $134,000.
July 21
1543 Ridge Cross Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Sreedhar Lekkala and Praveena Gandla, to Aaron and Kelly Lawson, $272,000.
124 W. Maple St., North Baltimore, residential, from Rickey and Emily Riley, to Edith Greaser, $60,000.
0 Joseph Road, Luckey, agricultural, 72.4 acres, from Renald and Sue and roger Radeloff, to Brent and Jillian Bodey, $334,080.
216 Palmer Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Christina Lunceford, to Daniel Keller, $150,000.
261 Mallard Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Gerald and Tamara Campbell, to Zihua and Phuoc Huynh, $109,000.
104 Sherman Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Brian Eckel, to Heather Eckel, $98,600.
106 Browne Drive, Haskins, residential, from James and Ramona Wilkerson, to Jordan and Alexa Gregory, $228,000.
1216 Owen Road, Northwood, residential, from Scott and Christina Phillips, to Scott Phillips and Coral Sheetz, $145,000.
701 N. Main St., Walbridge, commercial, from CJRL LLC, to Obed-Edom LLC, $390,000.
222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, commercial, from CJRL LLC, to Obed-Edom LLC, $1,000,000.
July 22
859 Pine St., Perrysburg, residential, from Darlene Dunlap, to Melissa Jackson, $204,900.
4168 Mitchell Road, North Baltimore, residential, from Daniel Hoffman and Chelsea Heinlen, to Bryce Nickols, $95,000.
11040 Bay Trace Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Samuel and Hannah McAbee, $312,875.
10438 Belmont Meadows Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Leslie Thomas III, to Theodore and Cathy Rapp, $274,000.
26846 Thompson Road, Perrysburg, residential, from the estate of Francis Stuller, to Brian Bergman, $167,000.
15592 Sunset Maple Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Scott and Tina Chambers, $53,800.
10393 White Oak Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Douglas and Carly Lewis, to Phillip and Rebecca Boice, $270,000.
28458 Main St., Millbury, residential, from Lindsay Hayes, to Brandon and Kali Krontz, $175,000.
905 Oak Knoll Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Richard and Rebecca McDanel, to Domenick and Jaden Horvat, $230,000.
7010 Twin Lakes Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Connie McKinnley and Kyong Chang, to Thomas Plummer Jr., $239,900.
235 Bay Harbor Court East, Bowling Green, residential, from J&A Ventures, to Kimberlee Roessner, $259,900.
804 Oak Park Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Lisa Klitz, to Terry and Kathy Krupp, $113,000.
0 Bradner Road, Millbury, residential, from 3454 Investments, to Nicasio and Susan Joven, $58,000.
July 23
10473 Bridgewood Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Woodland Custom Home Builders, to Martha Bergen, $229,900.
4959 Cobbler Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Brian and Rosemarie Cousino, to David McCune II and Michelle McCune, $273,000.
2039 Union St., Northwood, residential, from Linda Heinemann, to Tyler Zalecki, $130,510.
26737 Nawash Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jason Perry, to Daniel Corwin and Heidi Bollin, $299,900.
2230 Ridgewood Place, Northwood, residential, from Scott and Shannon Bylow, to Jacob and Jessica Cowell, $248,000.
21928 Cygnet Road, Custar, residential, from the estate of Michael Meyer, to Ryan Slusher, $115,500.
340 Jerry St., Cygnet, residential, from Tacon LLC, to Thomas Snyder, $42,000.
10894 Bay Trace Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Midland Agency of Northwest Ohio, to Buckey Real Estate Group, $44,900.
146 Maple St., Rossford, residential, from EB Property & Design, to Anna Hawkins, $115,500.
9733 Millcroft Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Keum Hee Loh and Daniel Kwangsoo Chang, to Kaleigh and Steven Oleksiak, $190,000.
July 24
23237 Carter Road, Bowling Green, residential, from the estate of Robert Begelow, to Christian and Sarah Marlowe, $323,000.
7135 Robbins Road, Bloomdale, residential, from Kris and Donna Murlin, to Brianne Perez and Dylan Johnston, $105,000.
210 Mason St., Northwood, residential, from Garrett Reese and Natalie Carter, to Brandon Doncoes, $73,000.
17485 Spring Mill Lane, Perrysburg, commercial, 0.85 acres, from Quality Building Supplies for Industry, to Back Bay Land Company, $125,000.
121471 Gloria St., Perrysburg Heights, residential, from Audrey Johnson, to Ryan Hudson, $2,500.
22961 and 0 Lemoyne Road, Perrysburg, agricultural, 39.1 acres, from Sheril Frisco, trustee, to Buffalo Trail Farms, $360,000.
1419 Wren Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Bryan and Shane McCracken, to Kyle and Morgan Hallock, $258,000.
420 W. Seventh St., Perrysburg, residential, from Christopher Leyland, to Joseph Michalak, $164,900.