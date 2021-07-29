The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
July 6
3474 Zepplin Court, Northwood, residential, from Adriene Lowe, to Cody Smith, $199,875.
1935 Terri Rue, Northwood, residential, from Brandon Kretz, to Kristina and Theresa Spetz, $203,000.
26595 Greenville Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from John and Mary Lauback, to Andrew and Rachael Kirkham, $460,000.
25165 W. River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Yvonne Donaldson, to Michael and Christine Basista, $950,000.
15710 Grand Bank Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Kathleen Roemmele, trustees, to John and Mary Lauback, $523,063.
28747 E. River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Susan Ello, to Timothy and Jill Fisher, $820,000.
202 Willowood Circle, Bowling Green, residential, from Beverly Smith, to Peggy Shane, $224,000.
200 S. Church St., Bowling Green, residential, from JMB, to Troy Sonner, $108,000.
912 Mulberry St., Perrysburg, residential, from Jacob Davis and Ashley Williams, to Katherine Fruzyinski and Joseph Jacobsen, $262,000.
11029 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, residential, from Patrick Bess, to Diane Worthington, $140,000.
30174 Bradner Road, Northwood, residential, from Patricia Pannell, to Kari Fern, $273,300.
1916 Coopers Hawk Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Casey Mulvaney, trustee, to Lance Heffner, $273,000.
1495 Indian Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Peter and Jeanette Heinze, to Cory Kitchen and Tanna Stricklen, $244,000.
10923 Devils Hole Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Kevin and Cheryl Bookenberger, to Joseph and Nicole Miller, $302,000.
30294 Waterford Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Sharon Wumer, to Rebecca and Bradley Hirsch, $865,000.
29124 Greystone Drive, Millbury, residential, from Deborah Martin, to Jacob and Michelle Hamilton, $220,000.
1740 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, commercial, from Larry Williams, to Falcon Rentals, $1,100,000.
200 Elm St., Walbridge, residential, from Steven Harrison, to Linda Holt, $98,500.
1118 Sandpiper Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Kyle and Valerie Hallowell, to Cory W. Wagner and Alizabeth J. Wagner, $275,000.
28793 N. Bramblewood Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Alan Polcyn, to Adam and Julie Ladd, $261,000.
309 Southwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael Creech, to Paul and Erika Rellstab, $245,000.
341 W Seventh St., Perrysburg, residential, from Karter and Hannah Sell, to David and Rebecca Vogel, $211,000.
893 Apple Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Aaron Misthal, trustee, to James and Deborah Batchelor, trustees, $290,900.
211 Center St., Wayne, residential, from Joshua Miller, to Timothy Enright Jr., $192,000.
18701 Tontogany Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Kenneth Vollmar, to Cale and Alicia Swanson, $325,000.
10190 Ford Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Matthew Cook Sr. and Lesley Jackson and Stacey Babich, to Paul McArthur, $234,000.
15631 Swift Current Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Julie Myerholtz and Todd Snauwaert, to Marc and Blythe Musteric, $550,000.
July 7
218 Earl St., Walbridge, residential, from Richard Mehle, to Matthew and Ashley Simon, $185,000.
26593 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Olla Goodwin and JeTahn Avery, to Evelyn Rosales and Xavier Gomez, $310,000.
1041 Elm Tree Road, Rossford, residential, from Ronald and Kimberly Cook, to Jennifer Herbert, $280,000.
544 Riverside Drive, Rossford, residential, from Shannon Gallup, trustee, to David Ember, trustee, $1,100,000.
1030 Dwyer Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency of N.W. Ohio, to Saba Home Builders at Hawthorne, $57,000.
128 Barton Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency of N.W. Ohio, to Saba Home Builders at Hawthorne, $57,000.
550 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency of N.W. Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $70,000.
8810 Mandell Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Albert and Renee Santus, to Albert Santus, $70,000.
28774 Hufford Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Shelly Bookenberger, et al, to Jessica Molina, $129,800.
168 Hannum Ave., Rossford, residential, from John Mazur, trustee, to Jean Luginbuhl, $165,000.
206 Clinton St., Walbridge, residential, from Gaylon and Frances Overmyer, trustee, to John Guyton II and Rosalinda Guyton, $110,000.
203 Dixon St., Walbridge, residential, from Michelle and Jacob Hamilton, to Elizabeth Beck, $156,000.
314 Hawthorne Lane, Rossford, residential, from Judith Marriott, to Joseph and Tyra Leffler, $227,000.
July 8
850 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Denise Current, trustee, to Kevin Kotula, $250,000.
17719 Brim Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Lucas Balistreri, to Matthew Massey Jr., $205,000.
10561 Dowling Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Danielle Davis, to Brooklyn Craig and Armando Perez, $210,000.
818 Barnstable Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Middleton Trace, to Wulff Homes, $51,000.
333 Blue Jacket Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Donna Brogan, to Victor Sanchez and Karen Jimenez, $275,000.
169 Valley Hall, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Mark Summer, $321,582.
6471 Solether Road, Cygnet, residential, from Alan and Cathi Sarver, to Jeffrey and Erica Noel, $300,000.
0 Long Judson Road, Bowling Green, agricultural, 58.65 acres, from Richard Conrad, to Jeffrey and Shareen Avery, $453,000.
150 Quail Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Jason and Matthew Hawkins, to Timothy and Shelley Hennessy, $140,000.
1517 S. Orleans Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Wendy and Terry Chambers, to David and Cindy Koontz, $300,000.
6250 Muir Road, Pemberville, residential, from Willard and Margaret Brinker, to Bradley and Alycia Kita, $325,000.
213065 Wintergreen Road, Grand Rapids, residential, from James Williams, to Colton Battin and Morgan Smoyer, $255,000.
8680 Main Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Rebecca Williams, to Jesse and Rachael Bailey, $185,000.
809 N. Wintergarden Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Francisco Cabanillas and Maria Maya, to Marc and Lori Spencer, $230,000.
12170 Devils Hole Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Kevin and Sabrina Goodman, to Dione Somerville, $600,000.
2 Applewood Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Justin and Emily Keller, to Michael Scott, $282,000.
614 Bruns Drive, Rossford, residential, from Sean Payne and Wilson Moritz, to Travis Jones, $157,000.
1749 Horseshoe Bend, Perrysburg, residential, from Richard and Emily Brown, to James and Mayu Bandy, $290,000.
1225 S. Railroad St., Millbury, residential, from Kyle Maunz, to Kalen and Ashley Maunz, $185,000.
346 Wayne Ave., Luckey, residential, from Denis and Barbara Helm, to Charles and Tricia Weisz, $145,000.
25600 Brittany Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Arnaud Barthelemy and Leah D’Emilio, to Ashley and Jacob Davis, $367,000.
26004 Turnbridge Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Cynthia Schroth, to Timothy and Kimberly Hansen, $330,004.
July 9
1321 Perrysburg Road, Fostoria, residential, from Maxel Properties, to Aaron and Kristin Luzader, $100,000.
28049 E. Broadway St., Walbridge, residential, from Adam and Brandolyn Shelihammer, to NED, $28,881.
956 Hunters Run, Perrysburg, residential, from Dwayne and Ashley Deleon, to Sarah Yarcusko, $320,000.
509 Donbar Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Christopher and Gloria Gajewicz, to Jennifer and Karly DeGroot, $288,000.
3224 Defiance Pike, Wayne, residential, from Cory and Elizabeth Wagner, to John and Mackenzie Centeno, $171,000.
1810 Horseshoe Bend Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jason and Amy Pavlica, to Chrystal Booko and Katelin McGowan, $300,000.
305 E. North Drive, Haskins, residential, from John and Maribeth Tercha, to Mary and Jordan Nell, $265,000.
26595 Catawba Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Anthony and Sharon Frankenberger, to Trent and Summer Thompson, $354,600.
430 W. Sixth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Howard and Janis Graves, to Dean Avenue LLC, $93,000.
9432 Jerry City Road, Cygnet, residential, from Lewallen Family Limited Partnership, to Adam and Ashley Blachuta, $375,000.