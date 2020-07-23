The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
July 13
12837 Mermill Road, Portage, residential, from Rose Richardson, to Jerry Kery, $7,500.
24390 Portage Road, Custar, residential, from Tena Spratt, trustee, to Keith Leady, $80,000.
118 S. Bates St., North Baltimore, residential, from The Huntington National Bank, to Albert Rodriguez, $16,500.
30032 E. Waterford Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jon and Pamela Lafferty, to David and Margaret Fumo, $490,500.
27 Trafalgar Bend, Bowling Green, residential, from John Frobose and Jane Sergeant, to Judith Rosendale and Jana Miller, $144,000.
1892 Woods Hole Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Frank and Lisa Francis, to Luke and Andrea Yap, $285,000.
610 Kirkshire, Perrysburg, residential, from Theodore and Cathy Rapp, to Matthew and Rebecca Liebrecht, $250,000.
July 14
16741 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, residential, from William Emahiser, to NP North Baltimore Industrial, $230,000.
5836 Moline Martin Road, Walbridge, residential, from John and Brittany Simpkins, to Jacob and Courtney Wilson, $136,500.
15600 John F. McCarthy Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Geoffrey and Carol Walter, trustees, to Chao Wen and Meng Huang, $580,000.
942 Stone Creek Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Daniel Corwin, to Kristin and Eric Belkofer, $259,000.
860 Wood Sorrel Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Andrea and Luke Yap, to Amanda Sattig, $235,000.
24767 Fort Meigs Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Rick Kigar, to OIG Homes, $146,000.
6026 Fremont Pike, Stony Ridge, residential, from Larry Elliott, to Brian and Debra Goltz, $6,000.
8851 Bradner Road, Risingsun, residential, from James Jenkins, to Norman Richard, $25,000.
July 15
8 Chelsie Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Michael Summey, to Ryan Hite, $112,000.
15439 Gray Birch, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for N.W. Ohio, trustee, to Ashley Widman, trustee, $289,715.
10554 Range Line Road, Weston, residential, from Gary Wade, to Toledo Dream Homes, $54,000.
1230 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Main St. BG Homes, to Caitlin Rajkumar and Raj Nagerajan, $225,000.
0 Water St., North Baltimore, residential, from Barbara Hesse, to Charles and Stephanie Brey, $14,000.
3449 Curtice Road, Northwood, residential, from Ronald and Sandra Flick, to Laura Miller, $169,900.
13325 Defiance Pike, Rudolph, residential, from Jennifer Tefft and Craig Coe, to Andrew Barhorst, $140,000.
3853 Liberty Hi Road, North Baltimore, agricultural, 2.27 acres, from John and DeAnn Stewart, to William Emahiser, $209,000.
885 Walnut St., Perrysburg, residential, from Terry Zeiter, to Kent Purvis and Tricia Miller-Purvis, $195,000.
7183 Portage Road, Wayne, residential, from Anna Tahy, to Kara and Ricky and Karen Buchman, $150,000.
26400 Lemoyne Road, Perrysburg, residential, from James and Jenna Bomer, to Nicholas Nadolny, $208,500.
10270 Ford Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Cheryl Henke, to Brooks Gardner and Laura Rochester, $139,900.
222 Landwehs St., Luckey, residential, from Julie Aspacher, to Andrew and Rebecca Haas, $217,250.
July 16
514 Willow Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Steven Pierce, to Mitchel Bean, $205,000.
8628 Bloomdale Road, Wayne, residential, from Brian and Brienne King, to John and Kelly Bates, $235,000.
606 E. Napoleon Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Gary and Amy Swaney, to Christopher Kominek, $155,900.
4962 Prestonwood, Perrysburg, residential, from Huiyan Jiang and Hong Li, to Christian and Beatriz Koehler, $381,000.
13183 Milton St., Weston, residential, from Kristina James, to John Maushund and Holly Espen, $27,000.
800 Ashbury Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Diane Barnes, to Brian and Bethany Dario, $255,000.
126 Helen Drive, Rossford, residential, from Kristina Magyar, to Dennis Torongo, $100,000.
848 Cherry St., Perrysburg, residential, from Samuel and Heather Rendall, to Alexander and Samantha Aston, $210,000.
1008 Boone Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Abigail Russell, to Karlyn Feffer, $110,000.
2266 Falling Waters Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Nelson and Felicia Evans, to Katherine Seaman, $218,000.
11037 Bay Trace Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Alejandro Rangel, $334,500.
2140 Richmond, Northwood, residential, from Joel and Dana Berry, to Brianne and Johnathan Hageman, $146,000.
19 Olde Orchard Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Maria Nichols, to Mark and Susan Bernhardt trust, $140,000.
1112 W. Elm Tree Road, Rossford, residential, from Joel Haas, to Kyle Reinhart, $68,000.
3883 Girton Road, Wayne, residential, from Andrew Ferbrache, to Martin Drain, $52,389.
19268 Sugar Creek Road, Bowling Green, agricultural, 20 acres, from Debra Downey, to Travis and Karen Downey, $180,000.
July 17
21975 Kellogg Road, Grand Rapids, residential, from Christopher and Kailin Barr, to Gregory Van DeVelde and Tiffany Kuhn, $217,045.
862 Ferndale Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Marion Newman, trustee, to James and Kayla Gronsky, $215,000.
0 Luckey Road, Luckey, agricultural, 10.03 acres, from T & S Agriventures, to Todd and Emily Nery, $125,000.
2332 Recker Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Christopher Justice, to Daniel and Kacie Drummond, $180,000.
16099 Kellogg Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Jerry and Lori Bostelman, to Jeremy and Katie Downing, $245,000.
909 Brookfield Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Andrew Miller, to Jorge DeSantiago and Ana Bello-Gonzalez, $255,000.
17783 Wapakoneta Road, Grand Rapids, residential, from Thomas Kelly, to April and Carl Rouse, $156,000.
841 S. Christopher, Bowling Green, residential, from Kyle Moninger, to Darryl and Stacy Kossiak, $240,000.