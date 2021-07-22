The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
June 22
1301 Wren Road, Bowling Green, residential, from James and Kassandra Connin, to Joshua and Brianna Van Vlerah, $235,000.
11 Baker Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Jason and Beth Knavel, to Jonathan and Ciera Moore, $169,900.
1451 Westminster Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Steven and Virginia Bellavia, co-trustees, to Shane and Colleen Irvin, $290,000.
1661 St. George Circle, Bowling Green, residential, from Troy and Micha Alt, to Jeremy and Angela Ball, $410,000.
9430 Sheffield Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Teresa Weiher, to Raymond Hahn Jr. and Jacqueline Hahn, $441,200.
29826 Foxhill Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Key Trust Company of Ohio NA, to William and Julie Abbey and Sarah Oswald, $355,000.
1019 N. Dixie Hwy., Rossford, residential, from Jana Greenhagen, to Hailey Miller and Benjamin Byers, $156,900.
1485 Marsh Hawk Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Benjamin Steele and Katherine Liber, to Sarah Smith and Scott Campbell, $270,000.
29930 Mabel St., Millbury, residential, from Michael and Julia Marshall, to Mardy Pickerel, $135,000.
1543 Winterwood Court, Bowling Green, residential, from American Title Agency, trustee, to Cheryl Sokoll, $330,900.
June 23
15946 Green Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Jerry Snyder, to Michael Skaff II and Rebecca Skaff, $240,000.
24042 Jerry City Road, Deshler, residential, from Walter Lee Sr., to Kimberly Boles-Drake, $60,000.
114 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Bharat Marwaha and Shikha Sohal, trustees, to Koteshkumar and Sravani Kattamuri, $433,000.
0 and 0 Kramer Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Rodney Canterbury, to Thomas Foos, $96,000.
305 Southwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Evolution Venture Group, to James and Margaret Hentges, $279,000.
0 Bays Road, Wayne, agricultural, 1 acre, from Susan Snowden, trustee, to Daniel and Kylie Crago, $2,422.
21542 N. Dixie Hwy., Bowling Green, residential, from Beth Miller, to Bethany Brown, $195,800.
10151 S. Shannon Hills Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Janet Weyandt, to Ronald and Cheryl Horner, $258,000.
15400 Kellogg Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Jeffrey and Michelle Stawiarski, Christopher and Renee Baker, $126,000.
75 Back Bay Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Jason and Sarah Sears, to Bryan and Miranda Joseph, $268,500.
120 Rossway Ave., Rossford, residential, from Nathan and Brooke Ross, to David Coronado, $190,000.
June 24
17 Kingsview St., Perrysburg, residential, from Samual Adray II, to TF Property Development Associates, $229,000.
19050 Mercer Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Bruce and Martha Jewell, to Vincent Coppola and Marissa Saneholtz, $265,000.
1384 Flechtner Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Ryan and Danielle Lunn, to Joshua Oswalk and Wendy Fuller, $120,000.
110 N. Randolph St., Bairdstown, residential, from Sanford Fraley Junior, to Erica Lovejoy, $25,000.
528 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, residential, from Masoud Saedi and Karen Riccitelli, to Alex’s Industries, $1.
56 Foxgate Circle East, Bowling Green, residential, from Bernice Muir, to Marques Fulford, $184,100.
325 W. Evers Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Amanda Roble, to Morgan Wegman and Andrew Holbrook, $155,900.
115 Martin Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Steven and Debra Leuck, to Debra Purney and Emily and Jonathon Meyers, $258,900.
3102 Steeple Chase Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Cory Kuhlman, to Raja Gorapalli and Maripi Naidu, $387,500.
235 W. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, commercial, from O’Leary Rentals, to K&W Investments and JTMG Holdings, $510,000.
1100 Hunting Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Joseph and Jamie Cerri, to Lauren Scott and Cory Kuhlman, $599,000.
112 Twinbrook Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Roger and Casey Smith, trustees, to Travis and Hanan Brunt, $265,000.
1138 Warbler Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Jonathan and Grace Niese, to Scott and Rachele McGee, $215,000.
June 25
1010 Somerset Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Sean Poliquin and Megan Cunningham, $321,810.
0 Woodland Drive, Rossford, residential, from Northwest Ohio Title Agency, to Brian and Karen Hughes, $5,000.
14292 and 0 S. River Road, Pemberville, residential, from Jean Helm, to Rodney and Bonnie Burris, $75,000.
1316 Charles St., Bowling Green, residential, from Steven and Cindy Puffer, to Brian and Tamara Thomas, $275,000.
120 E. Merry Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Jason Faykosh, to Jared and Jamie Kaelber, $279,000.
160 Aspen Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael Skaff II and Rebecca Skaff, to Mark and Elaine Jacobs, $190,000.
916 Pearl St., Bowling Green, residential, from Matthew and Ann Lane, to Michael and Beverly Ballard, $222,500.
8797 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, residential, from Fred and Diane Williams, to Benjamin Bossa, $176,000.
3371 Bordeaux Rue, Northwood, residential, from Kindater Homestead, to Scott Walters, $210,000.
224 Water St., Pemberville, residential, from Joshua and Ashley Jacobs, to Mitchel Delventhal, $155,000.
29383 Belmont Lake Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Mark and Patricia Symington, to Xinyu Zhou and Mark Gustwiller, $400,000.
606 Arbor St., Fostoria, residential, from Michael and Maria Baker, to Olivia Hammer, $86,000.
12568 Bloomdale Road, Portage, agricultural, 6.19 acres, from George Amos Jr. and Virginia Amos, to Gail Amos and Matthew Stone, $220,000.
501 E. Broadway St., North Baltimore, residential, from Nicholas Davis, to NER Properties, $66,000.
30236 Lemoyne Road, Walbridge, residential, from Phyllis Bookenberger, to Casey and Lisa Conine, $50,000.
85 Locust St., Perrysburg, residential, from Stephen and Kathleen Kirwen, to Tess and Kevin Leininger, $615,000.
June 28
13277 Main St., Weston, residential, from Dean Fox, to Tesa Hite, $124,500.
813 Pine Valley Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from David and Carrie Garon, to Emir and Jessica Gurkan, $435,000.
5 Carolina Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Gary Kirkendall, to Finte LLC, $40,000.
1315 Charles St., Bowling Green, residential, from Dean and Sondra King, to Nathaniel Kiser, $272,500.
17799 Monroe St., Grand Rapids, residential, from Jean Bittinger, to Richardos and Alexandra Zogiopoulos, $62,000.
3365 Bordeaux Rue, Northwood, residential, from Alexander Quick, to Alison Kuzma and Lee Klinger, $198,000.
June 29
1302 Bourgogne Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Daniel and Martha Bragg, to Thomas and Theresa Cummings, $234,000.
323 Hickory St., Pemberville, residential, from Esteban Callejas and Sarah Enright, to Christen and Daniel Gilbert, $155,000.
3605 Goodrich Ave., Northwood, residential, from Rosemary Kinsel, to Ashley Zam, $115,000.
28440 Bradner Road, Millbury, residential, from Robert Carsten, to Robert and Machelle Jividen, $140,800.
122 Harlan Drive, Walbridge, residential, from Kendra Matheney, to Austin Duris and Taylor Dalby, $129,000.
216 Byall Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Keith and Kelly Brown, to Adam and Kayleigh Evans, $152,500.
811 Touraine Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Gloria Schmidt, to Deborah Schmidt, $175,000.
445 Hickory St., Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Nancy Stepnick, to Kevin and Mary Thompson, trustees, $313,000.
13918 Klopfenstein Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Reynold and Rebecca Palmer, to Jessie Schmeltz, $150,000.
9915 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Rebecca Fallon, to Michael and Yaroslava Carlisle, $375,000.
802 Gould St., Northwood, residential, from Steven and Jennifer Gutekunst, to Dustin Wheeler and Tori Logan, $95,000.
0 Tracy Road, Lot C, Perrysburg, agricultural, 5 acres, from Philip and Chery Klocinski, to Deborah Johnston, $65,000.
336 Southwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Eric and Erin Holt, to Joseph Blaze III and Adranne, $220,000.
June 30
413 Sand Ridge Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Penny Parker, to Amanda and Patrick Vrooman, $160,000.
13796 Van Tassel Road, Weston, residential, from Jack Miller, to Donna Warren, $30,000.
9841 Jerry City Road, Cygnet, residential, from Carl and Cheryl Hammer, to Garrett and Hannah Hammer, $167,000.
24125 Front St., Grand Rapids, commercial, Heeter House, to George and Katie Welker, $140,000.
401 S. Main St., North Baltimore, residential, from Glenn and Jacquelyn Barlett, to Laura Damon, trustee, $360,000.
917 Bexley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Anthony and Deana Ferrera, to Lorayne Rutkowski, $312,100.
315 W. Poe Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Ross and Anne Carolus, trustees, to Good Hart Properties, $141,000.
437 N. Prospect St., Bowling Green, residential, from Joseph Gregory, to Vera Lux, $207,000.
427 S. Prospect St., Bowling Green, residential, from Jerry Hill, to Chase and Cassandra Greenlee, $195,000.
9732 Portage Road, Portage, agricultural, 47.4 acres, from Timothy Wiseman, to Mitchell and Emily Beaverson, $55,600.
9732 Portage Road, Portage, agricultural, 47.4 acres, from Jenny Myers, to Mitchell and Emily Beaverson, $222,400.
July 1
12277 Greensburg Pike, Portage, agricultural, 3 acres, from Mark Deutschman, to Andrew Cramer, $165,000.
17088 King Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Thomas and Nancy Burkhead, to Thomas and Kelly Fowler, $329,000.
0 Yonker Place, Fostoria, residential, from Jason Yonker, to Sutter Development Group, $18,500.
O McKinley Place, Fostoria, residential, from Jason Yonker, to Sutter Development Group, $18,500.
3231 Fostoria Road, Fostoria, residential, from Kirby Flowers, to Richard Swing and Season Marsh, $270,174.
142 Larchwood Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Daniel Ginter, to Cynthia and John Borcherding, $260,000.
5050 Defiance Pike, Wayne, residential, from Gary and Catheryne Harrison, trustees, to Robert and Alexandra Miller, $57,000.
4346 Bays Road, Risingsun, residential, from Joseph and Susan Johnson, to James and Roberta Bodnar, $409,900.
412 Normandie Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Earl and Audrey Gorsuch, trustees, to Joseph and Susan Johnson, $286,000.
1429 S. Orleans Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Eric and Akiko Jones, to Steven and Hikari Young, 4188,000.
1060 Village Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Lois Luoma, to Vern Savage II and Ashley Ruggles, $163,000.
710 Barnstable Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Wulff Homes, to Stavros and Shannon Paskaris, $399,000.