The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
July 11
5902 Moline Martin Road, Lake Township, residential, from Kayla and Jonathon Minniear, to Christine Schiffler, $143,000.
104 and 0 Roche de Beouf St. and 0 Findlay St., Haskins, residential, from Adam Kaverman, to Kevin Willingham, $178,000.
4151 Woodville Road, 0 George St., 0 Mason St. and 0 Douglas Road, Northwood, commercial, from Tersigni Jordan Michael LLC, to Aburidi A Holdings LLC, $355,000.
100 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Ian and Chauntom McFarlane, $439,900.
0 Ridge Lake Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Suzanne Byerly, to Heron Enterprises, $47,000.
1450 Marsh Hawk Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Charles Eli, to Erin Fahey, $300,000.
13270 and 0 Sumner St., Weston, residential, from Gail Godwin, to Joel Godwin, $66,000.
20260 Locust St., Weston, residential, from Mary Baumgardner, to Richard Conley, trustee, $134,000.
July 12
106 Percy St., Walbridge, residential, from Jeff and Stephanie Brower, to Jeffrey Hodak II, $165,000.
301 Crocker St., Bradner, residential, from Zachary Gephart, to Natasha and Jacob Roach, $185,000.
151 Maple St., Wayne, residential, from Elaine Snyder, to Mike and Sally Rose, $124,950.
402 Berkshire Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Scott Maiberger and Katherine Mokry, to Kurt and Laura Kless, $441,250.
18416 W. River Road, Washington Township, residential, from Hollie Wisniewski, to Richard and Belinda Lutz, $25,000.
July 13
233 W. Evers Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Kathryn Sanka, to Angela Sanka, $115,000.
324 Hillcrest Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Nicholas and Carroll Feasel, trustees, to Amy French, $209,000.
17918 Dunbridge Road, Center Township, residential, from Karen Pace, to Caris and Joshua Cloyd, $175,000.
232 Cedar St., Pemberville, residential, from DeLaurel Michel, to Sonja and Zachary Times, $113,000.
5920 and 0 Clover Lane, Lake Township, residential, from Harold and Debbie Lohr, trustees, to Gary Lohr, $5,000.
24261 Hull Prairie Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Edward and Lucinda Palmatier, to Joshua and Mary Barham, $167,000.
15445 Roachton Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Nanci and David Westrick, to Keegan Sawyer, trustee, $550,000.
9551 Sheffield Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from George and Karen Coppens, to Andrew Blankenship, $400,000.
25324 Lime City Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Kylee Phillips, to Carey and Jonathan Monk, $275,000.
518 and 0 E. Front St., Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Melissa Cain, to Alexander Butler, trustee, $481,900.
1040 Hickory St., Perrysburg, residential, from Ann Skondin, to Equity Trust Co, Custodian FBO Andrew Fidler IRA, $185,000.
2658 Cross Ridge Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Seneca Builders, to Nicole Ponstein, $409,900.
2 Applewood Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Todd and Bridget Peterson, to BRM Properties Applewood Court, $248,740.
127 and 0 Windsor Drive, Rossford, residential, from James and Geraldine Martis, to KBH, $204,500.
July 14
310 Meeker St., Bowling Green, residential, from June Webster, to Cody Evans, $178,000.
935 Clark St., Bowling Green, residential, from Laurie Surrey, to Valentine Investment Properties, $247,000.
7 Edith Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Joan Doner, to Rebecca Shields, $159,000.
0 Holcomb Road, Freedom Township, residential, from Paula Eschedor, trustee, to Brett Abke, $335,000.
5667 Moline Martin Road, Lake Township, residential, from James and Brenda Dubilzig, to Davenport PM LLC, $227,950.
0 Emerson Road, Montgomery Township, agricultural, 49.43 acres, from Paula Eschedor, trustee, to Brett Abke, $335,000.
409 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from David and Brenda Courtney, to Daniel and Robin Smith, $127,500.
1008 Wilderness Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Nicholas and Julie Razzoog, trustees, to Christopher and Karen Miller, $750,000.
5101 Belfort Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Julian and Leah Avery, $72,000.
585 Hunters Run, Perrysburg, residential, from Colleen Potts, to Pratik Sen, $350,000.
0 Mears Road, Portage Township, residential, from Lelan and Phillip Shaffer, co-trustees, to Nicholas Burton, $21,000.
0 Deimling Road, Rossford, agricultural, 40 acres, from Sharon Ferguson and G2 Properties Ohio LLC, to G2 Properties Ohio LLC, $1,000,000.
July 15
429 and 0 S. Summit St., Bowling Green, residential, from Michael and Andrea Ziebold, to Brett Pappert and Austin Lambert, $125,000.
1216 Finch Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Jessica LeGalley, to Laurie French, $325,000.
24317 Front St., Grand Rapids, residential, from Jonah and Nichole Hunsberger, to Xavier Smith, $132,000.
126 East St., North Baltimore, residential, from DSV SPV2 LLC, to Karen Leal, $55,000.
29477 and 0 Cason St., Lake Township, residential, from Antony and Melissa Wetzler, to Kaylee Schultz and Andy Self, $146,000.
208 Earl St., Walbridge, residential, from NED LLC, to Leslie Austin, $160,000.
11718 and 0 Sugar Ridge Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Seaway Property Management, to Richard Prater, $179,000.
9041 Mandell Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Wayne Bruning, to Anderson and Renee Brooks, $227,850.
11040 Neiderhouse Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Matthew and Marie Barton, to Ahmad Deeb, $460,000.
501 Hickory St., Perrysburg, residential, from Stephen and Kim Dane, to Cory, Jillian, Taylor and Cheryl Lehman, $394,000.
26511 Catawba Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Beth Larson, to Chase and Chappell Barnes, $415,500.
832 Turnbury Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Dianna Helms, to Jennifer Keller, $230,000.
5114 Bostwick Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from 2132 Burroughs Drive LLC, to William Kibbey, $450,000.
17951 and 0 W. Poe Road, Plain Township, residential, from Tom and Janice Smith, to Gary and JTMG Holdings LTD., $399,900.