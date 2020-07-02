The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
June 22
545 Garfield Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Maya Szilak, trustee, to Charles Gries, III, $71,000.
0 Catalpa Court, Pemberville, residential, from Pember Grove LLC, to Kurtis Chiarelott, $54,000.
1236 Elmore Road, Pemberville, residential, from Dawson and Chelsea Chandler, to Kristi Weiss, $38,000.
28443 Main St., Millbury, residential, from Sharon Payne, trustee, to Amanda Elenbaas, $205,000.
27521 Swartzwalder Road, Millbury, residential, from William and Deborah Polk, to Matthew Robinson, $220,000.
0 Pargillis Road, Perrysburg, agricultural, 10.25 acres, from Timothy and Lauren Scott, to John and Deborah Mayland, $189,900.
318 Birchdale Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Matthew and Kristen Nilsen, to Riley Wood, $222,000.
384 Nora Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Tami Nickles-Smith, to Robert Swackhammer and Andrea Finger, $267,500.
10588 River Oak Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Kelley Welch, to Kyle Rex, $165,000.
380 Edgewood, Perrysburg, residential, from Lisa Belkofer, to Molly Ferguson, $148,000.
108 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Axius Development LLC, to Rafael Bortoleto, $354,950.
23111 Cygnet Road, Deshler, residential, from Robert Myers, Jr., to Gary and Amy Swaney, $279,552.
300 Cornerstone Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders at Hawthorne, to Harsha Makineni and Anusha Kodali, $429,850.
25828 Edinborough Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Arthur and Megan Stamos, to Rovbert and Elizabeth Johnston, $425,000.
868 Ferndale Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Douglas and Kay Jakubowski, $181,000.
25216 John F. McCarthy Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for N.W. Ohio, trustee, to Jeff and Cindy Lavender, $59,900.
924 Wilson Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from June Peatee, to Jessica Sinning, $158,500.
June 23
0 Lemoyne Road, Lake Township, residential, from James Lynch, to Gerald and Ashley Lathrop, $100,000.
28838 E. River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Elizabeth Barone, to Jesse and Heather Miller, $330,000.
18778 W. River Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Lisa Jawork and Paul Travers, to Stephen and Brianna Bumbaugh, $292,401.
19600 Dunbridge Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Thomas Buchman, trustee, to Neil and Lexie Widmer, $175,000.
1310 Bourgogne Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Shashi Singh and Lynne Hewitt, to Edward and Heather Goldman, $269,000.
759 Greystone Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Daniel and Diane McCreery, $189,900.
205 E. College Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Scott Beard, to Jacob and Rachel Rumer, $151,100.
592 Bierley Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Dennis and Connie Schwind, to Scott Souders, $232,000.
410 Edgewood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Katie and Peter Skowronek, to Jennifer Sigmon, $205, 000.
707 Findlay St., Perrysburg, residential, from TAM Property Investments, to Jennifer Baranovich, $190,000.
June 24
30348 Jacqueline Place, Rossford, residential, from Berman Building Company, to Robert Schumacher, $60,000.
206 Chicago Ave., North Baltimore, residential, from Arthur Hotaling IV, to Shane Helberg, $115,000.
260 Bluejacket Road, Perrysburg, residential, from John Pyne, to Yuxiu Huang and Feng Chen, $245,000.
25874 Willowbend Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Road and Michael Brownson, to Abndul Araji and Aya El Amine, $339,900.
7 Glades Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Joan Caswall, to Richard and Bethany Bieszki, $160,000.
710 Bradner Road, Northwood, residential, from Curtis Nix, to Jodi and Eric Sylvester, $314,000.
6863 Railroad St., Risingsun, residential, from Thomas and Kelly Fowler, to Jessica Fowler and Clayton Goris, $140,000.
2855 Main St., Millbury, residential, from Aaron and Hilary Roggelin, to Blake and Chelsea Skilliter, 4249,500.
616 Bexford Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from James and Beverly Lett, to William Whittaker and Yuka Ueda, $225,000.
29544 Duxbury Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffrey and Natailie Pendell, to Jason and Colleen Perry, $474,900.
0 Hickory Hill Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Hickory Hill Homeowners Association, to Barbara Steel, trustee, $10.
145 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for N.W. Ohio, to Saba Home Builders at Hawthorne, $275,000.
June 25
4090 Otsego Pike, Custar, agricultural, 2.03 acres, from Mark and Melody Drewes, to Arthur Hotaling II, $150,000.
1437 Rivercrest Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from James and Renee Buchanan, $268,898.
613 W. Front St., Perrysburg, residential, from Daniel Ryan, to Weis Holdings, $111,000.
5925 Moline Martin Road, Walbridge, residential, from Collector Enterprises, to Robert and Mari Wagner, $85,000.
26568 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Brandi and Stephen Mooney, to mark and Abby Koerner, $260,000.
118 S. Bates St., North Baltimore, residential, from Floyd Smith, to the Huntington National Bank, $24,000.
30465 E. River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Maple Grove Holdings, to Walker Family Holdings North, $450,000.
124 Biddle St., Bowling Green, residential, from Lisa Kern, to Hannah Yerington, $105,000.
June 26
1002-1004 Mourning Dove Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Cinda Gray and Dennis Smith, $125,000.
118 W. North St., Wayne, residential, from Roy and Esther Schroeder, to Hannah Basinger, $54,000.
30267 Hickory Hill Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Barbara Steele, trustee, to Janet Lanterman, trustee, $1,150,000.
24407 Luckey Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Bille Bodnar, to Ryan Sattler, $124,000.
939 Partridge Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Linda Gray and Dennis Smith, $184,000.
1205 Bourgogne Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Shirley McFee, trustee, to Tyler and Marion Bock, $200,000.
2385 Hawthorne Road, Fostoria, residential, from Terence and Jean White, to Brice and Andrea Fuller, $210,000.
835 Third St., Bowling Green, residential, from Normandy Lane LLC, to Bob Lee, $118,000.
1010 Louisiana Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from John Simenson, to Michael and Elyssia Haskins, $239,000.