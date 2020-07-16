The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
July 6
348 Wayne Ave., Luckey, residential, from the estate of Joel Davis, to Michael and Kathleen Ackley, $145,000.
23078 Carter Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Alan and Kathleen LaCourse, to Paul Martin, $245,000.
9896 Connor Lake Circle, Unit 1C, Perrysburg, residential, from Jefferson Development, to Kathy Aldrich, $215,000.
29634 Durham Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Armin and Catherine Hunger, to Susan Croci, trustee, $297,500.
26068 W. River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Nicholas Barnes and Alexandra Murray, to Matthew and Katie Perkins, $321,000.
1504 Finch Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from William Balla IV and Kathryn Balla, to Andrew Price, $204,750.
27739 Simmons Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Asaad Al Kahlout, to Dennis Lamb II and Kandida Long, 4212,000.
23921 W. River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffrey Abbas and Rhona Alter, to Hider Hilou, $519,005.
July 7
140 Frazee Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Ryan and Megan Rothenbuhler, to Julian Ramirez and Ngan Nguyen, $135,000.
1500 Sugar Ridge Road, Pemberville, residential, from Dennis and Janet Andrews, to Matthew and Erin Wolf, $337,000.
16309 Kellogg Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Gary and Susan Donaldson, to Douglas and Kay Jakubowski, $219,000.
9571 Bishopswood Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Renee Sutton, to John Myers, $225,000.
209 Genson Drive, Haskins, residential, from Daniel and Melissa Work, to Derek and Brittany Flory, $226,000.
306 Findlay St., Haskins, residential, from Wanda Baumbarger, to James Cordrey, $85,000.
226 S. Main St., Bradner, residential, from Cory and Jacqueline Fairbanks, to Mykala Simon, $75,000.
30110 Morningside Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Luann Croy, to Leonard and Melissa Kinor, $424,900.
11043 Bay Trace Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Jonathan and Madison Bogue, $317,900.
301 W. Maple St., North Baltimore, residential, from Isaac Anderson, to Andrew and Tamara Lee, $50,000.
1880 S. Wynn Road, Northwood, residential, from George and Marisa Murphy, to Marilyn Jaegly, $150,000.
17671 S. Pansy Lane, Grand Rapids, residential, from Peggy Thomas and Sharon Hill and Dennis Winter, to Emily Carpenter, $141,900.
1307 Wren Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Richard and Angelica May, to Asher and Jennifer Coats, $155,000.
311 Sunrise Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Rebecca and Valerie Pray, to Michael Bohs and David Marsteller, $198,000.
1209 Truman Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Margaret Pahl, to Jeffery Pahl, $20,000.
July 8
0 Luckey Road, Webster Township, agricultural, 10.3 acres, from T&S Agriventures, to Joshua and Michelle Kellermeier, trustees, $125,000.
0 Third St., Grand Rapids, commercial, from DL Investment Realty, to Area Title Agency, $160,000.
25230 River View Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Michelle and Douglas Boyce, to Mina and Mary Seif, 4537,500.
25595 Seminary Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Brian and Amelia Gavin, to Ken and Kathy Blaize, $472,000.
818 Touraine Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Kylie and Jonah Aguirre, to Bowen Hills, $182,000.
24584 McCutcheonville Road, Perrysburg, from Valerie French, to Nicole Nirschl, $129,900.
112 Eagle Point Drive, Rossford, residential, from Richard Hogan and Carolyn Vliet-Hogan, to Barbara Steele, trustee, $372,500.
25427 Seminary Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Brian and Karrie Pritt, to Jason and Kristie Guilford, $489,900.
729 Indian Wells Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Jason and Kristie Guilford, to Charles and Joann Boyk, $256,000.
117 Valley Hall, Perrysburg, residential, from Axius Development, to Kyle Weaver, $327,000.
186 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Gina and Christopher Haylett, $298,365.
105 E. Perry St., Walbridge, residential, from Robert Kiss, to James Hazlett IV, $127,000.
22982 McCutcheonville Road, Perrysburg, residential, from OIG Homes, to Timothy Kutz Jr., $228,000.
0 E. Back Bay Road, #95, Bowling Green, residential, from Wilshar Properties II, to Sarah Abbott, $39,900.
July 9
11073 Riverbend Court East, Perrysburg, residential, from Sandra Meier, to Stacey Premo, $129,900.
21868 W. River Road, Grand Rapids, residential, from Robert and Anna Bailey, to Richard and Lori Yant, $320,000.
18040 Kellogg Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Kristy Oates, to Anthony Theisen, $165,000.
0 Greystone Drive, Millbury, residential, from North Star Real Estate Capital, to 3454 Investments, $19,225.
0 Yates Road, Bloomdale, agricultural, 37.25 acres, from William Mareches II, to Judith Hines, $247,712.
2282 Falling Waters Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Stewart Hunter, trustee, to Maria Kasza, $197,000.
3315 Chapel Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for N.W. Ohio, trustee, to Caribou LLC, $300,000.
July 10
932 Pearl St., Bowling Green, residential, from Mitchell and Elizabeth Lee and Neil and Carol Wagner, to Colleen Fitzgerald, $182,000.
225 Wolfly Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Frederick Honneffer, to Poke Harrison, $148,000.
775 Maple St., Perrysburg, residential, from Brenda Welch, to Troy Barman, $252,000.
24524 Village Lane, Grand Rapids, residential, from William and Clementine Colquhoun, to Robert and Anne Bailey, $135,000.
0 Jerry City Road, Cygnet, agricultural, 38.68 acres, from Kim Phillips and Bambi Hafner and Rox Neifer, to Eric Bils, $271,000.
0 Portage View Road, Fostoria, residential, from Michael Stearns, trustee, to Red Lodge Acres II, $226,000.
23482 Stony Ridge Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Jennifer Davidson, to Scott Ferris, $213,000.
109 Howald Farm Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Kaichang Zhou and Shu Zheng, to Gary and Michaela Straw, $439,000.
172 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Bernard and Brandon Kung and Tina Diep, $301,240.
1115 Charles St., Bowling Green, residential, from Dale and Carol Laux, to Beverly Wilks, $240,000.
14573 Prairie Lake Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Marah and Eric Harbeson, to Emily and Aaron Bailey, $400,000.
8412 Birchwood Lane, Northwood, residential, from Lorne and Monica Hume, to Ella Campbell and Valerie Zimmerman, $195,000.
32 Trafalgar Bend, Bowling Green, residential, from Sue Goebel and Sandra Duty, to Katerine Best, $189,900.