The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
June 14
18510 Wall St., Tontogany, residential, from Cole and Alecia Swanson, to Lennette Swanson, $140,000.
100 Elm St., Walbridge, residential, from David Golupski, to CCC Real Estate Holding Company, $46,000.
225 Crim St., Bowling Green, residential, from Monoj and Anshu Saxena, to DSML Properties, $119,500.
205 W. Main St., Haskins, residential, from Lennette Swanson, to Wendell and Renee Welker, $110,000.
153 Jennings Road, Rossford, residential, from Julie Cuprys, to Mike Guziolek, $130,000.
3783 Eisenhower Drive, Northwood, residential, from Leona Eikost, to Hana Sayed, $161,150.
2417 Oregon Road, Northwood, residential, from Tyler Petree, to Faith Dempsey, $191,000.
168 Stonegate Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Johnny and Lynne Geuzendam, to Margaret Maidlow, $187,000.
0 Portage Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Karen Cass, to Carlton and Nicole Stine, $7,500.
308 Ordway Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Susan Butler, to Jason Booth-Bunn, $150,500.
933 Fairview Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Calvin and Rebecca Tenbrink, to Alex Boyers and Danielle Leonhart, $220,000.
619 Lime City Road, Rossford, residential, from David Fresenius, to Deneva Goins, $130,000.
26337 Carrington Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Aubrey and Walter Russell, to Tara and Chad Thompson, $515,000.
3708 Lakepointe Drive, Northwood, residential, from Beth Bostater, to Brendon Lothamer, $60,000.
721 McKinley Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Larry and Dianne Mershman, to Erica and Jonathan Grossman, $282,000.
June 15
100 N. Main St., Walbridge, commercial, from Kenneth Harbarger II and Dolores Harbarger, to Heidi Sells Homes, $25,000.
3573, 3585, 3545 and 0 Fremont Pike, Troy Township, commercial, 8.15 acres, from Hillsdale College, to Fork Group, $485,000.
10560 Wayne Road, Wayne, residential, from Joseph and Stephanie Alexander, to Michael and Sarah Travis, $75,000.
907 Klotz Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Luette and Michael and Nicholas Feasel and Rosalyn Cheatwood, to Ewart Skinner and Rebecca Skinner Green, $165,000.
485 Edgewood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Debra Vaughn, to Jacob and Duncan Fox, $180,000.
20218 Church St., Hoytville, residential, from Steven Graham, to Robert and Jeanne Simon, $7,000.
645 Prairie Rose Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Paul and Patricia Jenkins, to Sandra and Michael Dhondt, $430,000.
26836 Riverford Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffery Frantz and Jennifer Slez-Frantz, $330,000.
14781 Bays Road, Rudolph, residential, from Cindy Mills, to Apple Farms Holding 1, $130,000.
118 N. Third St., Portage, residential, from Alice Getz, to Dawn and Mark Boggs, $199,900.
18535 Crom St., Tontogany, residential, from Destinie Moore, to Mathias Koehler, $145,000.
503 W. Front St., Pemberville, residential, from Michelle Krassow, to Dakotah Cox, $200,000.
2033 Adams Court, Perrysburg, residential, from William and Lynn Sarno, to Christopher Hummel and Katherine Heinold, $479,000.
78647 Cedar Lane, Millbury, residential, from Vicki Schwamberger, to Thomas Everhardt, $140,000.
29314 Harriet St., Millbury, residential, from Vicki Schwamberger, to Joshua Everhardt, $50,000.
June 16
29597 Shelbourne Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Albert Baumann, trustee, to James and Christine Potridge, $407,500.
3878 Ryan Place, Northwood, residential, from Ashley and Ross Peters, to Olyvia and Christopher Womack, $246,000.
26609 Amberwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Charlie Wickersham III and Autumn Wickersham, to Ross and Ashly Peters, $300,000.
911 Mourning Dove Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Michael Valentine, trustee, to Lawnview Rentals, $100,000.
1004 Somerset Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency of Northwest Ohio, to Jacob and Sarah Moore, $359,250.
1009 Somerset Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Thomas Lawrence II and Aimee Lawrence, $367,170.
748 Streamview Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Brynn Burr, to Patrick and Sharon Bruen, $311,150.
423 Rutledge Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Ina Aubrey, to Sommer and Samuel Adray, $360,000.
206 Cleveland St., Bloomdale, residential, from Eva Drake, to Clancy and Patricia Gordon, $95,000.
207 Osborne St., Rossford, residential, from Hal Green, to David Rinker, $140,000.
117 Buttonwood Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Nicholas and Bridget Snyder, $140,000.
June 17
10225 Ford Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Kennis of Money Inc., to Diamond Portfolios, $350,000.
1528 Muirfield Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Robert and Marcia Latta, to Jerald Clark, trustee, $387,400.
625 Bexford Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Anita Fackelman, to Evan and Katelynn Soto, $249,000.
521 Eisenhower Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Lisa and Douglas Lear, to Paul Demarco, $144,001.
825 Oak Park Drive, Fostoria, residential, from John Messersmith, to Judy Story, $96,500.
22167 W. River Road, Grand Rapids, residential, from Editha Dehm, to Jeffrey and Wendy Bach, $253,500.
23977 Third St., Grand Rapids, residential, from Casey and Emily Hice, to Erik Long, $149,000.
125 Walnut St., Rossford, residential, from Debra Jacobs, to Kristine Gonzales, $81,000.
1007 Somerset Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Alan Basinger and Maxine Eason, $377,850.
25665 Broad Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Antonio Castillo, to Katelyn Long, $130,000.
120 W. Fifth St., Perrysburg, commercial, from Sue Hetman LLC, to Bucher Holdings, $330,000.
540 Krotzer Ave., Luckey, residential, from Ronald Swan, to Eric Tornberg, $123,000.
16078 W. Poe Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Ken Bialecki, to Marcy Venis, $118,000.
0 Garling Road, Luckey, residential, from Daniel and Catherine Miller, to Kaitlyn Gabel, $34,900.
June 18
1280 Valley Bluff Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Dallen and Sara Arny, to William and Nicole Lingle, $370,000.
22270 Defiance St., Milton Center, residential, from Matthew and Tina Altman, to Jeremy Spanfellner and Molly Steele, $100,000.
29261 Harriet St., Millbury, residential, from Kevin Cooper, to Shawn Georgeson, $75,000.
2116 Huron Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Mbonu and Ketra Ikezuagu, to Christie Jenkins, $570,000.
129 Euclid Ave., Bradner, residential, from Kevin and Shawntay Frankfather, to C. Steven and Diane Steagall, $37,000.
325 Church St., Bradner, residential, from Dolores Carr, to S. Steven and Diane Steagall, $33,000.
17 Winfield Manor Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $63,000.