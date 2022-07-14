The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
July 5
213 Enright Drive, Haskins, residential, from Sheri and Brandon Oney, to Anne Marie Damman-Babula and Nicholas Damman, $373,500.
516 W. Seventh St., Perrysburg, residential, from Frank S. Almester, to Frank R. Almester, $161,500.
July 6
649 and 0 Manville Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Greg Shepherd, to Greg Pope, trustee, $118,000.
1216 Lyn Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Mark Howard, to Clark Howard Jr., $259,900.
0 N. Gillette St., North Baltimore, commercial, 0.29 acres, from Mark Gorrell, to Ohio Power Company, $524,000.
4255 Defiance Pike, Montgomery Township, residential, from Terry Merritt, to Tamra Merritt, $48,423.
2570 and 0 Courtly Drive, Perry Township, residential, from Brian and Melanie Dawson, to Sean and Denise McCarthy, $162,000.
7035 Twin Lakes Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Quinton Fernandes, to Morgan and Tracy Seymour, $310,000.
15810 Roachton Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Jacquelin Wolff, to William and Susan Marsh, $331,868.
10591 Cardiff Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Phillip Brondes Sr., to Myung Lee, trustee, $890,000.
26590 Woodmont Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Aditya and Sweta Thakker, to Ryan and Alyssa Winkleman, $301,000.
9600 Charlemont Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Mark and Wendy Allison, to RP Homes 4 LLC, $262,000.
10 Winfield Manor Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Alain Talla and Kamto Guiadem, to Arnoldo Galindo and maria Bustios, $650,000.
134 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Naveen Ayyappa and Lakshmi Badam, $417,600.
900 Shearwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Andrea Kellermeyer, to Craig Rabara, $300,000.
674 Boundary St., Perrysburg, commercial, 1.08 acres, from Richard Lamprecht, to Dixie South Ltd., $850,000.
554 Bruns Drive, Rossford, residential, from Daniel Baden, to Ammar Mahdi and Olivia Mark, $270,000.
530 Woodland Drive, Rossford, residential, from John MacGregor III and Corissa MacGregor, to John MacGregor III and Corissa MacGregor, $349,000.
23305 W. U.S. 6, Weston, residential, from Jeffery and Lori Hines, to Hayden Barton, $200,000.
July 7
202 Evers Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from David and Amy Charlton, to Cindy Charlton, $70,000.
17110 Wapakoneta Road, Grand Rapids Township, residential, from I and L Long Three LLC, to Steven and Sharon Parsons, $230,000.
1164 Bradner Road, Lake Township, residential, from David and Teresa Besgrove, to Melinda Shinaver and Raymond Rygalski, $370,000.
27223 Lemoyne Road, Lake Township, residential, from Lynne Drouillard, trustee, to James Keller, $210,000.
14700 Ovitt Road, Middleton Township, residential, from James and Sharon Benedict, to Brittany and Anthony Pollard, $320,000.
16061 Five Point Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Cindi Clark, to Brittany and Connor Hoffmann, $270,000.
0 Main St. and 0 Church St., Bradner, commercial, from Shirley and James Jenkins, to Norman Rickard, $25,000.
119 Railroad St., Risingsun, residential, from Paul and Lenora Thompson, trustees, to Jestin Sloat and Kori Logsdon, $40,000.
228 and 0 Mary Ave., Northwood, residential, from Vicki Schwamberger, to Anthony Peters, $54,100.
30140 Morningside Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Barbara Mullins, to Kim and Pamela Blakley, $625,000.
236 W. Seventh St., Perrysburg, residential, from Daniel and Jamie Smeltzer, to Rachel and Eric Cooke, $255,000.
19 Meadowpond Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Benning and Brandi Marroquin, to Lane Lee, $148,500.
6746 and 0 Muir Road, Webster Township, residential, from Kerby and Denise Kaminski, to Grant Geiser, $195,000.
July 8
929 Lafayette Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Dawn Miller, to Emily Stewart and Justin Music, $339,000.
18107 Fostoria Road, Freedom Township, residential, from Brent and Arena Moore, to Karen and Gerald Pawlaczyk, $156,000.
16615 Deshler Road, Henry Township, industrial warehouses, 62.47 acres, from NP North Baltimore Industrial, to United Parcel Service Inc and BT-OH Inc., $59,117,710.
11730 and 0 Sugar Ridge Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Seaway Property Management, to Aaron Rymanowicz, $179,000.
14532 Dexter Falls, Middleton Township, residential, from Stephen and Edith Askins, trustees, to Thomas and Nancy Moore, $305,000.
4085 E. Plaza Blvd., Northwood, residential, from Charles and Jennine Luce, to Scott Guzik, $309,900.
26674 Amberwood Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Joseph and Claudia Connell, to James and Keri Griffin, $295,000.
2040 Horseshoe Bend, Perrysburg, residential, from Woodland Custom Homes, to Michael Kachenweister and Leslie Strong, $325,000.
510 Indian Ridge Trail, Rossford, residential, from Galen and Sandra Ingraham, to Jeremey Cook, $216,000.
1 Santus Drive, Rossford, residential, from Patricia Deal, to David and Anastasia Mysinger, $174,500.
6495 Five Point Road, Troy Township, residential, from Brian Taylor and Donna Bowers, to Dalton Limes, $209,000.
19475 Anderson Road, Webster Township, agricultural, 80 acres, from Welling Family Farm, to Brent and Jillian Bodey, $735,000.