The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
June 1
430 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, residential, from John Barnes, to Shamus Berry, $138,400.
23960 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, commercial, 5.15 acres, from Midland Agency of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Rentals, $415,000.
0 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, agricultural, 5.53 acres, from Reitzel Realty, to Perrysburg Rentals, $207,525.
1435 Muirfield Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from James and Diana Earl, to William and Shelly Schoenherr, $389,900.
204 Haskins Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Julia Halo, to JJJAR Properties, $188,500.
132 and 0 Vine St., Risingsun, residential, from James Keller, to Sharon Keller, $55,000.
5900 Eagleville Road, Bloomdale, agricultural, 2.27 acres, from Valma Stearns, to Kenneth and Jane Stearns, $300,000.
0 Hutchens Road and 0 Tara St., Wayne, residential, from Terry and Judy Tyson, to New Hope Christian Church of Wayne, $30,000.
162 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for N.W. Ohio, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $54,900.
1006 Somerset Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for N.W. Ohio, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $65,900.
2028 Horseshoe Bend, Perrysburg, residential, from Horseshoe Bend Developers, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $52,000.
708 Wallace Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Douglas and Tracy Klosterman, to Steven and Roberta Shafer, $201,000.
0 Green Road, Bowling Green, agricultural, 5 acres, from Michael Haas, to Jamie Roe, $30,000.
120 E. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Ryan and Lauren Fowler, to Amanda Peppers, $625,000.
407 Nora Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Ryan and Sarah DeLauter, to Jonathan and Cristy Moravitz, $295,000.
243 W. Eighth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Matthew and Tonya Ford, to James and Esther Hertzfeld, $131,000.
24912 Prairie Crossing Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Andrew and Valerie Wilhelms, to Jasen and Jessica Wagner, $385,000.
525 W. Eighth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Lashaway Family Limited Partnership, to Jamie and Kasey Kuhlman, $118,000.
1002 Somerset Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $64,900.
120 Twinbrook Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from David and Marilyn Bahler, trustees, to Derek and Jennifer Yeager, $230,000.
June 2
21303 Forst Road, Bowling Green, residential, from John and Sherry Shafer, to Travis Philo, $137,800.
24918 Fort Meigs Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Kyle and April Spicer, to John Schaller and Madison Hessel, $272,000.
1626 Woodstream Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffery and Jennifer Axe, to Charles Jake, $390,000.
1701 Horseshoe Bend Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Thomas and Jane McClain, to Jennifer McClain, $282,500.
495 Park Ave., Fostoria, residential, from Jeanne Roe, to Tiffani Diaz, $135,000.
5182 Bostwick Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Reem and MHD Subei and Albitar Hazar, to Thierry Fabozzi, $399,000.
2081 Old Trail Road, Perrysburg, residential, from James O’Neill Jr. and Becky O’Neill, to Kelli and Alex Geis, $300,000.
505 Tonbridge Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Sara and Phillip Stockwell, to Todd and Briana Abair, $400,000.
1414 Cardinal Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Robin Short, to Edwin and Courtney Rivera, $200,000.
947 Hickory St., Perrysburg, residential, from James Sundemeier, to Joshua and Brittany Veiner, $269,000.
June 3
41 Santus Drive, Rossford, residential, from Brenda Myerholtz, to James Kirkman, $146,000.
1792 Kettle Run Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Andrew Gittus, to Krishna Thakore, $357,000.
1032 Village Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Robert Maltby III and Ruth Maltby, to Mitchell and Shannon Arnwine, $155,000.
29113 N. Fostoria Road, Millbury, residential, from Laurie Mendez, to Family G & C Investments, $160,000.
109 Greenwood Drive, Haskins, residential, from Joseph and Nancy Nycz, to Nathan Schreck, $207,000.
210 and 214 and 218 N. Enterprise St. and 403 E. Court St., Bowling Green, residential, from Michael Valentine, to Action Rentals, $790,000.
304 N. Summit St., Bowling Green, residential, from Michael Valentine, to David Maurer, $130,000.
548 Ontario St., Bowling Green, residential, from Brian and Elizabeth McNutt, to Amy Domke, $165,000.
501 E. Second St., Perrysburg, residential, from Nicholas Hall, to Patrick Dowell and Alexis Proch, $520,000.
335 Hillside Drive, Rossford, residential, from Thomas Jahns II, to Alice Miller, $241,000.
June 4
22708 Ault Road, Perrysburg, residential, from William and Donna Bauman, to James and Michelle Griffith, $565,000.
27830 White Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Janet Landwehr, to John and Maura Amato, $525,000.
5303 Monarch Place, Northwood, residential, from Charles and Tamara Steenbergen, to Jennifer Nehls, $375,000.
1321 Pemberville Road, Northwood, residential, from Nathan Schreck, to Alison Cranmore and Quinn Hendren, $142,000.
7 Knollwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Rick Kigar and Charles and Linda McGranahan, to NED LLC, $107,000.