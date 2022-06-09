The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
May 31
136 and 0 Carr Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Patricia Peters, to Alfonso and Catherine Mack, $180,000.
1401 Wren Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Nicholas and Elena Delatorre, to Kevin and Kayla Vincent, $315,000.
213 Guy St., Walbridge, residential, from Ryan Kelly, to Meagan Mahoney and Tyler Hughes, $130,000.
24275 Defiance Pike, Milton Township, residential, from David Clark, to Karsten Gerenscer, $216,000.
131 Main St., Bradner, residential, from Stacie Wittenmyer and Julia Smith, to Cory and Jacqueline Fairbanks, $4,200.
7460 Ponderosa Road, Perrysburg Township, industrial, 4.37 acres, from G3 Partners LLC, to 7460 Ponderosa Road LLC, $7,000,000.
740 Creekside Drive, Rossford, residential, from Michael and Elizabeth Stretavski, to Andrew Schacht, $300,000.
June 1
519 Summit St., Bowling Green, residential, from THP Enterprises, to James and Lori Rumbarger, $133,000.
5667 and 0 River Road, Freedom Township, residential, from Richard Lopez, to Brittany Hickman and Cole Dietrich, $165,000.
1929 Potter Road, Henry Township, industrial, 10 acres, from Willmar Holdings LLC, to Medal Holdings LLC, $2,203,200.
0 Penny Lane, Millbury, residential, from Kael Iles, to Karel Gonzalez, $20,000.
25219 Fox Hunt Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from Ernesto Cisneros and Garcia Martinez, to Princeton and Stephanie Bryson, $380,000.
7600 McCutcheonville Road, Montgomery Township, residential, from Daniel Steinhauer, to Redman River, $188,000.
201 and 0 East St. and 102 Edmonds St., Bradner, residential, from Sandra Hammonds, to Leslyann and Brent Blevins, $72,000.
7829 Ponderosa Road, Perrysburg Township, light manufacturing, 5 acres, from J&K Ponderosa Property, to Ponderosa Road LLC, $3,200,000.
26787 Woodmont Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from David Bradfield, to James and Allison Reddick, $341,000.
220 W. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Alexandra McComb, to Monica Slovak-Goodrich, $338,000.
2682 Cross Ridge Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Horseshoe Bend Developers, to Axius Development, $53,500.
236 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, residential, from Craig Shamas and Travis and Michele Lanning, to Kevin Yarcusko, $250,000.
225 Marie Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Joseph Blythe, trustee, to Talia Gibson, $238,000.
371 Arrowhead Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Vibha Patel, trustee, to 1150 Vine Condo LLC, $349,000.
12795 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Kristen Mori, to Nagle Family Car Wash Corporation, $1,077,500.
525 Sioux Trail, Rossford, residential, from Douglas and Kimberly Fisher, to Mark Besendorfer, $177,000.
June 2
0 Lincoln St., Bloomdale, residential, from Maria Sheldon, to Stephen Romero, $173,650.
130 Byall Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Andrew Feasel, to Bradley and Kristy Reynolds, $200,000.
4531 Swann Road, Freedom Township, residential, from Dave and Kimberly Caris, to Carolyn Vajen, $480,000.
14509 Middleton Pike, Middleton Township, residential, from Erica Lipstraw and Anne McPhereson, to Andrew and Lena Griggs, $336,338.
1107 Bowling Green Road, Montgomery Township, commercial, 2.04 acres, from Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall, trustees, to Timber Sioux City Properties LLC, $1,670,000.
0 Curtice Road, Northwood, residential, from Toledo Restoration Management, to Hirzel Canning Company, $230,000.
134, 132 and 130 Barton Creek Drive and 1010, 1034 and 1038 Dwyer Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders at Hawthorne, $342,000.
2675 Cross Ridge Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Axius Development, to Richard and Donna Hileman, $379,900.
0 Poe Road, Plain Township, agricultural, 34.69 acres, from Robert and Frank Kiel, to James and Nancy Green, trustees, $109,203.
117 and 0 Rossburn Place, Rossford, residential, from House of Rods, to Robert and Carol Walls, trustees, $115,000.
24893 and 0 Genoa Road, Troy Township, residential, from Mary Braithwaite, to Justin Werner, $130,000.
0 Lemoyne Road, Troy Township, residential, from Ziad Kadri, to Adelle Rodriguez and Jonathan Goldman, $78,000.
June 3
0 Union St., Cygnet, residential, from Brandon and Cassandra Nickols and Robert Tefft, to Brandon and Cassandra Nickols, $5,000.
14869 Reddington Court, Middleton Township, residential, from Doosoon Hwang and Sunyoung Han, to Wen Wang and Shan Hongwei, $455,000.
Address not listed, Haskins, commercial structure, 0.08 acres, from James and Cheri Houdeshell, to McQuitty Enterprises LLC, $12,000.
4056 Girton Road, Montgomery Township, residential, from Bradley Jacobs and Brandy Richmond, to Matthew Long, $115,000.
310 Norma Place, Northwood, residential, from Stephanie Walton, to Rubbi Husen, $162,000.
6185 Drouillard Road, Northwood, residential, manufacturing, 6.8 acres, from 6185 N Drouillard LLC, to Store Master Funding XX LLC, $3,500,000.
1011 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Erin Spader, to Nicholas Smith, $205,000.
131 Mark Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Blue Jay Rentals LLC, to Blue Jay Rentals LLC, $220,000.
131 Harbor Point Road, Rossford, residential, from Lou Kress, trustee, to Nicholas and Julie Razzoog, trustees, $726,000.
June 6
9625 Yates Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Zachary Irick, to Heartland 87 LLC, $22,000.
195 and 0 Losee St., Cygnet, residential, from Darrel Kesselmayer, to Pamela Simon, $70,000.
201 Broadway St., North Baltimore, residential, from Marian Potter, trustee, to Daniel Shackelford, $140,000.
101 Union St., Walbridge, residential, from Alisha and Thomas Urbina, to Drew Kistler, $99,000.
21018 Haskins Road, Haskins, commercial, 1.21 acres, from St. John Property Investments, to Haskins Sundaze LLC, $325,000.
109 and 0 Lonna Lane, Risingsun, residential, from Nancy Houtz, trustee, to Aubrey Bickford, $115,000.
0 Eisenhower Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Sutter Development Group LLC, to Ray and Samantha Martinez, $239,900.
868 Hickory St., Perrysburg, residential, from Norman and Jeanette Fairman, to Eric Risner, $480,000.
1010 Cherry St., Perrysburg, residential, from Ashley and Todd Jones, to Jennifer Zeh, $375,000.
137 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders at Hawthorne, to Abdalmenem Aburidi, $549,850.
1014 Dwyer Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Saba Home Builders, $57,000.
4508 Turtle Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Yang Fei and William Adams, to Frank Stretar II and Erin Stretar, $505,000.
26602 Nawash Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Bradley Phillips, to Jeffrey and Michelle Bergstrom, $390,000.
1315 Sutton Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Matthew Steingesser, to Jeffrey Albrecht, $290,000.