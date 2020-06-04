The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
May 26
131 Vineyard Drive, Rossford, residential, from Virginia Kmonk, to Stanley Kmonk, $113,000.
1482 Genoa, Genoa, residential, from Evelyn Schulte, to Logan and Alexander LaPointe, $190,000.
150 Quail Road #18, Perrysburg, residential, from Jessica Cassavar, to Login Shank, $90,000.
9455 Bishopwood Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Stephen Couture, to VBoss LLC, $57,000.
26477 Carrington Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Joseph and Patricia Farinella, to Andrew and Jennifer Crabtree, $415,000.
1476 Logan Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Alicia Sarmina, to Nickolas and Ashley Brown, $258,900.
May 27
210 Water St., Portage, residential, from the estate of Enriqueta Baldonado, to David Baldonado, $50,000.
109 Union St., Walbridge, residential, from Rebecca Oberhaus and Scott Dazley, to Estelix Toledo 1 LLC, $29,000.
100 Taylors Mills Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Carrie Fulton, to David Berryman, $382,000.
121 S. Main St., Bradner, commercial, 0.05 acres, from Sharon Boden, to Anthony Oatley, $160,000.
9343 Golfcreek Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Frances and David Marsh, to Angela Thetford, $272,000.
111 Rosedale Place, Rossford, residential, from Kenneth and Patricia Sattler, trustees, to Barrent LLC, $6,000.
8317 Cloverdale Road, Wayne, residential, from Cheryl Firsdon, to Kaytlin Peters and Patrick Shull, $102,000.
13160 Maple St., Weston, residential, from Lee Cox, to Julia Rios, $112,000.
May 28
416 E. Second St., Perrysburg, residential, from Raymond Swisher and Kara Joyner, to Michael Enzerra, $320,400.
206 Colony Road, Rossford, residential, from Amy and Scott Hilt, to Peter Mills, $117,000.
29076 Kearsley St., Millbury, residential, from Alexander LaPointe, to Jennifer Bockey, $91,000.
5780 Bermuda Drive, Walbridge, residential, from Jennifer Bockey, to Maghan Purney and Alexander Vargo, $213,000.
103 N. Sullivan Drive, Haskins, residential, from Matthew Beakas and Katie Allison, to David Sattig Jr., $225,000.
13095 Huffman Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Mark Milas and Renee Miklas, to Michael and Jackie Long, $371,050.
1323 Wren Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Kyle and Erin Failor, to Steven and Jodi Quintero, $199,900.
105 East St., Bradner, residential, from Joyce Smith, trustee, to Cody and Alysa Sidle, $15,000.
0 Bull Creek Road, Jerry City, residential, from Nicholas and Carroll Feasel, trustees, to Micheal and Nancy Keys, $26,628.
0 Robinson Road, Bowling Green, agricultural, 2.5 acres, from David and Dianne Smith, to Andrew and Megan Rice, $65,000.
May 29
533 N. Prospect St., Bowling Green, residential, from HREA Group Inc., to Lee Cox, $140,000.
1873 Hidden Ridge, Perrysburg, residential, from Randall and Heather Willis, to Kimberly Besgrove and Robert Besgrove III, $286,900.
8980 Rockthorn Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Robert Besgrove III and Kimberly Besgrove, to Gayle McKeethan and William McKeethan Sr., $305,000.
717 Birch St., Bowling Green, residential, from Steven and Vanessa Thomas, to Noah Wagner and Anna Blue, $182,000.
240 Andrus Road, Northwood, manufacturing, 0.51 acres, from Harold Kowalka, trustee, to Jack and Kathie Lynch, $20,000.
468 E. Main St., Portage, residential, from Duane and Lisa King, to Michael James, $255,000.
0 Hockenberry Road, Deshler, agricultural, 38.25 acres, from Brenda Cookson, to William and Sarah Weaver, $267,764.
3872 Girton Road, Wayne, residential, from Eric and Jacqueline Palmer, to Robert Ramsey, $109,280.
14240 Euler Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Greg Brokaw and Roger Schick, to Aubrey Peters and Thomas Roller, $259,000.
200 Genson Drive, Haskins, residential, from Justin and Elizabeth Rodemich, to Alex Aspacher and Kathryn Ellis, $215,000.
25499 Seminary Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Deborah Neal, to Hemindermeet Singh and Dilnoor Patti, $528,000.
247 Mallard Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Troy and Laurie Holmes, to Alexander Post and Brooke Tokes, $180,000.
28103 Main St., Millbury, residential, from Larry Cluckey, to Alec Swoap, $115,000.