The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
June 21
1504 Finch Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Andrew Price, to Michael and Theresa Brown, $275,000.
310 Buttonwood Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Stefanie Sheldon and Jaime Rhoades, to Denise Miller, $167,000.
707 Maple St., North Baltimore, residential, from Stephanie Bentley, to Jonathan Baker, $246,140.
7205 West Lake Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Raymond Patterson, trustee, to Robin Lindley, trustee, $164,000.
7338 Lunitas Lane, Perrysburg Township, residential, from D & W Development, to Brady and Savannah Jensen, $165,000.
28947 Starlight Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from JMK and JLK, to Seth and Rebecca Walters, $180,000.
521 Loomis Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from John Warchol, to Jennifer and Craig Krueger, $231,000.
25757 Wood Creek Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Carrie Williams, to Elliot and Taylor Ferguson, $903,000.
15399 Sand Ridge Road, Plain Township, residential, from YRI Properties, to Benjamin Salpietro, $349,900.
71 Back Bay Road, Washington Township, residential, from Benjamin Schlatter, to Nicholas Beakas and Angela Singler, $385,000.
June 22
935 North Summit Street and 0 North Prospect St., Bowling Green, residential, from Carla Gonyer and Allan Howard, to Joseph and Taylor Sickler, $179,891.
910 Main St., Bowling Green, residential, from Timothy Walker, to Barbara Bergstrom, $120,000.
1227 Finch Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Sarah and Joseph Willis, to Carolyn and Larry Hatch and Katie Hatch and Steven Rodriguez, $330,000.
707 McKinley Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Mark and Marie Pendleton, to Brenda Fite and Jennifer Waldron, $346,000.
454 and 0 Hickory St., Pemberville, residential, from Rodney Bockbrader and Melissa Heineman, to Betty Walton, $190,000.
2510 Skagway Drive, Northwood, residential, from Kael Iies, to Luke, Linda and Lloyd Roberts, $244,500.
10733 South Lakes Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Thomas Penny and Jeffrey Clough, trustees, to Michael and Paulette Balazs, $349,000.
135 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Harmeet Shah and Prabhjot Kaur, $524,850.
1867 Crossfields Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Nicholas Beakas and Angela Singler, to Kristin Walters, $347,500.
4959 Prestonwood Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Tapper and Nicole Moore, to Yuhang Xu and Fei Song, $488,520.
June 23
109 North Maple St., Bloomdale, residential, from Steven and Sue Rose, to Kelly Myers, $87,200.
23 West Foxgate Circle, Bowling Green, residential, from Jeremy and Kristen Harmon, to Joy and Mark Stacey, $209,900.
129 Wolfly Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Christine Rice, to Dylan and Eclipse McIntyre, $158,900.
224 Western Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Kurt Gerken, to Delana Ball, $183,000.
0 Armbruster Road, Grand Rapids Township, agricultural, 5.24 acres, from Timothy and Rusty Obermyer, to Ryan Isbell, $94,000.
29060 and 0 George St., Lake Township, residential, from Andrew Ledford, to Isaac Mainous, $145,000.
1875 Wight Ave., Millbury, residential, from Chelsey and Michael Curry, to Kevin and Brook Cook, $215,000.
204 Union St., Lake Township, residential, from Kenneth Bowen, to Joseph Cioletti, $192,500.
9925 Rudolph Road, Liberty Township, residential, from Melissa Snider, to Joan and Larry Mantel, $155,000.
25187 Ramblehurst Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from James Ledbetter, to Melissa Morrison, $359,900.
343 E. Andrus Road, Northwood, commercial, 3.83 acres, from Scott and Laura Abke, to SROA 343 E Andrus OH LLC, $1,150,000.
409 and 0 W. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Chrystal Ridge Ltd., to Jacquelyn Harris, $225,000.
101 Howald Farm Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Brian and Danielle Klussmann, to 100 Mill River LLC, $600,000.
0 Riverwood Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Madhu and Vanaja Sayala, to HJMG LLC, $200,000.
11201 and 0 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, commercial, 1.44 acres, from Bhatia Properties, to Weis Investments, $660,000.
0 Carronade Drive, 0 Hulls Trace Drive and 0 Lake Vue Drive, Perrysburg, commercial, 16.68 acres, from Mary Miller Family Limited Partnership, to Carronade Apartment Development, $1,066,650.
5166 Bostwick Road, Perrysburg, residential, from William Kibbey, to Lynn Radabaugh, $350,000.
8320 S. Dixie Highway, Portage Township, residential, from Larry Sproul, trustee, to Sonja Trimble, $167,000.
105 Birch Drive, Rossford, residential, from Monica Slovak-Goodrich, to Christina Saunders, $210,000.
144 Bergin Ave., Rossford, residential, from William Posey, to Andrew and Megan Maas, $95,000.
16861 Kellogg Road, Washington Township, residential, from Raymond Hardy, to John and Karen Spencer, $217,000.
June 24
124 Biddle St., Bowling Green, residential, from Hannah Yerington, to Carey and Judith Valentine, $127,000.
224 and 0 Biddle St., Bowling Green, residential, from Edward Walker and Sandra Daum, to Christopher Lepre and Rhonda Lepre, $251,500.
0 Kimball Road, Freedom Township, agricultural, 37 acres, from Croghan Colonial Bank, trustee, to Julie Dieksheide, $345,647.
16200 and 0 Henry County Line, Grand Rapids Township, residential, from LRF, to Adam Oberhaus, $259,900.
445 Park Ave., Fostoria, residential, from Aaron Harrison and Beverly Spoerl, trustee, to John and Lisa Davoli, $70,000.
29240 Belmont Farm Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Gerald and Connie Nietz, to Scott and Emily Henry, $400,000.
27511 Holiday Lane, Perrysburg Township, commercial, from A & B Rehab Properties, to UMG Perrysburg, $250,000.
106 St. Martin Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Lynne Hoffmann and Lori McEntee, to Janet Harpest, $250,500.