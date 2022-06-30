The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.

June 21

1504 Finch Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Andrew Price, to Michael and Theresa Brown, $275,000.

310 Buttonwood Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Stefanie Sheldon and Jaime Rhoades, to Denise Miller, $167,000.

707 Maple St., North Baltimore, residential, from Stephanie Bentley, to Jonathan Baker, $246,140.

7205 West Lake Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Raymond Patterson, trustee, to Robin Lindley, trustee, $164,000.

7338 Lunitas Lane, Perrysburg Township, residential, from D & W Development, to Brady and Savannah Jensen, $165,000.

28947 Starlight Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from JMK and JLK, to Seth and Rebecca Walters, $180,000.

521 Loomis Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from John Warchol, to Jennifer and Craig Krueger, $231,000.

25757 Wood Creek Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Carrie Williams, to Elliot and Taylor Ferguson, $903,000.

15399 Sand Ridge Road, Plain Township, residential, from YRI Properties, to Benjamin Salpietro, $349,900.

71 Back Bay Road, Washington Township, residential, from Benjamin Schlatter, to Nicholas Beakas and Angela Singler, $385,000.

June 22

935 North Summit Street and 0 North Prospect St., Bowling Green, residential, from Carla Gonyer and Allan Howard, to Joseph and Taylor Sickler, $179,891.

910 Main St., Bowling Green, residential, from Timothy Walker, to Barbara Bergstrom, $120,000.

1227 Finch Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Sarah and Joseph Willis, to Carolyn and Larry Hatch and Katie Hatch and Steven Rodriguez, $330,000.

707 McKinley Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Mark and Marie Pendleton, to Brenda Fite and Jennifer Waldron, $346,000.

454 and 0 Hickory St., Pemberville, residential, from Rodney Bockbrader and Melissa Heineman, to Betty Walton, $190,000.

2510 Skagway Drive, Northwood, residential, from Kael Iies, to Luke, Linda and Lloyd Roberts, $244,500.

10733 South Lakes Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Thomas Penny and Jeffrey Clough, trustees, to Michael and Paulette Balazs, $349,000.

135 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Harmeet Shah and Prabhjot Kaur, $524,850.

1867 Crossfields Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Nicholas Beakas and Angela Singler, to Kristin Walters, $347,500.

4959 Prestonwood Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Tapper and Nicole Moore, to Yuhang Xu and Fei Song, $488,520.

June 23

109 North Maple St., Bloomdale, residential, from Steven and Sue Rose, to Kelly Myers, $87,200.

23 West Foxgate Circle, Bowling Green, residential, from Jeremy and Kristen Harmon, to Joy and Mark Stacey, $209,900.

129 Wolfly Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Christine Rice, to Dylan and Eclipse McIntyre, $158,900.

224 Western Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Kurt Gerken, to Delana Ball, $183,000.

0 Armbruster Road, Grand Rapids Township, agricultural, 5.24 acres, from Timothy and Rusty Obermyer, to Ryan Isbell, $94,000.

29060 and 0 George St., Lake Township, residential, from Andrew Ledford, to Isaac Mainous, $145,000.

1875 Wight Ave., Millbury, residential, from Chelsey and Michael Curry, to Kevin and Brook Cook, $215,000.

204 Union St., Lake Township, residential, from Kenneth Bowen, to Joseph Cioletti, $192,500.

9925 Rudolph Road, Liberty Township, residential, from Melissa Snider, to Joan and Larry Mantel, $155,000.

25187 Ramblehurst Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from James Ledbetter, to Melissa Morrison, $359,900.

343 E. Andrus Road, Northwood, commercial, 3.83 acres, from Scott and Laura Abke, to SROA 343 E Andrus OH LLC, $1,150,000.

409 and 0 W. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Chrystal Ridge Ltd., to Jacquelyn Harris, $225,000.

101 Howald Farm Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Brian and Danielle Klussmann, to 100 Mill River LLC, $600,000.

0 Riverwood Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Madhu and Vanaja Sayala, to HJMG LLC, $200,000.

11201 and 0 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, commercial, 1.44 acres, from Bhatia Properties, to Weis Investments, $660,000.

0 Carronade Drive, 0 Hulls Trace Drive and 0 Lake Vue Drive, Perrysburg, commercial, 16.68 acres, from Mary Miller Family Limited Partnership, to Carronade Apartment Development, $1,066,650.

5166 Bostwick Road, Perrysburg, residential, from William Kibbey, to Lynn Radabaugh, $350,000.

8320 S. Dixie Highway, Portage Township, residential, from Larry Sproul, trustee, to Sonja Trimble, $167,000.

105 Birch Drive, Rossford, residential, from Monica Slovak-Goodrich, to Christina Saunders, $210,000.

144 Bergin Ave., Rossford, residential, from William Posey, to Andrew and Megan Maas, $95,000.

16861 Kellogg Road, Washington Township, residential, from Raymond Hardy, to John and Karen Spencer, $217,000.

June 24

124 Biddle St., Bowling Green, residential, from Hannah Yerington, to Carey and Judith Valentine, $127,000.

224 and 0 Biddle St., Bowling Green, residential, from Edward Walker and Sandra Daum, to Christopher Lepre and Rhonda Lepre, $251,500.

0 Kimball Road, Freedom Township, agricultural, 37 acres, from Croghan Colonial Bank, trustee, to Julie Dieksheide, $345,647.

16200 and 0 Henry County Line, Grand Rapids Township, residential, from LRF, to Adam Oberhaus, $259,900.

445 Park Ave., Fostoria, residential, from Aaron Harrison and Beverly Spoerl, trustee, to John and Lisa Davoli, $70,000.

29240 Belmont Farm Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Gerald and Connie Nietz, to Scott and Emily Henry, $400,000.

27511 Holiday Lane, Perrysburg Township, commercial, from A & B Rehab Properties, to UMG Perrysburg, $250,000.

106 St. Martin Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Lynne Hoffmann and Lori McEntee, to Janet Harpest, $250,500.

