The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
May 11
1504 Logan Lane, residential, Perrysburg, from Robert and Patricia Borger, to Sean and Kaitlin Mulligan, $292,000.
203 Enright Drive, residential, Haskins, from Scott and Diane Schneider, to Maxwell and Bethany Kannen, $340,000.
222 Adams St., residential, Luckey, from Randolph and Roberta Aspacher, to Adam Falardeau and Stephanie Aspacher, $137,500.
750 Deer Run Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Patrick Whalen and Julia Trask, to Brendan and Ashley Buckley, $271,000.
739 Delaware Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Kenneth Peters, to Hattie Strong, $490,000.
5637 Hammer Road, 2 acres, Perry Township, from Laura Fugitt, to Buddy Zender, $25,000.
May 12
345 Rutledge Court, residential, Perrysburg, from Michael and Tamie Daly, to Matthew Johnson, $390,000.
26427 Windy Trace Drive, residential, Perrysburg Township, from Rachel Staats, to Andrew and Danielle Street, $270,000.
428 and 0 Oak St., residential, Pemberville, from Maxwell Nusser, to Cory and Adrienne Radebaugh, $182,501.
619 Chippewa Lane, residential, Perrysburg, from Jeffrey and Lucinda Fish, trustees, to Charles and Autumn Wickersham, $489,900.
10429 White Oak Drive, .241 acres, Perrysburg Township, from Dennis and Judy Ditto, to Robert and Kristina Guyton, $268,500.
0 and 11039 Elm St., residential, Middleton Township, from Joshua James and Brittany Velner, to Evelynn McCulloch, $140,000.
28444 Main St., residential, Millbury, residential, from David Hill Jr., to Thor Morrison, $132,000.
16224 Kellogg Road, 21.49 acres, Washington Township, from Judith Snyder, to Mary and Douglas Busdecker, $226,650.
507 Superior St., residential, Rossford, from Rodney Fleming, to Joseph and Kali Weidman, $114,000.
2341 Goldenrod Lane, residential, Perrysburg, from Christopher and Gilda Mitchell, to Govinder and Harleen Flora, $500,000.
10782 Waterview Drive, residential. Perrysburg, from Louise Kimpel Revocable Trust, to Ivan and Lisa Smith, $260,000.
May 13
0 Owen St., Northwood, residential from Ajkats LLC, to 419 L Homes LLC, $25,000.
318 Main St., residential, North Baltimore, from Kelsie Davis, to Chase Gonyer, $110,000.
17166 Mitchell Road, 58 acres, Plain Township, from Ludwig Estel Michael @6, to Christiania Nietz, trustee, $650,000.
341 Bridgeview Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Eric D Allar and Jessica Zvosec, to Riley Travis and Heather Zabrowski, $272,000.
1632 Conneaut Ave., residential, Bowling Green, from Erica Adkins, to Megan and Darren A Morrison, $225,000.
101 Brunswick Court, residential, Perrysburg, from Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC, to Matthew and Mary Oddo, $395,600.
May 14
3688 Turtle Creek Drive, .4924 acres, Perrysburg, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio Inc., to Frank and Anne Digiacomo, $93,000.
107 and 0 Center St., .2182 acres, Wayne, from Jason Slaughterbeck, to Joan Staib, $64,000.
0 Walnut St., residential, North Baltimore, from Ralph and Joann Mineo, to Gregory and Lisa Culbertson, $119,900.
329 and 0 Maple St., residential, Bowling Green, from Daniel Quilter, to Mark Wongrowski, $175,000.
1017 Main St. 3.41 acres, Bowling Green, from CF Spring Gate Pool 2 LLC, to Charing Cross Garden LP, $2,937,662.
0 Huffman Road, 40 acres, Bloom Township, from Thomas McGrain, to McGrain Farms LLC, $963,000.
16007 Five Point Road, 13.09 acres, Wayne, from Joyce Thomas, to Tari Howard, $150,000.
204 Walnut St., residential, North Baltimore, from Ralph and Joann Mineo, to Gregory and Lisa Culbertson, $119,000.
1846 Horseshoe Bend Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Kristine Gruber, to Jordan and Kristen Criswell, $400,025.
15239 Sunset Maple Drive, residential, Wayne, from Donna Martin, trustee, to Martha Schmitz-Wealleans, $395,000.
132 Gorell Ave., residential, Bowling Green, from Wanda Mason, to Darrel and Suzanne Slater, co-trustees, $185,000.