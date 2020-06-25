The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
June 15
305 Breckman St., Walbridge, residential, from Paris Cole, to Lisa Lang and Henrietta Barker, $115,000.
1610 Treetop Place, Bowling Green, residential, from Christa Firsdon, trustee, to Teresa Firsdon, $245,000.
28755 Hufford Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Elizabeth and Gregory Simerly, to Matthew Jasinski and Emily Hyder-Jasinski, $255,500.
25642 W. River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Brent and Nanette Myers, to Cordula Mora and Tab Tanner, $359,900.
5370 McCutchenville Road, Fostoria, residential, from the estate of Ronald Fruth, to Michael Fenbert, $130,000.
523 Pine Valley Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Daniel and Paula Galway, to Todd and Wendy Delventhal, $325,000.
26717 W Sheringham Road, Perrysburg, residential, from David and Stacey Hogga, to Zachary and Melissa Clark, $200,000.
7246 Winding Brook Road, Perrysburg, residential, from David Jeffries, to Lauren and Nathan Rys, $156,500.
9906 Connor Lake Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Jefferson Development LLC, to Patricia Angell, $212,000.
610 E. Napoleon Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Dennis Lamb II and Kandida Long, $135,000.
June 16
209 Guy St., Walbridge, residential, from the estate of Donald Bailey, to Alicia Goucher, $65,000.
14554 Dexter Falls Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Shelly Glasgow, to Anum Riaz and Haroon Matin Shah, $230,000.
20660 Cherry St., Weston, residential, from Misty Smiley, to Jason and Jennifer Russell, $84,500.
20660 Cherry St., Weston, residential, from the estate of Clyde Smiley, to Jason and Jennifer Russell, $84,500.
15018 E. Sunset Maple Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Christopher Petree, to Megan Stamos, $292,000.
130 Bierley Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Joanne Busdeker, to Thomas Pitzen, $164,000.
102 Walnut St., Perrysburg, residential, from Stephen and Elizabeth Fowler, to M. Farooq and Grace Afridi, $600,000.
407 Buttonwood Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Maureen White, trustee, to Jenifer Mylo, $117,400.
408 Madison Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Chet and Sherri Thomas, to Stephen and Abigail Bihary, $209,000.
416 Madison Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Stephen and Abigail Bihary, to Alnounou Abdalrahman and Aburahma Wafaa, $178,000.
June 17
601 Rutledge Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Joshua Reed, to Mohammad Kayed, $279,000.
10437 Bridgewood Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Woodland Custom Home Builders LLC, to Karen Black, $232,223.
5831 Oak St., Stony Ridge, residential, from the estate of Fernando Garcia, to Allyson Burke and Aaron Golus, $87,500.
913 Parker St., Bowling Green, residential, from Jodi Quintero, to Troy Kaufman, $114,500.
23906 E. Second St., Grand Rapids, residential, from Matthew and Stephanie Metz, $103,500.
3770 Lakepointe Drive, Northwood, residential, from Brett Mills, to Christine Sarabia, $47,500.
15402 Bowling Green Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Maurer Rentals, to Kenneth and Rochelle Peters, $285,000.
128 Helen Drive, Rossford, residential, from Aimee White, to Ashley Erdman, $135,000.
1920 Lexington Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from David and Elizabeth Ferguson, $249,900.
725 Heathermoor Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Jesse and Heather Miller, to Josh and Alicia Dodd, $243,000.
429 Prestonwood Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Brian and Laura Wright, to Osama Elattar, $365,000.
534 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, residential, from Schnorf Properties, to David and Rose Drain, $120,000.
618 Kirkshire Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Elizabeth Ewing, to Amy Bailey, $276,500.
1021 N. Ironwood Drive, Rossford, residential, from Alex and Pamella Konidaris, to Samuel and Tara Fortener, $265,000.
244 S. Summit St., Bowling Green, residential, from John and Marie Zanfardino, to Andrew McDermott and Emily Keegan, $141,000.
20780 N. Main St., Weston, residential, from Harold and Jessie Kendall, to Jacob Everts, $230,000.
June 18
514 Monroe St., Fostoria, residential, from Thomas and Vicki Baker, to Dakota Bostwick, $144,500.
10256 White Oak Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from William Warnke, to Cheryl Carroll, $227,000.
3 Glades Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Carol Frisinger, to Connie Fetterman, $161,000.
7204 Wales Road, Northwood, residential, from Sandra and Larry Husband, to Dustin and Robin Schings, $137,000.
1725 Wicklow St., Bowling Green, residential, from Russell and Megan Layfield, to Zachary and Mikayla Bingham, $235,000.
22003 W. Poe Road, Grand Rapids, residential, from Jeffrey Finnegan, executor, to Hertzfeld Poultry Farm, $60,000.
115 E. Broadway St., North Baltimore, veterans organization, from Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 2633, to The Bridge Fellowship, $8,000.
7338 Starlight Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Brandon Parsons and Mary Kinnerson, to First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation, $92,801.
105 Wentworth Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Scacht Family Trust, to Elizabeth Horrigan, $292,000.
998 N. Dixie Hwy., Rossford, residential, from the Bank of New York Mellon, trustee, to T&T Bradley, $63,000.
June 19
800 Barnstable Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Cook Investment Properties, to Russell and Megan Caylield, $295,000.
625 Bruns Drive, Rossford, residential, from Angela Larimer, to Julius Rumer, $138,000.
103 Cherry Lane, Rossford, residential, from Katina Cook, to Sarah Wilson, $81,500.
103 Cherry Lane, Rossford, residential, from the estate of James Cook, to Sarah Wilson, $81,500.
1057 S. Ironwood Drive, Rossford, residential, from Wesley Socie, to Lanas and Veronica Woodson, $248,000.
17813 Bridge St., Grand Rapids, residential, from Aaron and Kristie Lindau, to Danielle Schall, $124,900.
18151 Lemoyne Road, Pemberville, residential, from Troy Barman, to Kasey Blecke and Bailey Kruse, $280,000.
785 Oak Knoll Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jason Pennesse, to Morgan Craig and Tyler Old, $227,500.
23313 Pargillis Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Timothy Davis II, to Anita Kuhlman, $90,000.