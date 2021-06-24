The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
May 24
1416 Sawgrass Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Staten and Gayle Middleton, to James and Diana Earl, $500,000.
11843 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Ivan and Lisa Smith, to Ivan Smith Jr. and Matthew Smith, $200,000.
155 South Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Erin and Mark Prenger, to Austin Fisher and Kasey Dailey, $195,000.
4026 Walbridge Road, Northwood, residential, from Delia Marion, to Zane Zientek and Linda Ramirez, $135,000.
2693 Woods Edge Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders at Hawthorne, to Richard Menard and Amy Swank, $550,650.
1930 Whispering Way, Perrysburg, residential, from M. David and Mary Cremer, to David Gamoa, $230,000.
300 Rutledge Court, Perrysburg, residential, from James and Kristina Barath, to Colleen Stabelin and Thomas Stabelin Jr., $368,000.
3969 Dalling Road, Northwood, residential, from Cynthia Cornette, to Christopher Henry, $166,000.
11145 Riverbend Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Samantha Wojcik, to Nicole Schmidt, $155,000.
202 Browne Drive, Haskins, residential, from Marcella Abke, to EK Real Estate Fund I, $230,000.
May 25
18561 Kellogg Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Morgan Lytle, to Jason Westlake, $255,000.
4237 Thornbury Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Northcreek Properties, to Justin and Jacqueline Lea, $739,850.
499 Pauly Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Courtney and Travis Jones, to Derek Fillmore, $214,000.
450 Forest Drive, Rossford, residential, from Roy and Diane Blair, to Samantha Wojcik, $415,000.
119 Avery Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from L. Thomas Black, to Tiffiney Semko, $235,500.
25958 Seminary Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Northcreek Properties, to Michael and Joanna Ansted, $649,850.
803 Lafayette Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Peter and Pamela Short, to Kali Battin and Andrew Tidd, $204,500.
0 Tracy Road, Lot D, Perrysburg, agricultural, 5 acres, from Philip and Cheryl Klocinski, to Jacob and Erin Bombrys, $65,000.
1751 Eaglecrest Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Alaina LaCourse and Chad Kowalski, $215,500.
25339 Addington Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Nicholas and Sarah Lindsey, to Joseph and Lisa Navarro, $452,000.
119 Hannum Ave., Rossford, residential, from David and Christine Wayton, to Cassandra Mysinger, $150,000.
304 Venice Drive, Northwood, residential, from Brandon Birr, to Robert Lovell, $50,000.
26651 Lemoyne Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Thomas and Rebecca Hoefflin, to Wayne Walker, $155,000.
19938 Webster Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Debra Donaldson, to Robert and Lynn Markus, $234,900.
May 26
936 S. Main St., Bowling Green, commercial, from HBW Properties, to GTY Auto Service, $602,268.
3 Picardie Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Jacob and Emily Miley, to Joseph Kostelnik, $295,000.
135 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $63,000.
149 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $55,000.
233 and 238 W. Bay Harbor Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Mitchell Road Village, to J&A Building Ventures, $98,000.
13121 Eagleville Road, North Baltimore, residential, from William and Irene Moyer, trustees, to Morgan Alexander, $410,000.
25432 Addington Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Brandon and Morgan Heiss, to Chi Yi and Young Ko, $400,000.
1011 Wilderness Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Rafael and Alane Verde, to Brandon and Morgan Heiss, $ 759,900.
301 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from GEG Investments, to Adrienne Ansel, $155,000.
6127 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, residential, from Richard Hoodlebrink, trustee, to Dallas and Kristina Welker, $50,000.
0 Bradner Road, Fostoria, agricultural, 15 acres, from Kristi Huffman, to Thomas and Jennifer Stearns, $105,000.
831 Pine Valley Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Geraldine Sternitzke, trustee, to Kent and Geraldine Sternitzke, $310,000.
136 Colony Road, Rossford, residential, from Jeremiah Hoffer, to Angela Feaster, $85,000.
19203 Sugar Creek Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Rose Main, to Connor and Shaynna Robinson, $349,250.
0 McCutcheonville Road, Montgomery Township, residential, from John and Joyce Burton, to Bruce Rutter, $64,000.
307 N. Summit St., Bowling Green, residential, from Norman and Kristin Gressman, to Douglas Doren and Thomas Crookston, $85,000.
605 Highland Drive, Rossford, residential, from Marianne Dumas and Deborah Sullivan, to Anthony Dumas, $105,000.
510 Wintergarden Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Flip’n Ohio, to Andrew Permer and Kassandra Cooper, $195,000.
111 Washington St., Cygnet, residential, from Jeffrey and Karen Hannah, to Dustin Pultz, $126,500.
May 27
843 Pine Valley Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Raymond Craig and Joanna Hildebrand-Craig, to Ravikumar Kuppusamy and Priya Nagarajan, $475,000.
425 E. Truman St., Bowling Green, residential, from Wendy Hensley, to Tony and Morgan Womack, $240,000.
26652 Basswood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Markus and Jill Gloeckler, to Ralph McManus and Yiting Xia, $275,100.
4444 Turtle Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Kevin and Christina Branchaev, to Seyedali Monemian, $430,000.
316 Eagle Creek Road, Rossford, residential, from Melvin and Patricia Browning, to Martin and Christa Fletcher, $200,000.
30094 Waterford Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Kenneth and Diana Campbell, to James and Terri Daman, $435,000.
4085 E. Plaza Blvd., Northwood, residential, from Toledo Restoration Property Management, to Charles and Jennine Luce, $284,900.
609 Orleans Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Barbara Reinmeyer, to Joan Staib, $211,125.
0 Lincoln Blvd. and 0 Gloria St., Perrysburg, commercial, from G-MADE; to Green Sweep, $105,000.
1615 Millbury Road, Northwood, residential, from Patricia Schnur, to Matthew and Megan Stockmaster, $345,000.
170 Foxhill Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Jonathan Moravitz and Cristy Merk, to Erynne and Ricardo Lopez, $234,000.
13476 Main St., Weston, residential, from Amy Johnson, to Kenneth and Alexis Alderman, $90,000.
2651 Cross Ridge Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Horseshoe Bend Developers, to Axius Development, $153,000.
16810 W. River Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Thomas Stengel, to Timothy Duncan, $350,000.
226 W. Bay Harbour, Bowling Green, residential, from J & A Building Ventures, to JoAnn Blanton and Jodi Hoover, $246,780.
3307 Chapel Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Rusheeth Thummalapally, $300,000.
131 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $63,000.
109 Mary St., Haskins, residential, from Tonya Evans, trustee, to Peter and Wanda Brotzki, $24,000.
May 28
109 Mary St., Haskins, residential, from Tonya Evans, trustee, to Peter and Wanda Brotzki, $72,000.
219 W. Front St. Pemberville, residential, from Alan Clink, to Dillon and Irina Ashton, $160,000.
997 Pine St., Perrysburg, residential, from Rachel Gunn, trustee, to Lyndsey Snyder, $150,000.
26620 W. River road, Perrysburg, residential, from Linda Aubry, Emily and Steven Remusat, $240,000.
16874 Tontogany Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Daniel and Annmarie Altman, to Blair and Reynold Palmer, $300,000.
439 Buttonwood Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Scott Piroth and Amy Fry, to Arpad Szentkiralyi, $175,000.
1922 Sheffield Place, Northwood, residential, from Anna Wilson, to Home Partners, $47,000.
227 Cherry St., Luckey, residential, from Angela Elder, to Tyler Allen, $140,000.