The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
June 15
346 Stonegate Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Cathy and Gary Bockbrader, to Sharon Suttler, $225,000.
333 and 0 Wallace Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Vera Balasz, to Black Swamp Investments Properties, $117,500.
312 State St., North Baltimore, residential, from Sharon and Gary Leveck, to Tia and Levi Clark, $85,000.
2511 Oregon Road, Northwood, commercial, from Midland Agency of Northwest Ohio, trustee, to AAMA Plaza LLC, $2,300,000.
503 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Nicholas Steeb, to James Tafelski and Renata Kurtz, $245,000.
8 Knollwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from James Sundermeier, to Angela Gabor, $100,000.
17510 Euler Road, Plain Township, residential, from Dee and James Szalejko, to Kyle and Sandra Cramer, $380,000.
530 Woodland Drive, Rossford, residential, from Matthew Haas and Catrina Odenweller-Haas, to John MacGregor III and Corissa MacGregor, $360,000.
159 and 0 Rossburn Place, Rossford, residential, from Jeffrey Hodak II, to Ryan Oaks, $150,000.
19533 and 0 Tontogany Creek Road, Washington Township, residential, from Randy and Lori Rife, to Richard and Christy Grove, $330,100.
June 16
1530 Wooster St., Bowling Green, commercial, from Noble 1530 Wooster Bowling Green LLC, to Bowling Green VZ LLC, $2,825,000.
326 Derby Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from David and Debra Cartledge, to Paul Joseph, $106,000.
1460 Muirfield Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Andrew and David Leggat, to Mark and Kay Voorhees, $325,900.
0 Eisenhower Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Sutter Development Group, to Jacob Gentillon, $237,500.
156 Oak St., Rossford, residential, from Barry Pollock, to Troy and Cynarra Cherri, $100,700.
19422 Poe Road, Washington Township, residential, from Edgar Hall III and Taylor Hall, to Joshua Commet, $210,000.
13135 and 0 Maple St., Weston, residential, from Donna Szorad, to Halie and David VanAllsburg, $60,000.
June 17
448 Linden Drive, Pemberville, residential, from Pember Grove LLC, to Jamie and Monica Morelock, $46,000.
0 Findlay Pike, Portage, commercial, 0.09 acres, from Sonja Hammer, to Beth and Courtney Dipillo, $25,000.
22182 and 0 Mermill Road and 0 East St., Milton Center, residential, from Benjamin Wilhelm, to Cheryl Trumbull, $150,000.
2128 Drouillard Road, Northwood, residential, from Tyler and Jessica Bol, to Jordan Rettig, $138,000.
1001 Pine St., Perrysburg, residential, from Dana Grigsby, to Duncan Oleshak, $170,000.
5711 and 0 Cherry St., Troy Township, residential, from Austin Webster, to Shereen and Andrew Abbas, $65,700.
0 Reams Road, Washington Township, residential, from Cale and Alicia Swanson, to Carrie Conrad, $55,000.