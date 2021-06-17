The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.

May 20

0 Five Point Road, 37.7 acres, Perrysburg Township, from Emil Slavik to Jeff Mitchell, $275,000.

5155 Libbey Road, 9.99 acres, Lake Township, from Michael and Robin Root, trustees, to Steven and Edwina Gallagher, $256,000.

1511 Cobblestone Drive, residential, Bowling Green, from Theodore and Lynn Hartke, to David and Jill Pugh, $360,000.

13830 Otusso Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Veronica Millon, successor trustee, to Paul and Beth Reichert, $326,500.

28619, .74 acres, Lake Township, from Freda Parish, to Family G and C Investments LLC, $97,000.

2667 Cross Ridge Way, Perrysburg, from Horseshoe Bend Developers LLC, to Seneca Builders LLC, $52,000.

1034 Revere Drive, residential, Bowling Green, from Ryan Richey, to Kyle Smith, $200,000.

10077 N. Shannon Hills Drive, residential, Perrysburg Township, from David and Linda Alexander, to Cardell Louise and Katelyn Thorpe, $252,500.

7081 Twin Lakes Road, residential, Perrysburg Township, from Nicholas and Tina Wooner, to Deana Jayne Chandler, $262,000.

May 21

25071 Belmont Court, residential, Perrysburg, from Jacob and Jessi Pezzin, to Philip and Sharon Rodriquez, $317,450.

15377 Sand Ridge Road, residential, Bowling Green, from Phillip, David and Steven Hoops, co-successor trustees, to Phillip Hoops, $180,000.

1453 Turnbury Lane, residential, Perrysburg, from Robert and Judith Bailey, trustees, to Leslie Turpening, $150,000.

28361 Simmons Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Cameron Rchuette, to Cole Schuette, $108,000.

460 Loyer Lane, residential, Perrysburg, from Blane Lau, to Leland and Emma Booher, $275,000.

203 Quail Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Ted Spidle, trustee, to Cameron Schuette and Haleigh Lindner, $219,900.

210 Southwood Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Bradley and Lynn Drerup, to Shaughna and Jeffrey Boehm, $265,000.

2016 Adams Court, residential, Perrysburg, from Lee Wellington, to Calvin Pruitt, $278,000.

912 Morning Dove Lane, residential, Bowling Green, from James and Denise Bauman, $129,250.

