The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
May 20
0 Five Point Road, 37.7 acres, Perrysburg Township, from Emil Slavik to Jeff Mitchell, $275,000.
5155 Libbey Road, 9.99 acres, Lake Township, from Michael and Robin Root, trustees, to Steven and Edwina Gallagher, $256,000.
1511 Cobblestone Drive, residential, Bowling Green, from Theodore and Lynn Hartke, to David and Jill Pugh, $360,000.
13830 Otusso Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Veronica Millon, successor trustee, to Paul and Beth Reichert, $326,500.
28619, .74 acres, Lake Township, from Freda Parish, to Family G and C Investments LLC, $97,000.
2667 Cross Ridge Way, Perrysburg, from Horseshoe Bend Developers LLC, to Seneca Builders LLC, $52,000.
1034 Revere Drive, residential, Bowling Green, from Ryan Richey, to Kyle Smith, $200,000.
10077 N. Shannon Hills Drive, residential, Perrysburg Township, from David and Linda Alexander, to Cardell Louise and Katelyn Thorpe, $252,500.
7081 Twin Lakes Road, residential, Perrysburg Township, from Nicholas and Tina Wooner, to Deana Jayne Chandler, $262,000.
May 21
25071 Belmont Court, residential, Perrysburg, from Jacob and Jessi Pezzin, to Philip and Sharon Rodriquez, $317,450.
15377 Sand Ridge Road, residential, Bowling Green, from Phillip, David and Steven Hoops, co-successor trustees, to Phillip Hoops, $180,000.
1453 Turnbury Lane, residential, Perrysburg, from Robert and Judith Bailey, trustees, to Leslie Turpening, $150,000.
28361 Simmons Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Cameron Rchuette, to Cole Schuette, $108,000.
460 Loyer Lane, residential, Perrysburg, from Blane Lau, to Leland and Emma Booher, $275,000.
203 Quail Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Ted Spidle, trustee, to Cameron Schuette and Haleigh Lindner, $219,900.
210 Southwood Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Bradley and Lynn Drerup, to Shaughna and Jeffrey Boehm, $265,000.
2016 Adams Court, residential, Perrysburg, from Lee Wellington, to Calvin Pruitt, $278,000.
912 Morning Dove Lane, residential, Bowling Green, from James and Denise Bauman, $129,250.