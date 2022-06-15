The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
June 7
1042 Dwyer Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Saba Home Builders, $57,000.
1017 Dwyer Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Saba Home Builders, $57,000.
1033 Dwyer Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Saba Home Builders, $57,000.
1572 Ridge Cross Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Emmett and Shelby Snow, to Stephanie Walker and Joseph Damico, $365,925.
1022 Brampton Park Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Saba Home Builders, $65,000.
June 8
309 and 0 Donbar Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Nermis Mieses and Xavieri Suarez, to Ariel Kasler and Bobbi Thompson, $238,500.
461 Church St., Bowling Green, residential, from Dennis Donley, to AGM Properties, $140,000.
22170 Haskins Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Rick Snyder, to Julie and Phillip Kazmaier, $46,157.
15146 Cypress Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Michael Brundage, $94,900.
841 Central Ave., Fostoria, residential, from Dustin Smith, to Katelyn Reier, $225,000.
10244 Ford Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Adam Spieker III, to Jackson and Ann Watkins, $230,000.
26604 Woodmont Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from David Freeman, to ARM, $330,100.
1021 Dwyer Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Saba Home Builders, $57,000.
June 9
842 Jefferson Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Kayla Vargas, to Richard and Brianna Henderson, $175,000.
1028 Lakehurst Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Evangeline Jackson, to Jonathon Wheeler and Richard and Maureen Latkovich, $215,000.
14511 Belmont Court, Middleton Township, residential, from Mohammad and Mahjabeen Asma, to Amy Fix and Earl Smith, $350,000.
7066 Twin Lakes Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Ryan and Cassandra Grieve, to Stacy McGuire, $285,000.
10387 Bridgewood Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from John and Colette Yaniglos, to RP Homes 4 LLC, $255,000.
29060 Hufford Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from James and Suzanne Fowler, to Judith Schnorf, $175,000.
422 E. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from 422 E. Fifth St. LLC, to Daniel and Pascale Meysing, $243,000.
715 Hickory St., Perrysburg, residential, from Eric Risner, to Kelly Alter, trustee, $326,000.
112 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Christopher Winter, to Yuxiao Hu, $495,000.
1033 Stoneleigh Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Ledford Hines and Tyler Brown, $459,900.
5166 Bostwick Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Nicole Davis, to William Kibbey, $350,000.
525 Grace Way, Rossford, residential, from Cathy Durco, to Jacob Chmelovski, $161,500.
19162 Bradner Road, Troy Township, residential, from Jason and Rosina D’Ambrosio, to Brande and Matthew Calmes, $560,000.
June 10
297 and 0 Front St., Cygnet, commercial, 0.09 acres, from James Garay to National Homes LLC, $8,500.
23637 and 0 River Road, Grand Rapids, residential, from Lisa Bundy, to Amy Eddy, $190,000.
488 Park Ave., Fostoria, residential, from Quentin Tiell and James Saunders, to Steven Peyton, $32,500.
705 Hart Ave., Fostoria, residential, from Kathleen Gase and Nichole Riley, to Evelyn, Michael, Ronnie and Floyd Tucker and George Tucker Jr. and Patrick Legrant, $75,000.
808 Oak Park Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Thelma Henline, to John Dicesare, $125,000.
201 E. Seventh St., Perrysburg, residential, from Michael Karafa, to Robert Schindler and Ann Trondson, $290,000.
1827 Watermill Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Shawn Burke and Jennifer Sliemers, to Daniel and Julie Kunos, trustees, $547,000.
28357 Simmons Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Rebecca Getzinger, to Zachary Fink and Lauren Hehl-Myers, $151,100.
0 Defiance Pike, Portage Township, agricultural, 80 acres, from Clifford Davis and Marie Janis, to Patrick and Denis Davis, $536,000.
318 and 0 Ver-Nis Place, Rossford, residential, from Amy Lowry and Daniel Lowry III, to Melissa Furrie, $80,500.
5921 Oak St., Troy Township, residential, from Mary Ward, to Roberto Lopez, $155,000.
June 13
1635 Waterford Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Roger and Connie Meeker, to Joshua Runyan, $235,000.
964 Reeves Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Barbara Shepard, to Sean Stadler, $330,000.
204 Forest Ave. and 225 Oak St., Pemberville, residential, from Hale Family Limited Partnership, to MCW Solutions, $165,000.
29080 Greystone Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Margaret Sondergeld, to Theresa Napierala, $235,000.
5843 Cherokee Ave., Lake Township, residential, from Matthew and Brande Calmes, to Wesley Hook, $292,250.
15585 Sunset Maple Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Joshua Wells, $394,700.
407 and 0 Venice Drive, Northwood, residential, from John and Nicole Romstadt, to Shelby Bermejo, $197,500.
1208 Yonker Place, Fostoria, residential, from Derrick and Tonee Morant, to Michael Rochester and Larissa Barman, $200,000.
26409 Windy Trace Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Jeffrey Upton, to Bryan Upton and Caitlin Instone, $275,000.
2376 Homestead Drive,Perrysburg, residential, from Ridge Stone Builders and Developers, to Linda Rhodes, $334,900.
26767 Mohawk Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Teresa Gramling, trustee, to Marsha Cushman, $436,200.
1806 Watermill Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from James and Phyllis Porea, to Joshua and Nicole Gordon, $618,500.
June 14
1464 Cobblestone Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Christopher and Kathrine Hughes, to Tae and Sekyung Chang, $455,000.
25 Augusta Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from John Alberti, to Nicole Neely, $149,300.
4136 Latcha Road, Lake Township, residential, from Zachary Bauman, to Alexandria Frye, $210,000.
4232 Deider Road, Montgomery Township, residential, from James and Kiley Voorhees, to Taylor Favorite and Tori Weidinger, $301,000.
513 and 0 Union St., Risingsun, residential, from Peggy Bonawit, to Joshua Kaltenbach, $140,000.
26736 Sheringham Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Zachary and Elizabeth Wise, to Michael and Nathan Goldsmith, $275,000.
149 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Daniel and Magdalena Laughlin, $479,850.
1011 Somerset Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Kruthi Marri, $411,700.
26355 Seminary Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Ryan and Amina Lakin, to Jason and Tanya Brisco, $655,000.
571 Prairie Rose Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Angela Calabro, to Stephanie and Samuel Hale, $490,000.
1554 Eaglecrest Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Timothy and Jamie Schwartz, to Ryan and Andrea Flanagan, $324,500.
545 Bruns Drive, Rossford, residential, from Jane and Kevin Cox, to Jared Slater and Tara Hoskins, $311,000.