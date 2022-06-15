The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.

June 7

1042 Dwyer Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Saba Home Builders, $57,000.

1017 Dwyer Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Saba Home Builders, $57,000.

1033 Dwyer Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Saba Home Builders, $57,000.

1572 Ridge Cross Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Emmett and Shelby Snow, to Stephanie Walker and Joseph Damico, $365,925.

1022 Brampton Park Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Saba Home Builders, $65,000.

June 8

309 and 0 Donbar Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Nermis Mieses and Xavieri Suarez, to Ariel Kasler and Bobbi Thompson, $238,500.

461 Church St., Bowling Green, residential, from Dennis Donley, to AGM Properties, $140,000.

22170 Haskins Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Rick Snyder, to Julie and Phillip Kazmaier, $46,157.

15146 Cypress Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Michael Brundage, $94,900.

841 Central Ave., Fostoria, residential, from Dustin Smith, to Katelyn Reier, $225,000.

10244 Ford Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Adam Spieker III, to Jackson and Ann Watkins, $230,000.

26604 Woodmont Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from David Freeman, to ARM, $330,100.

1021 Dwyer Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Saba Home Builders, $57,000.

June 9

842 Jefferson Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Kayla Vargas, to Richard and Brianna Henderson, $175,000.

1028 Lakehurst Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Evangeline Jackson, to Jonathon Wheeler and Richard and Maureen Latkovich, $215,000.

14511 Belmont Court, Middleton Township, residential, from Mohammad and Mahjabeen Asma, to Amy Fix and Earl Smith, $350,000.

7066 Twin Lakes Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Ryan and Cassandra Grieve, to Stacy McGuire, $285,000.

10387 Bridgewood Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from John and Colette Yaniglos, to RP Homes 4 LLC, $255,000.

29060 Hufford Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from James and Suzanne Fowler, to Judith Schnorf, $175,000.

422 E. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from 422 E. Fifth St. LLC, to Daniel and Pascale Meysing, $243,000.

715 Hickory St., Perrysburg, residential, from Eric Risner, to Kelly Alter, trustee, $326,000.

112 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Christopher Winter, to Yuxiao Hu, $495,000.

1033 Stoneleigh Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Ledford Hines and Tyler Brown, $459,900.

5166 Bostwick Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Nicole Davis, to William Kibbey, $350,000.

525 Grace Way, Rossford, residential, from Cathy Durco, to Jacob Chmelovski, $161,500.

19162 Bradner Road, Troy Township, residential, from Jason and Rosina D’Ambrosio, to Brande and Matthew Calmes, $560,000.

June 10

297 and 0 Front St., Cygnet, commercial, 0.09 acres, from James Garay to National Homes LLC, $8,500.

23637 and 0 River Road, Grand Rapids, residential, from Lisa Bundy, to Amy Eddy, $190,000.

488 Park Ave., Fostoria, residential, from Quentin Tiell and James Saunders, to Steven Peyton, $32,500.

705 Hart Ave., Fostoria, residential, from Kathleen Gase and Nichole Riley, to Evelyn, Michael, Ronnie and Floyd Tucker and George Tucker Jr. and Patrick Legrant, $75,000.

808 Oak Park Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Thelma Henline, to John Dicesare, $125,000.

201 E. Seventh St., Perrysburg, residential, from Michael Karafa, to Robert Schindler and Ann Trondson, $290,000.

1827 Watermill Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Shawn Burke and Jennifer Sliemers, to Daniel and Julie Kunos, trustees, $547,000.

28357 Simmons Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Rebecca Getzinger, to Zachary Fink and Lauren Hehl-Myers, $151,100.

0 Defiance Pike, Portage Township, agricultural, 80 acres, from Clifford Davis and Marie Janis, to Patrick and Denis Davis, $536,000.

318 and 0 Ver-Nis Place, Rossford, residential, from Amy Lowry and Daniel Lowry III, to Melissa Furrie, $80,500.

5921 Oak St., Troy Township, residential, from Mary Ward, to Roberto Lopez, $155,000.

June 13

1635 Waterford Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Roger and Connie Meeker, to Joshua Runyan, $235,000.

964 Reeves Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Barbara Shepard, to Sean Stadler, $330,000.

204 Forest Ave. and 225 Oak St., Pemberville, residential, from Hale Family Limited Partnership, to MCW Solutions, $165,000.

29080 Greystone Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Margaret Sondergeld, to Theresa Napierala, $235,000.

5843 Cherokee Ave., Lake Township, residential, from Matthew and Brande Calmes, to Wesley Hook, $292,250.

15585 Sunset Maple Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Joshua Wells, $394,700.

407 and 0 Venice Drive, Northwood, residential, from John and Nicole Romstadt, to Shelby Bermejo, $197,500.

1208 Yonker Place, Fostoria, residential, from Derrick and Tonee Morant, to Michael Rochester and Larissa Barman, $200,000.

26409 Windy Trace Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Jeffrey Upton, to Bryan Upton and Caitlin Instone, $275,000.

2376 Homestead Drive,Perrysburg, residential, from Ridge Stone Builders and Developers, to Linda Rhodes, $334,900.

26767 Mohawk Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Teresa Gramling, trustee, to Marsha Cushman, $436,200.

1806 Watermill Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from James and Phyllis Porea, to Joshua and Nicole Gordon, $618,500.

June 14

1464 Cobblestone Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Christopher and Kathrine Hughes, to Tae and Sekyung Chang, $455,000.

25 Augusta Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from John Alberti, to Nicole Neely, $149,300.

4136 Latcha Road, Lake Township, residential, from Zachary Bauman, to Alexandria Frye, $210,000.

4232 Deider Road, Montgomery Township, residential, from James and Kiley Voorhees, to Taylor Favorite and Tori Weidinger, $301,000.

513 and 0 Union St., Risingsun, residential, from Peggy Bonawit, to Joshua Kaltenbach, $140,000.

26736 Sheringham Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Zachary and Elizabeth Wise, to Michael and Nathan Goldsmith, $275,000.

149 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Daniel and Magdalena Laughlin, $479,850.

1011 Somerset Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Kruthi Marri, $411,700.

26355 Seminary Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Ryan and Amina Lakin, to Jason and Tanya Brisco, $655,000.

571 Prairie Rose Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Angela Calabro, to Stephanie and Samuel Hale, $490,000.

1554 Eaglecrest Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Timothy and Jamie Schwartz, to Ryan and Andrea Flanagan, $324,500.

545 Bruns Drive, Rossford, residential, from Jane and Kevin Cox, to Jared Slater and Tara Hoskins, $311,000.

