The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
1242 Finch Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Joseph and Michael Ruthenberg, to Erin Fallor, $255,000.
15303 Otsego Pike, Weston, residential, from Beth Veller, to Dillon and Allison Flick, $249,900.
0 Mears Road, Jerry City, agricultural, 123.31 acres, from Cameron Aller, Connie McCafferty, Brenda Jones and Kaye Eishen, to Michael and Nancy Keys, $863,121.
525 Flanders Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Douglas Stephens, to Christa Thompson, $239,500.
0 Dunbridge Road, Dunbridge, agricultural, 6.11 acres, from Michael and Patti Emch, to Michael and Patti Emch, $42,784.
80 Nottingham Cross, Bowling Green, residential, from Lauren Ashman, to Michael and Joseph Ruthenberg, $247,000.
28637 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, commercial, 1.39 acres, DG Oregon, to Perrysburg 2525 LLC, $1,012,410.
3292 Chasenwood Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Seneca Builders, to Anthony and Kristen Perna, $345,075.
1935 Terri Rue, Northwood, residential, from Howell Properties, to Brandon Kretz, $170,000.
24466 W. Third St., Grand Rapids, residential, from Ike Topp, to Angela Miller, $121,000.
431 E. Second St., Perrysburg, residential, from John Meloy, trustee, to Lance and Megan Craig, $225,000.
1018 Schreier Road, Rossford, residential, from Wendell and Deborah James, to Sally Lohmann, $150,000.
142 Bierley Ave., Pemberville, residential, from William Gallagher, to Michael and Crystal Gallagher, $58,000.
946 N. Prospect St., Bowling Green, residential, from SGI of Bowling Green, to Tacon LLC, $98,000.
0 and 10630 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, commercial, from Suemar Realty, to French Quarter Square, $4,200,000.
June 2
315 N. Main St., Bradner, residential, from Tom and Linda Amos, to Joshua and Elle Mettler, $94,000.
5090 and 3230 Mitchell Road, Cygnet, residential, from Gene and Mary Pennington, to Harry and Cindy Brymbaugh, $26,000.
2125 Old Trail Drive, Northwood, residential, from Richard and Pamela Hensel, to Steven Haynes, $256,000.
15399 Sand Ridge Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Sylvia Dill, to YRI Properties, $50,000.
287 Twinbrook Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Anthony and Sara Burt, to Joshua and Jenna Chandler, $277,500.
0 Wingston Road, Henry Township, residential, from Phyllis Rensch, to Landon and Keilli Kessler, $42,000.
214 W. Main St., Wayne, residential, from Kathy Tahy and Charles and Larry Salisbury and Jessica and Sarah Dunber, to Chelsie Benore and Mathew Borton, $140,000.
1186 Brookwoode Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Tony and Christina Draper, trustees, to Timothy Conners and Monica Nickle-Connors, $849,900.
0 Cygnet Road, Jerry City, agricultural, 57.43 acres, from Cameron Aller, Connie McCafferty, Brenda Jones and Kye Eishen, to Matthew and Christina Meyer, $401,996.
202, 215 and 223 Railroad St., Wayne, residential, from Betty Harrison, to Habitat for Humanity of Wood County, $26,000.
June 3
891 Shearwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from the estate of Paul Sargent, to David and Andrea Rex, $220,000.
138 E. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from David and Andrea Rex, to Michael Rex, $173,000.
407 E. Union St., Walbridge, residential, from Brad Armstrong, to Michael, Trea and Connie DeStazio, $147,910.
15616 Hammansburg Road, Cygnet, residential, from Janet Holloway, to Tyler McGrain, $112,000.
215 Stonegate Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Jane Wyndham, to Sharon Pogan, $156,000.
221 Morgan St., Northwood, residential, from Peter Ulrich, to Donald Rolf Jr., $76,000.
14 Santus Drive, Rossford, residential, from Angela Oakley and Judy Bamford and Amy and John Klepacz, to Richard Hogan and Carolyn Vliet, $95,000.
436 Indian Ridge Trail, Rossford, residential, from Richard and Linda Brant, to Isabell Hutchins, $155,000.
153 Bacon St., Rossford, residential, from Kayla Bisalski, to Sara and Storm Lutz, $85,400.
0 Jerry City Road, Cygnet, agricultural, 73.98 acres, from James and Nancy Cessna, to Samantha Shaffer, $633,884.
0 Jerry City Road, Cygnet, agricultural, 84.49 acres, from James and Nancy Cessna, to Hope Legacy Acres, $629,416.
1518 Red Bud Drive, Northwood, residential, from Carol and Gary Mather, to James Maher III and Margaret Maher, $197,000.
3676 Turtle Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Northcreek Properties, to Jacob and Alisa Josias, $697,350.
753 Delaware Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Manoj Desai, to Hemant and Himani Desai, $280,000.
442 Bluejacket Road, Perrysburg, residential, from John and Kristie Gage, to Kuo-Jui Hsiao and Hsin-Yu Wang, $279,500.
June 4
25910 Seminary Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Scott and Casey Czubek, $81,000.
25 Parkwood Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Michael and Toni Aspacher, to Kathryn Sweeney, $265,000.
16938 Mercer Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Mark Smith, to Anthony and Sara Burt, $239,250.
108 Park Drive, Rossford, residential, from Cathy Teufel, trustee, to Armin Hunger, $225,000.
109 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Seneca Builders, to Kevin and Ashley Spetz, $347,900.
370 N. Ridge Drive, Rossford, residential, from Zamaral and Ghull Sediqe, to Charles and Taylor Putsch, $240,000.
June 5
846 Hickory St., Perrysburg, residential, from Crystal Ridge Limited, to Kathleen Schnerer, $159,900.
545 E. Seventh St., Perrysburg, residential, from Dana Jeffrey, trustee, to Benjamin Wilcox and Andrea Hulst, $312,000.
16872 Hammansburg Road, Cygnet, residential, from Adam Seibert and Kristine Conner, to Ashley DeLeon and Earnest Brown, $165,000.
14115 Portage Road, Portage, residential, from Ernest and Jannetta Conner, Adam and Kristine Seibert, $185,000.
0 Luckey Road, Luckey, agricultural, 10.29 acres, from T & S Agriventures, to Jeremy and Sara Redfox, $125,000.
23 Eddy St., Luckey, residential, from Alison Okenka, to Robert Briggs, $93,600.
2588 N. Elm St., Hoytville, residential, from Deborah Fackler, to Seth and Tabatha Oney, $100.
208 Bacon St., Rossford, residential, from Thomas and Roasalie Koedam, to Joseph and Laurie Collins, $70,000.
May 26
131 Vineyard Drive, Rossford, residential, from Virginia Kmonk, to Stanley Kmonk, $113,000.