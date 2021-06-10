The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
May 17
18617 Webster Road, 0 Nelson Road, 12.965 acres,Webster Township, from Carol Ameling Trustee, to John T and James E Harbauer, $130,000.
28152 White Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Mary Hire, to Dennis and Jennifer Prater, $300,000.
328 Rutledge Court, residential, Perrysburg, from Matthew and Dana Johnson, to Richard and Emily Brown, $329,000.
29445 and 0 Kearsley St., residential, Lake Township, from Michael Threet, to Melissa M Eiden, $140,000.
0 Pheasant Drive, .38 acres, Lake Township, from Kent Sahr Sr., trustee, to Cosmo and Laura Timofeev, $42,500.
0 Parkwood, 0 Sand Ridge, residential, Bowling Green, from Ann Marie Lancaster, to Chad and Jenna Shevlin, $469,000.
138 Summerfield Blvd., residential, Bowling Green, from Daniel Reider, successor trustee, to Sonja Hammer, trustee, $215,000.
0 Tank Farm Road, 0 Bays, 27.8 acres, 25 acres, Bloom Township, from Helen King, trustee, to Valerie Whipple, trustee, $200,000.
1104 Elms Tree Road, residential, Rossford, from Robert Charles, to Donald Alexis, $130,000
24921 Scheider Road 20 acres, Perrysburg Township, from Joseph Goodell, to BCB and JJB, $460,000.
154 Bryant Ave., 0 Bryant Ave, residential, from Tiffiney Semko, to Robert and Carol Wojcik, $160,000.
0 Rudolph Road, 1.17 acres, North Baltimore, from NMDJJ Enterprises LLC, to Michael and Rhonda Sesok, $32,000.
23924 Third St., residential, Grand Rapids, from Denton Waisner, to Leo and Mary Briner, $94,500.
17508 Luckey Road, 56.09 acres, Freedom Township, from Wilma Rolf and Linda Williford, trustees, to Robert Rentz, $450,000.
129 Merry Ave., residential, Bowling Green, from Kimberly Irion, to Brandon Scott Chagnon and Christina S Schmidt, $145,000.
431 Prospect St., residential, Bowling Green, from September Killy, to Todd and Carla Fleck, $150,000.
252 Margaret Place, residential, Perrysburg, from Jay Dilley, to Amanda Nicole Heath, $183,000.
0 Bays Road, 74.13 acres, Portage Township, from Zelma Farms LLC, to Tyler and Audra Benschoter, $533,736.
0 Wayne, 8.44 acres, Wayne, from Valerie Whipple, trustee, to Matthew and Angela Morgart, $163,631.
12370 Cross Creek Road, 4.25 acres, Middleton Township, from Patrick Joseph Yoder and Alison Marie Hanley, to Christopher and Sarah Hartford, $74,000.
544 W. Seventh St., residential, Perrysburg, from Carl and Judith Ann Barnard, to Ruby Bell, $138,000.
0 Scheider Road, .36 acres, Perrysburg Township, from Joseph Goodell, to BCB and JJB, $460,000.
14706 Ramblehurst Drive, residential, Middleton Township, from Juan Garcia and Jessica Torres-Garcia, to Michael Thomas, $235,000.
May 18
1725 Horseshoe Bend Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Karil Morrissey, to Gabriela Leon-Moreno, $305,000.
8794 Rudolph Road, .53 acres, from John L and Angela Hill, Andy Jonathan Creel, $110,000.
19836 and 0 Church St., residential, Hoytville, from Planet Home Lending LLC, to Dustin and Tila Raigan, $8,200.
25 Trafalgar Bend, residential, Bowling Green, from Mary Fry, trustee, to Kenneth and Irene Rieman, $221,500.
0 Garling Road, 1.51 residential, Troy Township, from Daniel and Catherine Miller, $34,900.
866 Maple St., residential, Perrysburg, from Cheryl and Thomas Williams, to Nathan Sommers and Dakota Grodi, $155,000.
420 Clough St., residential, Bowling Green, from Rodney Kirian and Michael Slack, to Michael Slack, $50,000.
30080 Bradner Road, 1.57 acres, from Troy and Brenda Mauder, trustees, to Jacob and Holley Erskin, $375,000.
18230 Wall St., residential, Tontogany, from Theodore Bishop, to William and Diana Schmeltz, $195,000.
May 19
0 Bates Road, residential, North Baltimore, from REO DTH Inc., to Fairlights Crafts LLC, $59,500.
246 Margaret Place, residential, Perrysburg, from Eric Massengill, to Remy Strayer, $172,000.
199 Valley Hall Drive, .2362 acres, from Louisville Title of Northwest Ohio Inc., to Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC, $50,900.
2690 and 2698 Cross Ridge Way, 2650 Crossridge Way, Perrysburg, from Horseshoe Bend Developers LLC, to Colin and Amber Arnold, $53,500.
13 Winfield Manor Court, residential, Perrysburg, from Saba Home Builders LLC, to Omar Khan and Dabba Zahir, $499,850.
8 Winfield Manor Court, residential, Perrysburg, from Joseph A and Amy L Mahler, to Todd and Karen Hehl, $505,000.
27626 Tracy Road, residential, from Kenneth and Lori Sneed, to Larry Lewis, $143,900.
0 Margaret Ave., residential, North Baltimore, from Mark and Jamie Baker, to Jackie and Dale McKitrick Jr., $134,000.
402 Mulberry St., 0 Lincoln St., residential, Bloomdale, from Steven Mellott and Brendan Love, $60,000.
2212 Sheffield Place, residential, Northwood, from Karla Mayberry, to Derek Sapp Bowmer, $125,000.
221 Margaret Ave., residential, North Baltimore, from Mark and Jamie Baker, to Jackie and Dale McKitrick Jr., $134,000.