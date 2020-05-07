The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
April 27
22862 Mermill Road, Custar, residential, from Kyle and Renee Brents, to Mirielle Dalman, $28,000.
345 Welling Ave., Luckey, residential, from the estate of Deanna Aspacher, to Arnis Andersons, $160,000.
0 S. Main St., North Baltimore, residential, from Stephen and Jeffrey Brown, trustees, to Ted and Theresa Francisco, $15,000.
28728 Stargate Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Dawn and Lawrence Walters, to Adam Konrad, $129,000.
3377 Bordeaux Rue, Northwood, residential, from Shelley Welsh, to Jane and Paul Thompson, $152,000.
1219 North St., Bowling Green, residential, from Kelly and John Trudel, trustees, to Steven and Amy Ferguson, $160,000.
7235 Winding Brook Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Eric and Brittany Brown, to Karisa and Joseph Sherwood, $235,000.
April 28
992 Hunters Run, Perrysburg, residential, from Zachary and Jill Stein, to Daniel and Shauna Hunter, $263,000.
1751 Eaglecrest Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Kevin Spetz, to Alaina LaCourse and Chad Kowalski, $201,000.
448 Hillside Drive, Rossford, residential, from Helen Leganik, to Partricia Cuellar, $156,000.
1226 Valley Bend Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Frederick and Claran Poll, to Robin and Jesse Stock, $343,900.
1173 North Baltimore Road, North Baltimore, residential, from Sally Tatham, to Tyler and Kristen Tatham, $120,000.
April 29
591 Carol Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Elizabeth and Timothy Laurer, to Edward and Emma Charlton, $246,000.
328 Martindale Road, Bowling Green, residential, from James and Jody Williams, to Douglas and Karen Simmons, $193,000.
1083 Walnut St., Perrysburg, Perrysburg, residential, from Jason and Lorin Laporte, to Michaela Becker, $182,100.
1715 Wexford Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Citori Investment Group, to Andrew Schultz, $266,000.
April 30
1209 Dixie Hwy., Rossford, commercial, 0.22 acres, from Lexlo Properties LLC, to Katlyn Finley, $80,000.
122 Central Ave., North Baltimore, residential, from Nicholas Southward, to James Smith, $5,000.
101 Harbor Point Road, Rossford, residential, from Laura Murphy, to Max and Terri Forster, trustees, $590,000.
119 Corey St., Cygnet, residential, from Greg and Melissa Grilliot, to Emily Swope, $7,000.
320 S. Second St., North Baltimore, residential, from Christopher and Kelly White, to Alec and Kara Pettys, $116,000.
0 Cummings Road, Millbury, agricultural, 61.13 acres, from Marian Welling, to Donald Shamp, trustee, $366,738.
220 E. Broadway St., North Baltimore, residential, from Jennifer Hunt, to Mallory Williams, $100,400.
25745 Scheider Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Sugarbush Investments LLC, to Kimberly Ayers, $120,000.
6209 Brookhaven Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Cory and Melissa Pershing, to Andrew Jensen and Shannon Teague, $305,000.
10172 N. Shannon Hills Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Suzanne and Leroy Gagle, trustees, to Joan and Robert Fechter, trustees, $223,500.
4989 Prestonwood Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Darell and Lindsey Sizemore, to Cory and Melissa Pershing, $380,000.
106 S. Sullivan Drive, Haskins, residential, from Lucas and Tabatha Elson, to Kortni Mantag and Tyler Steele, $196,000.
132 Martin Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Adam and Angela Snyder, to Lucas and Tabatha Elson, $242,000.
1547 Latcha Road, Millbury, residential, from Stephen Suchar, to Christopher Joseph, Jr. and Erica Joseph, $155,000.
3335 Bordeaux Rue, Northwood, residential, from Bruce Novak, to Cregory Cope, $164,000.
1219 Brownwood Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Patrick and Mary Green, to John and Kristen Lommel, $266,000.
May 1
614 W. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, residential, from the estate of Edith Ringer, to Jordan Kurfess, $129,900.
1120 Warbler Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Leslie and Theresa Calcamuggio, to Troy and Kylee Bateson, $130,000.
14473 Kiel Road, Weston, residential, from William and Debra Murray, to Alex Thiel and Anthony Miller, Jr., $270,000.
1104 Sandpiper Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Michael Sands, to Anthony and Taylor Allen, $305,000.
26303 Whitewater Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Diana and Craig Raider, to Jennifer Jewett, $276,000.