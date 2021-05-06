The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
April 15
5126 Belfort Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Robert Sarver, to Joseph and Lisa Gray, $576,400.
15476 Gray Birch Court, residential, .2376 acres, Wayne, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio Inc as trustee, to Kevin and Christina Brancheau, $53,800.
14864 Stonebridge Lane, residential, Perrysburg, from ER and CR, to Timothy Miller, $370,000.
29659 Broadway Road, residential, Lake Township, from Helen Nyktas, to Derick Ferris, $145,0000.
906 Miller Road, residential, Lake Township, from Larue Investments LLC, to Ryan and Kayla Gable, $184,000.
849 and 0 Sixth St., 420 and 0 Summit St., residential, Bowling Green, from Driftwood Rentals LLC, to SAG Investments, $460,000.
1011 Hunting Creek Drive, residential .6589 acres, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio Inc., trustee, to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO, $80,000.
104 Venango St., residential, Cygnet, from Pamela and Scott Roberts, to Matthew and Brooke Kaufman, $51,000.
2522 Eden East Drive, residential, Northwood, from Balance Long, to Brandon Owens, $160,000.
18393 Broad St., residential, Tontogany, from Daniel Ballard and Diane Mildred, to Thomas and Kathleen Jeffries, $147,000.
April 16
860 Ashington Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Jodi Busack to Michael and Haley Owens, $275,000.
26952 Oakmead Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Leonard Frias III and Mina Cassandra Frias, to Yussef Mourad, $212,500.
923 Lyn Road, residential, Bowling Green, from Michael and Robyn King, to Justin Gorski, $250,000.
April 19
235 Osborn St., residential, Rossford, from JG Property Management Inc., to Lake Side Enterprises LTD, $72,500.
237 Osborn st., residential, Rossford, form JG Property Management Inc., to Lake Side Enterprises LTD, $33,000.
210 Blue Jacket Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Brett Harlett and Tracee Hicks, to David and Janet Yonke, $246,000.
9131 Mandell Road, residential, Perrysburg Township, from Lane and Leslie Lee, to Kenneth Limes, $154,900.
4101 Woodville Road, 0 Earl Street, 0 George St., 0.723 acres, Northwood, from Shady and Joseph Lahoud, to Eagle Petroleum LLC, $180,000
1415 Kensington Blvd., residential, Bowling Green, from Michael and Shelly Leestma, to Aaron and Bryan Mahan, $341,000.
201 Eagle Point Road, residential, Rossford, from Joshua and Jennifer Pollard, to Brenna Reynolds, $150,000.
16965 Otsego Pike, 50.72 acres, Washington Township, from Grace Cron, to JDML Holdings LLC, $350,280.
323 Tarr St., residential, N Baltimore, from Victor Kretz, to Kimberly Dawn Combs, $7,000.
214 Third St., residential, N Baltimore, from Randy Barker, to Robert Eis III, $60,500.
318 Wallace Ave., residential, Bowling Green, from Nancy Simpson, to NAR LTD, $130,000.
April 20
3314 Chapel Creek Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Louisville Title Agency For Northwest Ohio Inc., trustee, to Brent Bonnell and Melissa Almester, $160,000.
556 Garfield Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Trimen Enterprises LLC, to Geg Investments LLC, $364,000
246 and 0 Gardner Ave., residential, Northwood, from John Wilkes, to Brendan Breitner and Jennifer Savage, $153,500.
14557 Prairie Lake Drive, residential, Middleton Township, from Philip Heebsh, to James and Emily Petersen, $384,000.
100 and 0 Smith St., .1719 acres, North Baltimore, from Bradd and Carrie Benedict, to Adam Delancy, $8500.
13420 Silver St., residential, Weston, from Arkhaven Venture Group LLC, to Rachel Green, $140,000.
3302 Chapel Creek Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Louisville Title Agency For Northwest Ohio Inc Trustee, to Anthony and Kalyn Rozanski, $120,000.
1346 Mary Lou Court, residential, Perrysburg, from Michael and Susan Short, to Ryan and Sarah Delauter, $320,000.
442 E. Seventh St., residential, Perrysburg, from Bethany and Elijah Albright, to Andrew Marik and Lydia Ragan, $250,000.
22346 Lemoyne Road, residential, Troy Township, from John Peiffer and David Emch, to Zachary Lennard and Rodney Burris, $167,900.
26930 Fort Meigs Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Linda Larkin, to Shane and Michaela Weiss, $200,000.
128 Taylors Mill Circle, .3444 acres, Perrysburg, from Saba Home Builders LLC, to Paramvir Singh Dhariwal and Anadi Jaglan, $574,624.
15379 Silver Pine Court, residential, Wayne, from Ricky Stefanski, to Karin and David Schmitz, $300,000.
0 Lemoyne Road, 22.3 acres, Lake Township, from Leo and Edith Crago Family Farm LLC, to Lok LLC, $156,100.
17165 and 0 Eisenhour Road, residential, Freedom Township, from Elizabeth Vandersall, to Brock and Rebecca Rentz, $258,000.
9938 Bishopswood Lane, residential, Perrysburg, from Karen Mathison, to Ernest and Heather Shafer, $307,875.
2453 Maryland Place, residential, Northwood, from Richard and Anne Fetchik, to Andrew Russell, $118,000.
April 22
88 Foxgate Circle, residential, Bowling Green, from Brian and Ruth Vangorder, to Rober and Deborah Frakes, $150,000.
825 Wallace Ave., residential, Bowling Green, from Kaleb and Paige Kuhlman, to Brian Jesse Klinnert and Danielle Renae Salisbury, $194,900.
645 Hunters Run, residential, Perrysburg, from Robert Wise, to Jessica and Taylor Rogers, $279,000.
4007 McCallister Drive, 1.7847 acres, Perrysburg, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio Inc., trustee, to Viashali Sinha, $270,000.
7206 Winding Brook Road, residential, Perrysburg Township, from Barbara and Donald Hiner, to Daniel Meridieth and Marcia Vanderpool, $249,900.
0 Bradner Road, 1.14 acres, Northwood, from Midland Agency of Northwest Ohio Inc., trustee, to Scott and Toni Weber, $44,500.
113 North St., residential, Wayne, from Gary Hardenbrook, et. al., to Patricia Hartley, $106,000.