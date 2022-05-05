The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
April 27
122 and 0 Tarr St., North Baltimore, residential, from Gregory and Lynda Rister, to Jada Hillard, $163,500.
5532 Clover Lane, Lake Township, residential, from Jacob Drew, to Mary McGregor, $260,000.
1050 Schreier Road, Rossford, residential, from Judith Heban, to Mogul R+C LLC, $154,000.
April 28
301 Caldwell Road, Bradner, residential, from Timothy and Martha Patterson, to the Bank of New York Mellon, $62,000.
1924 and 0 Owen St., Northwood, residential, from Mark Schober and Louise Foxhuber, to Frank and Amber Lombardo, $74,900.
0 Brookside Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Dustin and Alyshia Henning, to Michael and Ashlee Banks, $35,000.
0 Gloria St., Perrysburg Township, residential, from Earl Salsbury Sr., to Stephen Fuzinski, $4,000.
12472 and 0 Gloria St., Perrysburg Township, residential, from Sandra Husband, trustee, to Stephen Fuzinski, $12,072.
6 Ridgewood Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Robert Shank Jr. and Tonya Shank, to Brian and Erin Miller, $372,000.
132 Oak St., Rossford, residential, from Audrea Leach, to Tina Sperlik, $167,000.
18560 Washington St., Tontogany, residential, from Dale and Lelah Dickson, to Anne Meiesle and Chad McClory, $197,000.
April 29
0 Union St., Cygnet, commercial, from Brian Tefft and Cynthia Storck, to Brandon Nickols and Cassandra Braden, $35,000.
937 Summit St., Bowling Green, residential, from B & B Properties, to Try Wilhelm, $93,000.
237 Williams St., Bowling Green, residential, from William Airhart and Katarina Kieffer, to Trevor and Hannah Lee, $188,000.
1195 Michelle Drive, Millbury, residential, from Dennis Traver, to Michael Hitch, $212,000.
3992 Douglas Road, Montgomery Township, residential, from Keith Walters, to Dennis and Jennifer Abke, $125,000.
314 and 0 Caldwell Road, Bradner, residential, from Anthony and Shelby Miller, to Gabriel Delacerda, $154,000.
307 and 0 Venice Drive, Northwood, residential, from JIP LLC, to Alexander Miller and Kaitlyn Krill, $150,000.
430 Oregon Road, Northwood, residential, from Kelly Blackwell, to Ranger Rehab LLC, $35,000.
9904 Connor Lake Circle, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Michael and Julie Shine, to Kevin and Jane Cox, $259,000.
23990 Lime City Road, Perrysburg Township, agricultural, 40 acres, from Mark Seminew, to Daniel and Amy Sheldrick, $275,000.
987 Mulberry St., Perrysburg, residential, from Rita Bieszczad, to Anna Mirochnitchenko, $289,000.
1655 Watermill Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from NED LLC, to Kelly Montgomery, $350,000.
12700 Dixie Hwy., Portage Township, residential, from Taylor Farms Retail Inc., to Caperna Limited, $3,000,000.
251 Jennings St., Rossford, residential, from Clayton Chiarelott, to Jeffery and Jennifer Axe, $187,251.
5401 Fremont Pike, Troy Township, residential, from Charles Jones, to James and Alicia Weinandy, $170,500.
20660 Taylor St., Weston, residential, from Debra Peterson, to Sara Mendez, $116,000.
May 2
948 Manitoba Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Stacy Dudley, to Todd Dudley and Abigail Murphy-Dudley, $205,000.
1057 Carol Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Fiona Mackinnon, to David and Leslie Neuendorff, $240,000.
17768 Pansy Lane, Grand Rapids, residential, from Kim Davis, to Frank and Hazel Hunsberger, $175,000.
3794 and 0 Libbey Road, Lake Township, residential, from Bradley and Lori Bowers, to Brent Bowers, $700,000.
15160 Cypress Drive, Wayne, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Jeffrey Upton, $84,900.
403 Crocker St., Bradner, residential, from Jean Tahy, trustee, to Justin Jacquot, $12,000.
0 Evans Ave., Bradner, residential, from Jean Tahy, trustee, to Randall Jacquot, $19,000.
2000 and 0 Sheffield Place, Northwood, residential, from Ronald, Randy and Karen Kozina, to Randy Kozina, $63,333.
0 Lauren Land and 0 Oregon Road, Northwood, commercial, 17.34 acres, from Carol Caple-Tarrier, to Wannemacher Properties, $780,300.
27763 and 0 Simmons Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Tom and Timothy Whitacre, to Taylor Delp, $160,000.
26844 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Tes Oregon LLC, to Michael and Carrie Tiller, $150,000.
10406 Belmont Meadows Lane, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Jay Griffith, trustee, to James Howard, $332,250.
1040 Walnut St., Perrysburg, residential, from Joshua Williams, to Megan Orzechowski and Hayden Stogsdill, $252,786.
140 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Scott and Heather Stranahan, $434,750.
6195 Brookhaven Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffrey and Nicole Gagich, to Daniel Herrera and Maria Lavado, $449,900.
26101 Edinborough Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Brian and Breanna Wahl, to Shawn and Jennifer Burke, $912,000.
131 Foxhill Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from RDC and ANC, to Elliott and Taylor Ferguson, $280,000.
23444 Bradner Road, Troy Township, residential, from Robert and Winnie Ford, to Devin Tyler Jurski, $165,000.