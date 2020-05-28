The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
May 18
2384 Custar Road, Deshler, residential, from Brandon and Danielle Conine, to Bradley Gerten and Jenna Pepper, $258,000.
2407 Jamestown Drive, Northwood, residential, from Orlando and Esperanza Cuevas, to Julio and Gloria Rosas, $134,500.
12490 Lincoln Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Ramior Casarez, to Jessica Oviedo, $4,000.
1251 S. Railroad St., Millbury, residential, from Damon Oprean, to Jacob Whilhelm, $127,500.
349 Twinbrook Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Christopher and Amanda Ring, to Tyler and Courtney Lange, $296,000.
May 19
692 Deer Run Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from John and Julia Barden, to Mariana Dos Santos and Claudio Fernandes, $255,000.
1249 Woodstream Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Joyce Hade, to Robert and Callie Preslan, $303,500.
24539 Maple St., Stony Ridge, residential, from Thomas and Lucie Schroeder, to Aaron Charter, $49,500.
525 W. Second St., Perrysburg, residential, from Kevin and Meghan Serres, to Megan Reid, $116,672.
445 College Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Sljifredo Salazar, to Joanne Busdeker, $120,000.
29613 Gleneagles Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Steven and Amy Helwig, to Ronald and Rebecca Visser, $274,000.
9892 Connor Lake Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Jefferson Development, to Steven and Amy Helwig, $212,000.
29620 Gleneagles Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louise Hansen, to Kimberly Limes, $204,000.
200 Grove St., Walbridge, residential, from Thomas and Terri Laurell, to Steven King, $145,000.
29168 Greystone Drive, Millbury, residential, from Travis and Brandi Weber, to Michael and Julie Smothers, $205,000.
May 20
24925 Reigle Road, Deshler, residential, from Ryan and Rebecca Wilhelm, to Anthony Phillips, $170,000.
27980 Southpointe Drive, Millbury, residential, from Tim Murnen Properties, to Charles Palmer, $126,000.
0 Oil Center Road, Jackson Township, agricultural, 17.56 acres, from William and Sarah Weaver, to Joseph and Faith Bechstein, $114,140.
3510 Plumey Road, Northwood, residential, from William and Rebecca Griesinger, to Traci Griesinger, $12,000.
541 Loomis Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from BWJM Properties, to Alexander Sxliak, $210,000.
1324 South St., Millbury, residential, from Amanda Sabo, to Bryan Dains, $135,000.
May 21
1787 Watermill Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Diane Korczyk, to Michael and Lea Toland, $455,000.
202 Southlawn Drive, North Baltimore, residential, from Matthew and Elizabeth Beegle, to Bryan Kent, $130,000.
0 W. Ironwood Drive, Rossford, residential, from Clyde and Stephanie Kynard, to Woodland Custom Home Builders, $25,000.
945 Country Club Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Trisha Getz, to Kelli Glasgow and Amanda Lemaster, $200,000.
May 22
225 Margaret Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Richard and Dana Thompson, to Diane and Gregory Hipp, $158,000.
30431 Jacqueline Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Jasneet Kaur, to Sandra and Peter Pilliod, $75,000.
184 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to David and Lauren Jamison, $319,670.
14861 Saddle Horn Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Lance Heffner, $379,900.
26870 W. Woodland Court, Millbury, residential, from William and Janis Goeller, to Brandon Bates, $125,000.
333 Twinbrook Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Kevin McGuinness, to Sheref Abou-Donia, $325,000.
1505 W. Poe Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Middleton Trace, to Calvin Schayer Jr., $105,000.