The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
May 11
2519 Fostoria Road, Fostoria, residential, from Marilyn Painter, to Virginia Childress, $97,515.
13865 Kiel Road, Weston, residential, from Michael Manuel and Melissa Connard, $234,000.
129 Stahl St., Bradner, residential, from Nathan and Erin Podach, to Joshua and Michaela Slembarski, $112,000.
541 Bradner Road, Millbury, residential, from Charlene Shank, to Luz Rios, $54,500.
307 W. Seventh St., Perrysburg, residential, from Terrance Kaczala, to Robert Hamlin and Corrie Jones, $192,900.
25071 Belmont Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Robert and Callie Preslan, to Jacob and Jessi Pezzin, $282,000.
125 E. Bryant Ave., Wayne, residential, from Kenneth and Larry Hiser, Kathy Hatas and Linda Wilson, to Howard Wheeler III, $106,000.
3744 Lakepointe Drive, Northwood, residential, from Nicholas and Marcia Styacich, to Jaylyn Koliba, $47,000.
26699 Mohawk Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Gary and Jennifer DeRaad, to Eric and Cori Sanford, $316,900.
16874 Long Judson Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Jessica Frank, to Ryan and Melissa Bellner, $257,000.
0 Fostoria Road, Troy Twp., agricultural, 5 acres, from Michael Rouen, trustee, to Michael Rouen, $50,000.
May 12
15934 Five Point Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Stewart and Mary Wilkins, to Vanessa VanDuzen, $207,000.
155 Stonegate Blvd., Bowling Green, condominium, from Julian H Williford III, to Stewart and Mary Wilkins, $135,500.
835 Glenwood Road, Rossford, residential, from Bounmy and Praseuth Thammavongsa, to Thomas Bischoff Sr., $135,000.
322 Main St., Luckey, residential, from Bryan Hardy Jr., to Zachary Heurerman, $152,000.
620 Oak Knoll Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Matt and Kayla Newcomer, to Paul Kowalik and Katy Pannell, $245,000.
1708 Daniel Drive, Millbury, residential, from Jeffery Smith, trustee, to Vicki Schwamberger, $160,000.
444 Mulberry St., Perrysburg, residential, from Barbara Russell, to Jordan Morehouse and Korey Howe, $150,000.
May 13
16710 Potter Road, Weston, residential, from Dennis Chambers and Darlene Whipple, $260,000.
134 W. Merry Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Jessica and Joseph Rosansky, to Jason Domonkos, $150,000.
876 Bridgeton Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Joan and Robert Fechter, to James and Amy Jennings, $228,500.
5760 Moline Martin Road, Walbridge, residential, from Kenneth and Carly Hewitt, to Mandy and Theresa Dabney, $131,000.
26430 Windy Trace Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Utopia Construction, to William Lowinski and Brooke Caterina, $314,000.
211 Enright Drive, Haskins, residential, from Lloyd and Linda McClure, to Dana Jogerst, $270,000.
16826 Hodgman Road, Weston, residential, from Daniel and Cheryl Pingle, to Alex Maier, $293,000.
3531 Goodrich Ave., Northwood, residential, from Patricia Beaudoin, to Kelli Dennis, $76,000.
May 14
128 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustees, to Saba Home Builders, $55,000.
19 Winfield Manor Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Saba Home Builders, $63,000.
5740 Woodville Road, Northwood, commercial, .37 acres, from Royal Tool and Machine, to John Hill, $275,000.
4048 Ranger Drive, Northwood, residential, from Thomas and Nina Claire, to Stefanie Comte and Benjamin Brossia, $230,500.
May 15
521 Erie Court, Bowling Green, residential, from James and DeeDra Phipps, trustees, to Cody and Deborah Winkler, $312,000.
190 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Eric and Ashley Kinor, $322,160.
391 Perry Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Christopher Howells, to Sean and Amber Harger, $182,500.
0 S. Main St. and 0 Carr Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Dennis Chambers, to Deacon Properties, $52,000.
0 Ovitt Road, Middleton Township, agricultural, 25.09 acres, from Carl and Mary Knueven Properties, to RJ Carpenter Family Limited Partnership, $170,000.
23255 Pargilis Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Richard and Judith Carpenter, to Ruth Sprenger, $110,000.