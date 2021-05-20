The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
April 30
11081 and 0 Napoleon Road, 37.20 acres, 0.69 acres, Bowling Green, from James and Becky Burris, to Action Rentals LLC, $368,000.
340 Meeker St., residential, Bowling Green, from Shawn and Jessica Salada, to Kent and Lauren Ramsey, $150,000.
410 Edgewood Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Jennifer Sigmon, to Erin Carte, $240,000.
119 Genson Drive, residential, Haskins, from Edward Chase, to Roy Albert Chase Jr., $210,000.
1233 Emily Drive, residential, Lake Township, from Kenneth Fish and Kayla Doherty Successor Trustees, to Sean Taks, $213,000.
139 Front St., 0 Front, 0.06 acres, Freedom Township, from Russell Rife, to Randolph and Roberta Aspacher, $180,000.
480 Prospect St.,, 0 Prospect, residential, Bowling Green, from CDK Renovations LLC, to Mark and Amy Cook, $175,000.
910 Carol Cr., residential, 7.3 acres, Rossford, from Marian Hindall, to David and Crystal Czaska, $157,500.
365 Osage Ct., residential, Perrysburg, from Daive and Tamara Walbom, to Patrick and Julia Whalen, $412,000.
28602 White Road,, residential, Perrysburg, from Timothy and Julie Olzak, to Mark and Rochelle Muetzel, $160,000.
9650 Carnoustie Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Bradley and Deborah Apple, to Richard and Jacqueline Schwartz, $369,900.
20639 Dixie Hwy., residential, from Alen and Mirela Demirovic, to Charles and Emily Crego, $219,900.
324 Glenwood Road, 0.2616 acres, Rossford, from Michael and Jocelyn Bostdorff, to Chad Fischer, $210,000.
May 3
0 Luckey Road, 0 Cummings, 27.58 acres, Lake Township, from E R Swartz Farms LLC, to Lon and Kristin Muir, $640,000.
1302 Cardinal Road, residential, Bowling Green, from Nargis and Aschraf Mikhail Successor Trustee, to Zachary Donald Gillett and Sierra Hillard, $269,900.
21 Exeter, residential, Perrysburg, from Dawn Dennis, to Wachter Property Management 3 LLC, $159,000.
108 Cranden Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Bonnie Marshall Succ Trustee, to Julie Faetanini, $300,000.
3281 Sterlingwood Ln., residential, Perrysburg, from Matthew and Rebecca Rogers, to Charles Thodeti and Sailaja Paruchuri, $3747,000.
23279 Pargillis Road, residential, Middleton Township, from Kenneth and Cindy Grey, to Anita Kuhlman, $435,000.
866 Pine Valley Drive, residential, Bowling Green, from American Title Agency Inc. Trustee, to Walter Grunden and Han Li, $459,400.
302 Walnut St., residential, North Baltimore, from Gregory and Lynda Rister, to Gregorio and Lilian Zambrano, $108,500.
24351 Front St., residential, Grand Rapids, from Patrick and Linda Wirick, to Editha Dehm, $172,000.
520 Lorraine Ave., residential, Bowling Green, from Patrick and Lisa Carney, to Stephen and Abigail Loar, $257,500.
25415 E. Sunset Maple Drive, residential, Wayne, from James and Patricia Humphrey, to Michael and Elizabeth Messenger, $392,500.
9677 St. Andrews Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Matthew and Jessica Conley, to Conley Holdings LLC, $147,000.
1385 Morningside Drive, residential, Fostoria, from Lucille Williamson, to Douglas Liston, $125,000.
23313 Pargillis Road, 5 acres, Middleton Township, from Anita Kuhlman, to Ethan and Kathleen Downey, $110,000.
27011 Cummings Road, 59.97 acres, Lake Township, from E R Swartz Farms LLC, to Lon and Kristin Muir, $640,000.
1511 Red Bud Drive, residential, Lake Township, from David and Lynda Reuss, to Phillip and Marsha Lawson, $235,000.
976 Deer Ridge Run, residential, Bowling Green, from Ruth Milliron, to Mark and Meg Hassett, $355,000.
107 Burnswick Ct., 0.4339 acres, Perrysburg, from Coventry Glen Ltd., to John and Cailin Evan, $65,900.
May 4
26560 Mingo Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Eric and Erin Schreiner, to Albert Ball Jr. Trustee, $390,050.
1126 Charles, 0 Charles St., residential, Bowling Green, from Louis Katzner Trustee, to Patrick and Lisa Carney, $310,000.
102 Stonegate Circle, residential, Bowling Green, from Kathleen Buehrer, to Karen Arnold, $154,000.
0 Van Camp Road, residential, Bowling Green, from McEwen Realty LLC, to Wood County Humane Society, $132,707.
606 E. Gypsy Lane Road, residential, Bowling Green, from Cindy Gerken and Jody Germann, to DCG Properties of Bowling Green LLC, $150,000.
19627 Brillhart Road, residential, Washington Township, from Dorothy Brown, to Karla and Jerome Hurst, $120,000.
30 Main, 0 Main, 0.2264 acres, Troy Township, from Gale Glambin, to Heather Glamblin, $45,000.
915 Schreier Road, residential, Rossford, from Michael and Jodi Allen, to Megan Mahaffey and Samuel Beale, $155,000.
906 Apple Creek Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Carlos Mendez, to Maro Parra and Griselda Peguero, $230,000.
560 and 0 Seventh St., Perrysburg, from Eric and Jenny Kraus, to Gretchen and Andrew Whitehead, $480,000.
28875 Georgia Road, residential, Perrysburg Township, from Hannah Schooler, to Darrel Gayer, $170,500.
215 Park Lane, residential, Lake Township, from Ronald Studtmann, to Trent Barteck, $155,000.
5526 and 0 Moline Martin Road, residential, Lake Township, from Patrick Marshall, to Jeremy Decant, Alicia Decent, Jesses Dorlack and Megan Dorlack, $55,000.
24495 Second St., residential, Grand Rapids, from Dawn Bahner, to Scott and Christina Tucker, $51,000.
121 Maple St., residential, Wayne, from Daniel and Heidi Zeigler, to Courtney Stone, $135,000.
321 and 0 Martindale Road, residential, Bowling Green, from Joung Kawashima JA Trustee, to Nathan and Diana Hensley, $179,000.
989 Reeves Court, residential, Bowling Green, from Dirk and Jenna Conner, to Daniel and Annmarie Altman, $375,000.
May 5
306 Garfield St., residential, Bloom Township, from Steven Schinsky, to Cody Weatherholtz, $88,000.
8844 Stearns Road, 0 Cloverdale Road, 40 acres, Bloom Township, from Dennis Stacy Trustee, to Rickey and Danielle Rosendale, $336,000.
0 Ault Road, 78.80 acres, Perrysburg Township, from Michal and Patti Emch, to Dustin and Emily Brown, $630,400.
123 East St., residential, North Baltimore, from Cynthia Bland, to Caleb Swope, $45,000.
1307 and 0 Dixie Hwy., residential, Rossford, from Kimberly Schwake, to Anisha Nalls, $262,500.
26407 Carronade Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Oluwasegun Lamidi, to Anne and Kevin Reiss, $315,000.
150 Marshall Ave., residential, Pemberville, from Zachary Henline, to Jacob Metzger, $174,000
673 Sandstone Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Young Ko, to Adam Lavigne and Brittanie Siler, $242,000.
523 W. Seventh St., residential, Perrysburg, from Tamara Renner, to Nathan Smith, $175,000.
216 W. Sixth St., residential, Perrysburg, from Marianne Brossia, to Geriann Walsh, $112,500.
3669 Curtice Road, 0 Bieber Drive, residential, Northwood, from Diane Fillion, successor trustee, to Paul and Kelsey Fillion, $195,000.
4075 E. Plaza Blvd., residential, Northwood, from Toledo Restoration Property Management, to Phillip M and SAA Laplante, $319,000