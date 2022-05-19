The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
May 11
11814 Cygnet Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Barbara Eishen, to Abby and Matthew Rubright, $195,000.
106 Mary St., Haskins, residential, from Roger and Nancy Euler, to John Kiehl, $110,000.
804 Elm St., Perrysburg, residential, from Lindsey Levans, to Kyle Repetti, $255,000.
1643 Horseshoe Bend Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Weichert Work Force Mobility, to Michael and Margaret Searle, $375,600.
1231 Valley Bend Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Holly Blaydes, to Joshua Williams and Mindee Vargas, $400,000.
28190 and 0 Simmons Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Steven Mitchell and Sarah Overmyer, to Area Title Agency, trustee, $378,000.
12444 Jefferson St., Perrysburg, commercial, from Perry River Inc., to MDC Coast 26 LLC, $1,600,000.
May 12
555 Garfield St., Bloomdale, residential, from Ruthanna Allion, to Anthony and Lois Allion, $180,000.
246 Troup Ave. and 725 and 0 Ninth St., Bowling Green, residential/commercial, from RLN Rentals LLC, to SAL Property Investments LLC, $789,000.
1329 Bellard Drive, Bowling Green, industrial, 2.84 acres, from WT Francisco LLC, to Store Master Funding XXVI LLC, $2,163,273.
329 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Robert Mason, to Brittany Davis, $131,000.
23637 Third St., Grand Rapids, residential, from Benjamin Wagner, to Harley Morelock, $155,000.
302 E. Walnut St., North Baltimore, residential, from Gregorio and Liliana Zambrano, to Hunter Vogelsong, $143,000.
211 and 0 Breckman St., Walbridge, residential, from NED III LLC, to Andrew Reardon, $145,000.
5639 Jerry City Road, Montgomery Township, agricultural, 32.25 acres, from Glenn Davidson, to Francisco and Catalina Paredes, $582,000.
420 Union St., Risingsun, residential, from Lanny Milligan, to Craig and Jaime David, $20,000.
5398 Bradner Road, Perry Township, residential, from John Richardson, to Cynthia Eakin, $130,000.
513 Plaza Drive and 1663 and 0 County Line Road, Fostoria, commercial, from TAR Properties LLC, to Motte & Bailey Assets LLC, $210,000.
153 Bergin Ave., Rossford, residential, from Mogul R+C LLC, to Caroline Jardine, $123,000.
9675 S. Compass Drive, Rossford, commercial, 1.66 acres, from BMW MBX LLC, to FTFMM Properties, $3,000,000.
May 13
56 Aynsley Landing, Bowling Green, residential, from Kelsey Degen, to John and Lynn Comings, $200,000.
219 Dill Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Taylor Rose, to Four Ease LLC, $150,000.
5 Parkwood Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Andrew and Lydia Favorito, to Marilyn Fearnside, trustee, $331,000.
5216 Woodville Road, Lake Township, commercial, 0.59 acres, from James Rogozinski, to Hudson Valley Management, $192,500.
1440 Bobwhite Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Hunter Burdno and Kari Tobak, to Derek Belkofer and Olivia Malcolm, $44,000.
134 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $62,900.
1209 Grassy Court, Rossford, residential, from Ashley Goin, trustee, to James and Geraldine Martis, $247,000.
0 Fremont Pike, Troy Township, agricultural, 25.88 acres, from Thomas Lahey, et. al., to James and Christine Beeler, $160,000.
18020 Tontogany Road, Washington Township, residential, from Dillon Speziali, to Grant Bingham and Emelia Shaffer, $150,000.
16411 Kellogg Road, Washington Township, residential, from Lynne and John Comings, to Hope and Daniel Knauss, $323,500.
May 16
306 John Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Lori Bomer, to Garrett Kudzia, $150,000.
304 Merry Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Caroline Walter, to Jalena and Lauren Myers, $160,000.
422 Linden Drive, Pemberville, residential, from Pember Grove LLC, to Randy and Amy Patterson, $45,000.
112 Tarr St., North Baltimore, residential, from Edward Leeper III and Jessica Leeper, to Stacy Grohoske, $169,900.
102 and 0 East St., Bradner, residential, from Charles Hart and Josh Brough, to George Garufos Jr., $28,000.
2423 Jamestown Drive, Northwood, residential, from Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, trustee, to Weacquire LLC, $113,000.
2431 Jamestown Drive, Northwood, residential, from Chet Hesson, to Linda and James Borton, $185,000.
516 W. Seventh St., Perrysburg, residential, from Sidney Parkhill, to Frank Almester, $161,500.
0 Sportsmans Drive, Rossford, commercial, from Choice Crossroads Development LLC, to Jabez Holdings, $650,400.
May 17
1080 Sparrow Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Ryan Strodthoff, to Melissa Houser, $258,800.
15354 King Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Jill and Dustin Featzka, to Jessica Coakley, $265,400.
123 and 0 High St., Haskins, residential, from Melvin and Peggy Hill, to Kevin and Kenneth Collins and Abigail Vinciczky, $187,500.
310 Main St., Risingsun, residential, from Ora Skaggs, trustee, to Cook Investment Properties, $1,500.
26454 Oak Meadow Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Daniel and Magdalena Laughlin, $315,000.
10765 South Lakes Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Barbara Santchi, to Joan Swartz, $280,000.
1023, 1031 and 1037 Stoneleigh Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Coventry Glen, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $59,900.