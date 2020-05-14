The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
May 4
14708 Henry Wood County Line Road, McClure, agricultural, 88 acres, from Carson Brothers Farms, to Jeffrey and Emily Mason, $704,000.
1201 Lincoln Ave., Fostoria, residential, from Patrick and Sandra Fitschen, to Christopher and Kelly White, $165,000.
923 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Scott and Kimberly Rand, to Stephanie and Spencer Gross, $215,000.
0 Hammansburg Road, Henry Township, agricultural, 102.28 acres, from Donald and Nancy Charlton, trustees, to Glenn and Melissa Sorensen, $210,000.
436 W. Second St., Perrysburg, residential, from Obone LLC, to Jay Oberhauser, $30,000.
3311 Woodville Road and 261 Gardner Ave., Northwood, commercial, from Michel Investment Company, to 10830 Brookpark Road LLC, $312,500.
201 Harrison Ave., Walbridge, residential, from Luis Ybarra, to Scott Reitzel, $116,900.
7356 Twin Lakes Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Devin Michael, to Hannah Osborne and Larry Osborne Jr., $194,000.
29058 White Road, Perrysburg, residential, from David Cogswell Jr., to Steven and Darde Strayer, $190,000.
417 N. County Line Road, Risingsun, residential, from Anita Leady, to Newlove and Jeffers Rentals LLC, $36,000.
14669 Wood Creek Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Marc and Susan Glasser, to Nicholas Barnes and Alexandra Murray, $75,000.
14689 Wood Creek Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Marc and Susan Glasser, to Nicholas Barnes and Alexandra Murray, $795,000.
1065 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from James Pelczarski, to Brandon Asp, $239,000.
117 Plin St., Bradner, residential, from Joyce Smith, trustee, to Austin Jors, $71,500.
May 5
220 Poplar St., North Baltimore, residential, from Leliam Wymer, to Marian Tracy, $90,100.
26638 Brentfield Road, Perrysburg, residential, from James and Pamela Woznicki, to Adam and Angel Edgar, $178,000.
2242 Richmand Drive, Northwood, residential, from Julie and Michael Smothers, to Kirk Means, $135,000.
1438 Cardinal Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Dianne Barndt, to Samantha Lindsey, $245,000.
1037 Turnbury Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from David and Marsha Smith, to Diana and Craig Raider, $162,000.
1330 Running Brook Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Kimberly Limes, to David Nejman Jr., $250,000.
15399 Otsego Pike, Weston, residential, from Gabriel and Nicole Hall, to Beth Veller, $293,000.
May 6
210 Union St., Walbridge, residential, from Michael Garcia, to Dominic Parker, $145,000.
519 Loomis Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Karmela Kaufman and Lois Johnson, to Daniel Ferguson, $150,000.
7382 Cloverdale Road, Cygnet, residential, from Kyle and Darla Benschoter, to Nathan Benschoter, $282,200.
13505 Center St., Weston, residential, from Lucas and Ericha Freels, to Andrew Williams and Alyssa Flanagan, $145,000.
28435 Oak St., Millbury, residential, from Rhonda Kesling and Christopher Mullins, to Christopher Mullins, $1.
May 7
225 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, residential, from Jeanette Urwin, to Grem Family Investors LLC, $150,000.
918 Sunset Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Joan and Robert Callecod, trustees, to Dianne Barndt and Mark Barbour, $165,000.
14473 Dirlam Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Kathy Daleska, to Jordan Daleska and Kasey Ault, $200,000.
1027 Clough St., Bowling Green, residential, from Madison and Tyler Rader, to Pope LLC, $189,900.
121 Earl North Drive, Haskins, residential, from Daniel and Victoria Taylor, to Meagan and Jeffrey Hough, $230,000.
4598 Turtle Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Tyrone Mitchell and Alexis Creach-Mitchell, trustees, to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., $442,666.
4598 Turtle Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., to John and Kristie Gage, $410,000.
May 8
29700 Brookview Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Steven and Brenda Fugate, to Corey Rogers, $220,000.
203 S. Tarr St., North Baltimore, residential, from Dustin Frankfather, to Rebecka and Jeremy Boyer, $50,000.
169 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Joseph and Susan Johnson, to Jennifer Johnson, $140,000.
201 Quail Road, Perrysburg, residential, from James and Connie Gauthier, to David and Michelle Bird, $199,000.
16615 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, agricultural, 78.71 acres, from Thomas and Peggy Blake, to NP North Baltimore Industrial LLC., $378,816.
16615 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, agricultural, 78.71 acres, from Stephen Dukes, to NP North Baltimore Industrial LLC., $378,816.
16615 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, agricultural, 78.71 acres, from Dudley and Marilyn Blake, to NP North Baltimore Industrial LLC., $378,816.
16615 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, agricultural, 78.71 acres, from Forest and Marsha Blake, to NP North Baltimore Industrial LLC., $378,816.