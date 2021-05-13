The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
April 23
102 Brunswick Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Coventry Glen, to Steven and Andrea Orwig, $57,900.
149 Elm St., Rossford, residential, from Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Marsh Kott, to Jonathan Masiulaniec, $96,000.
10074 Kramer Road, Bowling Green, residential, from James Sheeks and Heidi Kolan, to Evan Rosendale, $94,832.
10967 S. Lakes Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Ryan Czech and Garrett Gilmore, to Phillip Heebsh, $240,000.
12627 Wingston Road, Weston, residential, from Rebecca Wachter-Parker, to Jason and Angela Patchen, $232,400.
0 Swan Road, Pemberville, agricultural, 15.96 acres, from Blake Sander, to Jason and Libby Dulaney, $160,000.
678 Ridge Lake Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Adireddy Kamireddy and Swathi Ponnathota, to Tiffany Jiali Hu and Alex Jing Li, $405,000.
7031 Twin Lakes, Perrysburg, residential, from Leah and Jeffrey Clark, to Kimberly Brent and Robert Brent Jr., $240,000.
330 S. Church St., Bowling Green, residential, from Mark and Michele Chamberlain, to John Ferraro, $195,000.
April 26
336 S. Second St., North Baltimore, residential, from Amy Davis, to Douglas and Andrea Brim, $164,900.
911 Carol Circle, Rossford, residential, from Mark and Sandra Skala, to Alec Jones and Austin Reynolds, $245,000.
542 Pearl St., Bowling Green, residential, from Brenda Bragg, James Magrum and Brenda Bridenbaugh, to Sharon Stratmann, $135,000.
2645 Woods Edge Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders at Hawthorne, $55,000.
5375 Keller Road, Walbridge, residential, from Annie Kutzka, to Kellie and Eric Sykes, $250,000.
1025 Sand Ridge Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Diane Christopherson, to Brook Purney, $165,000.
882 Bexley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Gregory and Lisa Culbertson, to Sherri Zeller, $245,000.
1544 N. Redhawk Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Joshua Gelotte, to Massoud Saedi and Karen Riccitelli, $235,000.
26741 Heatherford Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Elmer Krueger Jr., to Carly and Codey Dauch, $206,000.
4995 Prestonwood Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Karen Hover, to Adam and Jenna Conner, $389,000.
2467 Goldenrod Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Adam and Kristen Windmiller, to Keith and Elisha Stroder, $460,000.
819 Little Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Andrew and Yana Doughty, to Gerald and Bonnie Kalaf, $255,200.
310 Derby Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from E. Rigby Properties, to Timothy and Carol Espen, $98,000.
415 W. State St., North Baltimore, residential, from Douglas Brim, to Brittany Goris, $128,000.
235 Buttonwood Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from 3 Kidz Rentals, to Buttonwood Investments, $110,000.
0 McCutcheonville Road, Wayne, agricultural, 7.59 acres, from Bonnie Blue, to Babcock Farms, $41,761.
12374 Gloria Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Paula Mancillas, to 3 Kidz Rentals, $90,000.
527 Sioux Trail, Rossford, residential, from Adelaide Vanlandingham, to Janel Dolan, $164,800.
538 Grace Way, Rossford, residential, from Robert and Lois Wiesler and Matthew Steingesser, to Bryant Lord, $150,000.
29052 River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Jonathan and Jacqueline Dees, to Jodie and Steven Kitcher, $129,900.
April 27
315 Wallace Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Stephen and Abigail Loar, to Kevin and Anna Schaublin, $170,000.
10640 Neiderhouse Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Nick and Raquel Neiderhouse, to Claire Smizer-Muldoon and Kyle Muldoon, $119,900.
170 Birchdale Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Zafar Hussain and Rabia Shehnaz, to Eric Krogman, $192,000.
125 Biddle St., Bowling Green, residential, from Douglas and Sandra Kerr, to Michael and Kerri Stevens, $128,000.
213 Main St., Luckey, residential, from Rebecca Knieriemen, to Megan Peterson and George Peterson III, $154,000.
1048 Elm St., Perrysburg, residential, from Audra and Mark Beeley, to Bonnie and Andrew Moser, $255,000.
887 Sandalwood Road, Perrysburg, residential, from William and Holly Cote, to Matthew and Maureen Battiato, $308,500.
4009 McCallister Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Legacy Partners Group, $328,000.
137 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders at Hawthorne, $63,000.
490 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Christopher Jackson and Rosie Li, $554,748.
April 28
28170 Cedar Park Blvd., Perrysburg, commercial, from Bee Tree, to IMCO Carbide Tool, $2,785,631.
4003 McCallister Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency Inc. for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, $275,000.
602 W. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, residential, from David Pugh, to Joseph Pojman II and Renee Pojman, $114,000.
0 Defiance Pike, Milton Township, agricultural, 19.25 acres, from Cathy Kuesel, to Mark and Melody Drewes, $154,000.
649 Front St., Perrysburg, residential, from Lawrence Foster Jr., trustee, to Brian Mahas, trustee, $725,000.
905 Napoleon Road, Bowling Green, agricultural, 26.33 acres, from Klotz Flower Farm, to Maurer Rentals, $658,250.
25766 Lime City Road, Perrysburg, residential, from the estate of Elaine Stiff, to Praseuthy Thammavongsa, $177,100.
1380 Brookwoode Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Utopia Construction, $142.600.
103 Civic Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Kaleb Smith, to Hillary Gibson, $159,900.
30175 Cedar Valley Drive, Northwood, residential, from Jamie and Chelsea Sanchez, to Robert and Melisa Koch, $263,900.
419 Dillrose Drive, Northwood, residential, from Phillip Lawson Jr. and Marsha Lawson, to Garry Cummins Jr., $140,000.
April 29
117 Breckman St., Walbridge, residential, from Douglas and Mary Davison, trustees, to Breckman Properties, $87,000.
210 Wilber St., Walbridge, residential, from Jared and Brooke Laux, to Kaleb Smith, $129,500.
324 Glenwood Road, Rossford, rental units, from Michael and Jocelyn Bostdorff, to Fischer Ventures, $2109,000.
1220 Brookwoode Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for N.W. Ohio, to PRV Enterprise, $71,400.
338 Wallace Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Bruce Rutter, to Black Swamp Investment Properties, $125,000.
194 Oak St., Rossford, residential, from William Verbosky Jr. and Susan Yoder, to Andrew Horsman, $108,500.
339 N. Maple St., Bowling Green, residential, from SGI of Bowling Green, to Redbud Grove, $134,400.
1113 Bradner Road, Northwood, residential, from Randy and Rhonda Gullett, to Kevin and Kristina Thompson, $266,000.