The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
May 3
1040 Walnut St., Perrysburg, residential, from Joshua Williams, to Megan Orzechowski and Hayden Stogsdill, $252,786.
140 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Scott and Heather Stranahan, $434,750.
6195 Brookhaven Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffrey and Nicole Gagich, to Daniel Herrera and Maria Lavado, $449,900.
26101 Edinborough Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Brian and Breanna Wahl, to Shawn and Jennifer Burke, $912,000.
131 Foxhill Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from RDC & ANC, to Elliott and Taylor Ferguson, $280,000.
23444 Bradner Road, Troy Township, residential, from Robert and Winnie Ford, to Devin and Tyler Jurski, $165,000.
1453 Muirfield Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Michael and Jessica Babin, to Nicolas and Rylee Mowery, $465,000.
111 and 0 Front St., Pemberville, residential, from Eva Warrick, to David and Ginger Wilson, $201,000.
17100 Pratt Lane, Grand Rapids, residential, from Pamela Heyman, to Tracy and Cassie Punches, $150,000.
108 Tyler St., Walbridge, residential, from Ronald Morton, to EMA Holdings LLC, $140,000.
122 Main St., Wayne, residential, from Christina Stearns, to Leslie Burdue, $110,000.
29666 Shelbourne Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Mark and Deborah Fragel, to Ann Sanford, trustee, $971,000.
501 E. Second St., Perrysburg, residential, from Patrick Dowell and Alexia Proch, to Ruth Tetz, trustee, $558,000.
228 and 0 E. Front St., Perrysburg, residential, from Zachary and Shannon Wolff, to Alexandra Seal, $750,228.
448 Nora Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Andre Nadon, to Brandon and Amber Lacourse, $309,000.
420 Edgewood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Osiel and Gloria Valdez, to Jacqueline Hoffman, $225,000.
1927 Hamilton Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Curtis and Susan Dhaenens, to Daniel and Jennifer Hansen, $359,900.
19681 Pemberville Road, Troy Township, residential, from Hillbilly and Leslye Burton, to Arthur Rose III and Brandy Rose, $280,000.
20625 Cherry St. and 0 Milton St., Weston, residential, from Robin Kaiser and Debra Bechstein, to Robin Kaiser, $100,000.
May 4
510 Eighth St., Bowling Green, residential, from Bravia Properties LLC, to SMAZ Properties 510 8th LLC, $145,000.
640 and 0 Kenwood Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Donald and Karen Saettel, to Kelen Properties LLC, $136,000.
224 Broadway St., North Baltimore, residential, from Joe Built Homes, to Meagan Weiler, $163,400.
29520 Millbury Road, Lake Township, residential, from Michael and Lonna Meadows, to Matthew and Kristina Brown, $310,000.
222 Enright Drive, Haskins, residential, from Marsha and Michael Carrick, to Stephen and Edith Askins, $345,000.
3384 Graham Road, Montgomery Township, residential, from Belynda Freeman and Justus Abbott, $50,000.
21 Winfield Manor Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Ibrahim Mostafa and Aysun Kanar, $671,795.
May 5
972 Lafayette Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from David and Denise Krupp, to Logan and Victoria Borer, $400,000.
637 Aspen Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Jack and Renee Kapron, trustees, to Kevin and Cheryl Ruddell, $254,000.
14837 Saddle Horn Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from Katie and Michael Logan, to Alexis Weghorst, $490,000.
180 Chantilly Rue, Northwood, residential, from Manuel Menchaca, to Randy Deluca Jr., $150,000.
4095 Williston Road, Northwood, residential, from KSS, to Alberto Gioiosa and Elizabeth Satine, $300,000.
301 and 0 E. Sixth St., Perrysburg, residential, from James Schaller II and Janelle Schaller, to Christopher and Julia Sipe, $483,500.
1237 Whiteside Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Donald and Lindsey Miller, to Susan Friess, $146,000.
May 6
1107 Lafayette Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Robert Searfoss Jr. and Gail Searfoss, trustees, to Brittney Sroga and Gregory Dotts, $350,000.
815 Lafayette Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Mark and Lauren Strickland, to Kimberley Valentine, $205,000.
1326 Pine Valley Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Judith Hartley, et. al., trustees, to Julie Turpening and Jeffrey Kasprzak, $427,500.
208 Parkview Drive, Walbridge, residential, from Veronica Domozi, to Dennis and Catherine Oehlers, $200,500.
3341 Rivers Edge Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Glenda Moyer, to Tamie and Joseph Tehensky, $256,223.
669 Harrison Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Shad and Brenda Falls, to Michael and Cortnie McHugh, $359,900.
161 Oak St., Rossford, residential, from Mason Tinney and Brecken Schaller, to Kristin Lathrop, $95,000.
May 9
6556 Rosendale Road, Bloom Township, agricultural, 11 acres, from Angela Briggs, trustee, to Bret and Annette Bahn, $965,000.
840 Main St., Jerry City, residential, from Janice Bauman and Leona Gilbert, trustees, to Gary Rhoads, $46,000.
0 Bays Road, Liberty Township, agricultural, 39.33 acres, from Valerie Giedinghagen, successor trustee, to David and Linda Baumgardner, $230,400.
1813 Reva Drive, Northwood, residential, from William Wilson, to Ronald and Sondra Sheahan, $154,000.
929 and 0 Anderson St., 4539 and 0 Woodville Road and 0 Hanson St., Northwood, commercial, from Jeffrey Herman, to Northwood Re Company LLC, $250,000.
140 and 0 E. Second St., Perrysburg, residential, from Robert and Jacqueline Venzel, trustees, to John Longmore Jr. and Belinda Longmore, $280,000.
605 Kirkshire Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Sara and Gregory Kelly, to Erica and Joe Sarnowski, $379,000.
16916 Tontogany Road, Plain Township, residential, from Barbara Childers, to Jennifer Parker, $170,000.
1059 S. Ironwood Drive, Rossford, residential, from Woodland Custom Home Builders, to Daniel and Nicole Fisher, $299,900.
144 and 0 Eagle Point Drive, Rossford, residential, from David Ember, trustee, to Mark and Deborah Fragel, $345,000.
119 Eddy St., Troy Township, residential, from Susan Vermilyea, to Cody Wilbur, $163,500.
May 10
381 and 0 Myers St., Jerry City, residential, from Edward Plumb, to Shawna Anderson, $149,500.
934 Main St., Bowling Green, residential, from Patricia Wolf, to Albert Potter II, trustee, $160,000.
1309 Finch Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Bryan Cavins and Patricia Thompson-Cavins, to KSS, $315,000.
743 and 0 Brittany Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Paul and Lisa Cesarini, to Mark Wongrowski, $323,000.
957 Sand Ridge Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Jimmie Hobson Sr. and Karen Hobson, to Chalese and Arron Lawrence, $260,000.
2605 Cross Ridge Way, Perrysburg, residential, from John and Kendra Doan, to Elizabeth and Timothy McGrady, $425,000.
245 Edgewood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Arizona and Brittani Carter, to Emanuel Delucia, $211,001.
4200 Fremont Pike, Troy Township, residential, from Randy Deluca Jr., to Zachary Truett, $140,000.