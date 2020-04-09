The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
March 25
9868 Connor Lake Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Jefferson Development LLC, to Janice Just, trustee, $207,000.
105 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Brian and Courtney Buerman, $290,198.
26378 East Oak Meadow Drive, Lot 69, Perrysburg, residential, from Michele McGivern-Benyl, to Jeffrey Hier, $239,900.
March 26
0 Reitz Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Terri Morlock, to Thayer Investments of Wood County LLC, $301,592.
16874 Bradner Road, Pemberville, residential, from William and Wendy Fisher, to Casey and Ashley Skowron, $150,000.
343 N. Grove St., Bowling Green, residential, from Elizabeth Maurer, trustee, to AJS Properties LLC, $94,000.
182 Elm St., Rossford, residential, from Jacob Geiger, to Krystal Lee, $100,000.
137 Rossburn Place, Rossford, residential, from Nicholas Geiger, to Jacob Geiger, $120,000.
531 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, residential, from John and Norma Stickler, to Matthew and Traci Schimpf, trustees, $177,900.
4971 Prestonwood Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael Pole, to Chandramohan Meenakshisundaram and Sujarheth Sachindanand, $365,000.
122 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC, to Jeremy Campbell, $317,245.
18735 Crom St., Perrysburg, residential, from Janis Johnson Estate, to Chad Johnson, $175,000.
0 Hammansburg Road, Cygnet, agricultural, 38.41 acres, from Janet Holloway, to Dennis and Juanita McGrain, $211,225.
0 Nelson Road, Bowling Green, agricultural, 80 acres, from Ross Family Farms Ltd., to Bernard and Angela Foos, $762,100.
March 27
324 Sunrise Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Emily Burkart, to Shaun Holden, $149,900.
25191 Saddle Horn Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Richard Buck, to Abraham Phothirath, $236,900.
3785 Cherry Hill Court, Northwood, residential, from Linda Meier and Rodney Beeker, to Shaina and Derron Zervas, $132,500.
March 30
4642 Warner Road, Wayne, residential, from Thomas and Cheryl Ward, to Mark and Kristen Traut, $135,000.
114 Main St., Luckey, residential, from Gary, Larry and Jane Elliot, to Joseph Cadaret, $90,000.
28332 Bradner Road, Millbury, residential, from Justin Lau, to Troy and Amelia Struffolino, $180,000.
1966 Ottawa Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Tate and Melissa Miller, to Michael Pole, $510,735.
16729 King Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Robert and Jane Kervin, to Jason and Angela Schliesser, $750,000.
193 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC, $49,900.
171 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC, $56,900.
22 Stonegate Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Janet LeFever, to Linda Kidd and James Bucher, $143,700.
15599 Sunset Maple Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Theresa and David Goins, $51,800.
29751 Gleneagles Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Kenneth and Darlene Reinke, to Guldal Caba, $359,000.
28448 Main St., Millbury, residential, from Troy and Amelia Struffolino, to Benjamin and Gina Clayton, $137,500.
24954 Reddington Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC, to Jeffrey and Amanda Snyder, $340,580.
15597 John McCarthy Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Mark and Juli Hetrick, to Dan and JoEllen Rissing, $510,000.
March 31
13571 Devils Hole Road, Bowling Green, agricultural, from Jeffrey Roberts, to Jason Benedict and Peggy Limes, $180,000.
23609 W. River Road, Grand Rapids, residential, from Julie Iler, trustee, to Alice McColl, $22,500.
119 Knaggs Ave., Portage, residential, from Kim and Sandra Stoots, to Richard and Rebecca Rose, $199,000.
508 Water St., North Baltimore, residential, from Dewane Eckman, et. al, to Joshua Rockhill, $40,000.
8840 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, residential, from NS162 LLC, to Deluv Chatman, $19,000.
April 1
2432 Jamestown Drive, Northwood, residential, from Terry and Bonny Tschappat, to Eryn Lopinski, $125,000.
160 Quail Road, No. 52, Perrysburg, residential, from 160-52 Quail Holdings LLC, to My Hiep T. Doan, $118,000.
6 Abbey Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Carolyn Heidelberg, to Robert and Karen Lakis, $141,000.
244 Jennings Road, Rossford, residential, from Cynthia Dankert, to Jeffery Scofield, 4108,000.
412 Indian Ridge Trail, Rossford, residential, from Aaron and Stephanie Mass, to Bradley and Ashleelynn Lauer, $165,000.
1048 Westbrook Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Eric Fowler, to Tao Yang and Guannan Zhou, $197,501.
3065 Gwilym Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Dennis Byington, trustee, to Ronald Hartley II and Rebecca Hartley, $133,000.
16 Boston Bay Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Valerie and Nicholas Espinoza, to Laura Genalo, $127,500.
409 Perry St. and 0 Perry St., Pemberville, commercial, 1.08 acres, from Larry and Carol Moore, to NBPP LLC, $34,000.
308 Cornerstone Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders at Hawthorne LLC, to Kevin and Megan Floyd, $422,850.
13427 Five Point Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Terry and Kevin Griner, to Keith and Anne Griner, $1,000.
218 Adams St., Luckey, residential, from Brent Welch, to Jaclyn Juergens and Landon Richards, $150,000.
April 2
25709 Willowbend Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Sarah and Trevor Lockyer, to Jason and Chantilly Kessler, $430,000.
904 Bexton Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Jenna Musilli, to Robert and Cindy Barringer, $234,000.
321 Superior St., Rossford, religious, from Pentecostal Church of God Ohio District, to Rust and Rust Limited, $65,000.
409 W. Sixth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Galina Zhurakovski, to Joseph Balas, $101,000.
98 Summerfield Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Nicole Holt, trustee, to Debbie Tague, $155,000.
18514 Tontogany Creek Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Norman Murphy, to Jamey and Tenille Holland, $145,000.
549 Clover Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Patrick and Janet Hanley, to Marcelene Webb, $222,000.
1746 Pelton Road, Fostoria, residential, from Deloyd Leady, to Eddie Barth, $110,000.
202 Enright Drive, Haskins, residential, from Seneca Builders LLC, to Mark and Kathleen North, $274,900.
1453 Muirfield Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Mark and Kathleen North, to Michael and Jessica Babin, $375,000.
27889 White Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Douglas and Robyn Mitchell, to Michael and Jenna Musilli, $345,000.
19557 Scott Road, Bowling Green, residential, from John Vargyas and Deborah Piotrowski, to Andrew and Stacie Shaffer, $330,000.
April 3
3300 Chapel Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio Inc., to Michael Diment, $150,000.
912 N. Vine St., Fostoria, commercial, from Carla Bogni-Kidd, to JRVR Properties Inc., $51,000.
26070 Greystone Drive, Millbury, residential, from Daniel and Julie Cutcher, to Dawn Bittner, $219,900.
1230 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from William and Susan Paxton, to Main St. BG Homes, $87,500.
2725 Tracy Road, Northwood, commercial, 4.28 acres, from Reece Brothers Ltd. II, to Koehler Brothers Inc., $630,000.
504 N. Wintergarden Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Debbie and Edward Whitson, to Eric and Cristina Holtrop, $250,000.
0 Anderson Road, Bowling Green, agricultural, 78.35 acres, from Michael Brinker, to Karen Wilson, $186,148.