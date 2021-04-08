The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.

March 17

2818 Bluegrass Drive, residential, Lake Township, from Mary Lou Altomare, to Michael Fitzgerald, $242,000.

552 W. Front St, residential, Perrysburg, from Shena Kaye, to Melanie Dusseau and John Ray, $220,000.

211 Prospect St., residential, Bowling Green, from SAG Investments Ltd., to Douglas Doren and Thomas Crookson, $125,000.

415 E Fifth St., residential, Perrysburg, from John and Deborah Sawvel, $259,900.

March 18

4490 Hazel Road, residential, Troy Township, from Mark and Doris Schulte, to David Hill and Rilee Akenberger, $236,000.

625 Bruns Drive, residential, RossfoRoad City, from Julius Rumer, to Lonnie Joe and Sarah Cox, $224,900.

555 Winding River Ct, residential, Perrysburg, from Harold and Nikole Williams to Jeremy Brenner and Silvia Pac, $461,000.

15872 Corner Brook Ct, residential, Middleton Township, from Mary Chris Kay Trustee, to Judith Law, $274,000.

728 Cherry St., residential, Perrysburg, from Mark Bartholomy, to Val Real Trust, $110,000.

124 Barton Creek Drive, Perrysburg, from Northcreek Properties LLC, to Tracy Hutchins, $339,850.

605 Kirkshire Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from RichaRoad and Carolyn Hogan, to Sara and Gregory Kelly, $337,000.

1763 Watermill Lane, residential, Perrysburg, from Jane Miller and Michael Schwerer, to Michael and Tamie Daly, $337,500.

222 Breckman St., residential, Lake Township, from Tyler and Rebekah White, to Gloria Martinez, $142,000.

1015 Cherry St., residential, Perrysburg, from Alice Godsey and Steven Lange, to Phillip and Jeanne Titus, $194,000.

29102 HuffoRoad Road, residential, Perrysburg Township, from Trimen Enterprises LLC, to Equity Trust Company Custodian Victorial Vallee Et Al, $170,000.

6223 Main St., residential, Perry Township, from Huntington National Bank, to Shawna Overman, $20,000.

O Williston Road, land, Northwood, from Midland Agency of Northwest Ohio Inc Trustee, to James and Angela Murphy, $44,000.

15423 Gray Birch Court, residential, Middleton Township, from Louisville Title Agency for NW Ohio Inc as Trustee, to Bruce and Christine Golatka, $53,800.

March 19

131 MallaRoad Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Kenneth and Kimberly Thacker, to Jared and Brooke Laux, $250,000.

3303 Chapel Creek Drive, residential vacant land, Perrysburg, from Louisville Title Agency for NW Ohio Inc Trustee, to Mark and Anne Ozimek, $140,000.

621 W Boundary St, residential, Perrysburg, from Denise and Duane Lubinski, to KenDrivea Lubinski, $124,000.

200 Browne Drive, residential, Haskins, from Kenneth Naus and Diane Hovey to Lawrence and Sharon Bailey, $250,000.

909 Manitoba Drive, residential, Bowling Green, from Mark McKenzie and Gayle Russell Co Trustees, to Henry Frobose, $375,000.

20290 Oak Street, residential, Weston, from George Baty, to Cresset Properties LLC, $141,600.

15255 Van Tassel Road, residential, Weston, from Brad and Kay Fritch, to Scott and Jeanette Carman, $163,000.

25196 Rocky Harbour Drive, residential, Middleton Township, from Linda French, to Sheldon Goodrum and Tamy Barnes-Goodrum, $604,900.

15515 Sunset Maple Drive, residential, Middleton Township, from Louisville Title Agency for NW Ohio Inc as Trustee, to Louis Fulop II and Laura Fulop, $61,800.

18778 Dixie Hwy, residential, residential, Bowling Green, from Robert Karr, to Kathleen Jean Dibling, $182,000.

416 Madison Court, residential, Bowling Green, from Abdalrahman Alnounou and Wafaa Aburahma, $194,000.

135 Byall Ave., residential, Bowling Green, from Michelle Miller and Joseph Steinem, to Joseph EasteRoaday, $143,000.

265 Elm Tree Court, residential, Northwood, from Patrick Travelstead, to Harley and Ashley Maize, $295,000.

18910 River Road, residential, Bowling Green, from Richard Frankforther, to Gregory Rumple and Dorcas Cramer-Rumple, $250,000.

March 22

1033 N Ironwood Drive, residential, Rossford, from Woodland Custom Home Builders LLC, to Patrick and Jessica Webb, $269,900.

10851 Sun Trace Drive, residential, Perrysburg Township from Brian and Michelle Bostater, to Kenneth and Kimberly Thacker, $400,000.

0 Inwood Drive, residential, Perrysburg Township, from David Guinivere Successor Trustee, Inwood Owners, LLC, $262,000.

6 Bainbridge Way, residential, Bowling Green, from Janelle Hirschle, to Stephen and Jean Suelzer, $159,250.

8412 Huffman Road, residential, Portage, from Russell and Vicky Griggs, to Brittany Gross, $141,938.

26820 River Road Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Kevin Miller and Carmela Gonzales, to Andrew and Ellissa O’Leary, $413,000.

26254 Chapelgate Court, residential, Perrysburg, from Shania and Christopher Klammer, to Lynette and Eddie Hatzidakis, $625,000.

0 Inwood Drive, 0 River Road, 29839 Inwood Road, residential, Perrysburg Township, from David Guinivere, successor trustee, to Inwood Owners LLC, $262,000 each.

March 23

0 Osborn St., residential vacant land, Rossford, from Northwest Ohio Real Estate Development Group LLC, to Brandon Tan and Alexis Phonchone, $97,500.

894 E. Sandalwood Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Robert and Laurie Mills, trustees, to Eric and Kelli Mills, $339,900.

26685 Nawash Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Kimberly Ballewske, to Brian and Michelle Bostater, $380,000.

10869 Bay Trace Drive, residential, Perrysburg Township, from Adam and Emily Galat, to Dinesh and Nayana Modh, $362,000.

3273 Geona Road, other commercial structures, Troy Township, from FPL Ohio Real Estate LLC, to Hillabrand Investments LLC, $565,000.

139 Osborn St., residential, Rossford, from Matthew Sapara, to Brandon Tan and Alexis Phonchone, $97,500.

1900 Tecumseh Court, residential, Perrysburg, from Carmen Weeber-Morse, successor trustee, to Arindam Basu Sarkar and Jayita Basu Sarkar, $370,000.

March 24

122 Strong Ave., residential, Wayne, from Annabell Busch, to Steven Merel Beck, $80,000.

2354 Goldenrod Lane, residential vacant land, Perrysburg, from Reynolds Construction Co., to Shaikh and Sumayya Naz, $369,900.

1920 Wright Ave., residential, Millbury, from Laura Barber, to John David Stout, $134,000.

28115 Schriber St., residential, Lake Township, from Andrew Metzger Jr. and Shawna Metzger, $115,000.

402 Eagle Point Road, residential, Rossford, from Gerald Danes, to Samuel and Jessica Wilhelm, $220,000.

2505 Woodville Road, .65 acres, Northwood, from 918-920 Woodville Road Ltd., to Mero Properties LLC, $150,000.

15066 Sunset Maple Drive, residential, Middleton Township, from Lynette Kottman, to Ashley Weis, $308,000.

15 Winfield Manor Court, residential vacant land, Perrysburg, from Saba Home Builders LLC, to James and Tonya Thieman, trustees, $489,850.

