The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
March 17
2818 Bluegrass Drive, residential, Lake Township, from Mary Lou Altomare, to Michael Fitzgerald, $242,000.
552 W. Front St, residential, Perrysburg, from Shena Kaye, to Melanie Dusseau and John Ray, $220,000.
211 Prospect St., residential, Bowling Green, from SAG Investments Ltd., to Douglas Doren and Thomas Crookson, $125,000.
415 E Fifth St., residential, Perrysburg, from John and Deborah Sawvel, $259,900.
March 18
4490 Hazel Road, residential, Troy Township, from Mark and Doris Schulte, to David Hill and Rilee Akenberger, $236,000.
625 Bruns Drive, residential, RossfoRoad City, from Julius Rumer, to Lonnie Joe and Sarah Cox, $224,900.
555 Winding River Ct, residential, Perrysburg, from Harold and Nikole Williams to Jeremy Brenner and Silvia Pac, $461,000.
15872 Corner Brook Ct, residential, Middleton Township, from Mary Chris Kay Trustee, to Judith Law, $274,000.
728 Cherry St., residential, Perrysburg, from Mark Bartholomy, to Val Real Trust, $110,000.
124 Barton Creek Drive, Perrysburg, from Northcreek Properties LLC, to Tracy Hutchins, $339,850.
605 Kirkshire Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from RichaRoad and Carolyn Hogan, to Sara and Gregory Kelly, $337,000.
1763 Watermill Lane, residential, Perrysburg, from Jane Miller and Michael Schwerer, to Michael and Tamie Daly, $337,500.
222 Breckman St., residential, Lake Township, from Tyler and Rebekah White, to Gloria Martinez, $142,000.
1015 Cherry St., residential, Perrysburg, from Alice Godsey and Steven Lange, to Phillip and Jeanne Titus, $194,000.
29102 HuffoRoad Road, residential, Perrysburg Township, from Trimen Enterprises LLC, to Equity Trust Company Custodian Victorial Vallee Et Al, $170,000.
6223 Main St., residential, Perry Township, from Huntington National Bank, to Shawna Overman, $20,000.
O Williston Road, land, Northwood, from Midland Agency of Northwest Ohio Inc Trustee, to James and Angela Murphy, $44,000.
15423 Gray Birch Court, residential, Middleton Township, from Louisville Title Agency for NW Ohio Inc as Trustee, to Bruce and Christine Golatka, $53,800.
March 19
131 MallaRoad Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Kenneth and Kimberly Thacker, to Jared and Brooke Laux, $250,000.
3303 Chapel Creek Drive, residential vacant land, Perrysburg, from Louisville Title Agency for NW Ohio Inc Trustee, to Mark and Anne Ozimek, $140,000.
621 W Boundary St, residential, Perrysburg, from Denise and Duane Lubinski, to KenDrivea Lubinski, $124,000.
200 Browne Drive, residential, Haskins, from Kenneth Naus and Diane Hovey to Lawrence and Sharon Bailey, $250,000.
909 Manitoba Drive, residential, Bowling Green, from Mark McKenzie and Gayle Russell Co Trustees, to Henry Frobose, $375,000.
20290 Oak Street, residential, Weston, from George Baty, to Cresset Properties LLC, $141,600.
15255 Van Tassel Road, residential, Weston, from Brad and Kay Fritch, to Scott and Jeanette Carman, $163,000.
25196 Rocky Harbour Drive, residential, Middleton Township, from Linda French, to Sheldon Goodrum and Tamy Barnes-Goodrum, $604,900.
15515 Sunset Maple Drive, residential, Middleton Township, from Louisville Title Agency for NW Ohio Inc as Trustee, to Louis Fulop II and Laura Fulop, $61,800.
18778 Dixie Hwy, residential, residential, Bowling Green, from Robert Karr, to Kathleen Jean Dibling, $182,000.
416 Madison Court, residential, Bowling Green, from Abdalrahman Alnounou and Wafaa Aburahma, $194,000.
135 Byall Ave., residential, Bowling Green, from Michelle Miller and Joseph Steinem, to Joseph EasteRoaday, $143,000.
265 Elm Tree Court, residential, Northwood, from Patrick Travelstead, to Harley and Ashley Maize, $295,000.
18910 River Road, residential, Bowling Green, from Richard Frankforther, to Gregory Rumple and Dorcas Cramer-Rumple, $250,000.
March 22
1033 N Ironwood Drive, residential, Rossford, from Woodland Custom Home Builders LLC, to Patrick and Jessica Webb, $269,900.
10851 Sun Trace Drive, residential, Perrysburg Township from Brian and Michelle Bostater, to Kenneth and Kimberly Thacker, $400,000.
0 Inwood Drive, residential, Perrysburg Township, from David Guinivere Successor Trustee, Inwood Owners, LLC, $262,000.
6 Bainbridge Way, residential, Bowling Green, from Janelle Hirschle, to Stephen and Jean Suelzer, $159,250.
8412 Huffman Road, residential, Portage, from Russell and Vicky Griggs, to Brittany Gross, $141,938.
26820 River Road Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Kevin Miller and Carmela Gonzales, to Andrew and Ellissa O’Leary, $413,000.
26254 Chapelgate Court, residential, Perrysburg, from Shania and Christopher Klammer, to Lynette and Eddie Hatzidakis, $625,000.
0 Inwood Drive, 0 River Road, 29839 Inwood Road, residential, Perrysburg Township, from David Guinivere, successor trustee, to Inwood Owners LLC, $262,000 each.
March 23
0 Osborn St., residential vacant land, Rossford, from Northwest Ohio Real Estate Development Group LLC, to Brandon Tan and Alexis Phonchone, $97,500.
894 E. Sandalwood Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Robert and Laurie Mills, trustees, to Eric and Kelli Mills, $339,900.
26685 Nawash Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Kimberly Ballewske, to Brian and Michelle Bostater, $380,000.
10869 Bay Trace Drive, residential, Perrysburg Township, from Adam and Emily Galat, to Dinesh and Nayana Modh, $362,000.
3273 Geona Road, other commercial structures, Troy Township, from FPL Ohio Real Estate LLC, to Hillabrand Investments LLC, $565,000.
139 Osborn St., residential, Rossford, from Matthew Sapara, to Brandon Tan and Alexis Phonchone, $97,500.
1900 Tecumseh Court, residential, Perrysburg, from Carmen Weeber-Morse, successor trustee, to Arindam Basu Sarkar and Jayita Basu Sarkar, $370,000.
March 24
122 Strong Ave., residential, Wayne, from Annabell Busch, to Steven Merel Beck, $80,000.
2354 Goldenrod Lane, residential vacant land, Perrysburg, from Reynolds Construction Co., to Shaikh and Sumayya Naz, $369,900.
1920 Wright Ave., residential, Millbury, from Laura Barber, to John David Stout, $134,000.
28115 Schriber St., residential, Lake Township, from Andrew Metzger Jr. and Shawna Metzger, $115,000.
402 Eagle Point Road, residential, Rossford, from Gerald Danes, to Samuel and Jessica Wilhelm, $220,000.
2505 Woodville Road, .65 acres, Northwood, from 918-920 Woodville Road Ltd., to Mero Properties LLC, $150,000.
15066 Sunset Maple Drive, residential, Middleton Township, from Lynette Kottman, to Ashley Weis, $308,000.
15 Winfield Manor Court, residential vacant land, Perrysburg, from Saba Home Builders LLC, to James and Tonya Thieman, trustees, $489,850.