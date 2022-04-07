The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
March 29
203 Maple St., Bloomdale, residential, from Strategic Asset Group, to Brooke and Wesley Amos, $100,000.
29590 Durham Court, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Julie Harbal, to Karen Klein, $344,900.
1028 Stoneleigh Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Nicholas and Natalie Marienthal, $474,950.
1135 Timberwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to MacGregor Howey, $100,000.
20545 Evon Lane, Weston, residential, from Noah and Autumn Rasey, to Zebadiah and April Hites, $160,000.
March 30
248 Summit St., Bowling Green, residential, from Jaclyn and Carlos Calderon, trustees, to Mariah and Carrillo Bainbridge, $158,000.
804 Foley Run Drive, North Baltimore, residential, from Michael Kochis and Jennette Dulaney, to Alesander Medley, $207,000.
5814 and 0 Taylor Ave., Lake Township, residential, from Robert Dudley Jr., to Steven Dudley, $161,850.
2111 Maryland Place, Northwood, residential, from Mark Schober, to Karen Brown, $130,000.
6293 Main St., West Millgrove, residential, from Linda Rife, to Robert Repasz, $30,000.
0 Oregon Road, Perrysburg Township, agricultural, 21 acres, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Perrysburg Place Apartments IV LLC, $656,800.
1834 Kettle Run Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Rondal Bruce, to Dustin Retcher, $308,500.
991 Commerce Drive, Perrysburg, commercial, 0.93 acres, from Sulphur LLC, to GZB Holdings, $441,553.
7651 Cloverdale Road, Portage Township, residential, from Lane Bishop, to Tasha Krebs and Marlon Boyer, $210,000.
28035 Lime City Road, Rossford, residential, from Donald Marshalko, to Kevin Carmony, trustee, $158,000.
March 31
9805 Jerry City Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Ronald Bonecutter, to Kylee Douglas, $103,400.
340 and 0 Main St., Bowling Green, commercial, from Almar Family Limited Partnership, to Volare Partners Real Estate LLC, $590,000.
14793 Fostoria Road, Gibsonburg, residential, from David and Thomas Fowler and Cindy Kunich, to Irene Espinoza and Daniel Schrader, $258,500.
14576 Dexter Falls Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Jean Kale, to Elyn Vanderende, $245,500.
1923 and 0 Glenross Place, Northwood, residential, from John Rymers, to Gerardo and Guadalupe Garcia, $145,000.
29051 Hufford Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Trina and Donald Titkemeier, to Jacob Redfox and Dakota Michael, $240,000.
18584 River Road, Washington Township, residential, from Lesa Zesing and Barbara Houdeshell, to Edward Bear Jr., $500.
13971 Kiel Road, Weston Township, residential, from Kots Family Farms, to Adam and Lauren Freshour and Susan Kuehne, $245,000.
April 1
212 and 0 Main St., Bairdstown, residential, from Carol Marlow, to Elizabeth Ebersole, $87,400.
136 and 0 Crim St., Bowling Green, residential, from Jonathan Chatfield, to Benjamin and Rebecca Daneker, $180,000.
202 Palmer Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from MMR Rentals, to 121 East Court LLC, $105,000.
1430 Westminster Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Middleton Trace LLC, to Paul Reinhart and Jennifer Kinzel, $50,000.
84 Foxgate Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Rosemary Croak, to Thomas and Catherine Rigel, $96,612.
1351 Sheffield Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from James Loving Jr. and Katherine Loving, to Joseph and Jeanyne Jakubowski, $280,000.
851 Pine Valley Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from American Title Agency, trustee, to Mark and Janet Smith, $499,900.
149 College Ave., Pemberville, residential, from NBPP LLC, to Vickie Runyon, $115,000.
230 Water St., Pemberville, residential, from Frederick Rist and Kathy Barnes, co-trustees, to Ethan Vasher, $140,000.
127 and 0 Bierley Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Cheryl Riffner, to Cristina Villegas-Ornelas, $174,900.
0 Armbruster Road, Grand Rapids Township, agricultural, 3.96 acres, from Timothy and Rusty Obermyer, to William and Jessica Hartman, $69,500.
17200 and 0 River Road, Middleton Township, agricultural, 3.9 acres, from Keybank National Association, trustee, to Michael and Michelle Haley, $250,000.
707 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Jacob and Jenna Puffer, to Brian and Breanna Wahl, $395,000.
1069 Hickory St. and 0 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, residential, from JBU, to Jacob and Victoria Schell, $242,000.
14714 and 14698 Wood Creek Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Lynda Crowley, to Brad and Marges Barefoot, $965,000.
28367 Simmons Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Bruno Rivera, to Kristen Chambers, $152,000.
1248 Grassy Lane, Rossford, residential, from Thomas and Diana Hennessey, to Keith Abankwah and Danielle Weigand, $313,000.
0 Otsego Pike, Washington Township, agricultural, 43.82 acres, from Wilshar Properties, to Preserve Properties LLC, $438,200.
14210 Otsego Pike, Weston Township, residential, from Caliber Home Loans, to Datobra Holdings LLC, $47,474.
April 4
818 Barnstable Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Wulff Homes LLC, to Christopher and Krista Burns, $420,831.
26210 Broadway Road, Lake Township, residential, from Lois Padgett, to Daniel Kalisik, $165,000.
13571 and 0 Devils Hole Road and 0 Dixie Highway, Middleton Township, agricultural, 185.69 acres, from Darwin Limes LLC, to Dale Limes LLC, $1,578,365.
242 Bihl Ave., Northwood, residential, from Stephen and Judith Hazel, to Brandon Beaver, $116,899.
0 Millgrove Road, Perry Township, residential, from Larry Reinhart, to Garrett and Kathryn Day, $12,000.
425 Park Ave., Fostoria, residential, from Diane Hagemeyer, to Donald and Susan Warsop, $39,000.
2307 Coe Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Megan Eisenhour, to Zachary and Hope Dazell, $350,000.
159 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Donald and Kathryn Hanigosky, $414,900.
26579 Mingo Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Cordula Mora, to Nicholas Axe, $349,000.