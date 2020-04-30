The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
April 20
107 Grey St., North Baltimore, residential, from EXR LLC, to Fortunato Garcia, $8,000.
304 Main St., Pemberville, residential, from Christopher and Kimberly Coffman, to Adam and Shamber Perry, $290,000.
26964 Mingo Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Ronald and Judy Ashley, to Dean Beauch II and Amanda Beauch, $270,000.
19186 Burgess Road, Pemberville, agricultural, 160 acres, from Doris Henline, to Andrew and Molly Witker, $229,250.
19186 Burgess Road, Pemberville, agricultural, 160 acres, from Rebecca Warns, to Andrew and Molly Witker, $382,113.
428 W. Second St., Perrysburg, residential, from Ryan Drown, to Christopher Morrin, $164,900.
1607 St. George Circle, Bowling Green, residential, from American Title Agency, to Michael and Alicia Sands, $59,900.
206 Southlawn Drive, North Baltimore, residential, from John and Cherly Kruse, trustees, to Deeanne Hosmer and Michael Light, $199,000.
26387 W. Wexford Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Sharon Aller, to Wayne Vreeland, $206,000.
1051 Little Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Amy Kelly, to Stephen Chovanec and Jennifer Feehan, $154,000.
April 21
615 Sand Ridge Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Marie Bressler estate, to Rick and Shelly Bressler, $120,000.
2436 Maryland Place, Northwood, residential, from William Mauder, to Adam Matney, $145,000.
April 22
26926 Shawnee Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from James and Jan Murphy, to Zachary and Jill Stein, $296,500.
1537 Muirfield Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from David and Linda Ernsthausen, to Janis Entenman, $42,500.
702 Napoleon Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Donald and Betty Bolin, to Mark Cairl, $149,000.
10255 Dowling Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Karen Dotts, to Shawn Geise, $117,500.
2097 Coe Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Nicholas and Jill Saul, to Dalton Panning and Jessica Najor, $266,000.
318 John Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Janis Long, to Judy Reed, $81,400.
10073 Rudolph Road, Rudolph, residential, from Christine Warner, by Wood County Sheriff, to Fifth Third Bank N.A., $28,000.
April 23
1611 Latcha Road, Millbury, residential, from Eric and Anna Chrisman, to Nathan Chrisman, $145,000.
25380 E. Sunset Maple Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Thomas and Laura Zmarzly, $286,730.
26626 Brentfield Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Keith Riley, to Nicholas Sanders, $216,000.
6508 Main St., West Millgrove, residential, from Anthony Knisely, to Zachariah Hostettler and Mercedes Risser, $105,000.
224 Margaret Ave., North Baltimore, residential, from U.S. Bank National Association, to Russel Cunningham, $62,500.
2498 Mission Hill Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Chris Chung-Hyun Park and Joshua Jin-Hyouk Park, to Jason and Julie Stanley, $527,925.
April 24
1526 Cardinal Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Paul Matson and Louise Stevenson, to Ryan Rothenbuhler and Megan Ihnat, $235,211.
26847 Riverford Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Douglas and Janet Roberts, trustees, to Wesley Grudzien, $480,000.
0 Tracy Road, Perrysburg, agricultural, 45.01 acres, from Sherry White, to Henry Brothers Farms, $180,000.
0 Linden Drive, Pemberville, residential, from Pember Grove LLC, to Steven and Debra Leuck, $48,000.
617 Arbor St., Fostoria, residential, from Jason, Heidi and Dennis Olmstead, to Susan Warsop and Breana Slay, $67,500.
12 Chelsea Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Wayne Welling, to Cody Wright and Kelsey Berg, $125,000.