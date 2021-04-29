The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
April 8
5410 Williston Road, residential, Lake Township, from Ruby White, trustee, to Holley Orman and David Orman, $530,000.
25921 Edinborough Circle, residential, Perrysburg, from Anthony and Yvonne Thomas, trustees, to Tony Mitchell, $443,000.
29060 Belmont Farm Road, residential, Perrysburg Township, Theresa Reichert, trustee, to Joshua and Janie Pheils, $405,000.
April 9
1107 Elm Tree, Road, 0 Elm Tree Road, residential, Rossford, from Joel Haas, to Lajos Borbely, $35,000.
11821 Eckel Junction Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Robert Briggs, to Jimmy Mills, $335,000.
1823 Kettle Run Blvd., residential, Perrysburg, from Louisville Title Agency of Northwest Ohio LLC, to Michael and Molly Romanowicz, $345,000.
117 Evans Ave., 0 Evans Ave., residential, Bradner, from Jeremy Foos to Adam Fraser and Ivorie Garnes, $105,000.
28940 Main St., residential, Millbury, from Chantel Roush, to Isaac Recker and Alexa Encheff, $262,500.
0 Potter Road, 80.58 acres, North Baltimore, from Barbara Meyer, to LW Investments Group LLC, $503,035.
3 Chelsie Court, residential, Bowling Green, from David and Elizabeth Hector, to Monica Hartzler, $155,000
234 West Bay Harbor Court, residential, Bowling Green, from Mitchell Road Village LLC, to Matthew and Jill Yetzer, $43,400.
125 Reed Ave., residential, Bowling Green, from Cyrus and Beth Detwiler, to Marty Shimp, $180,000.
20195 Taylor St., residential, Weston, from Dennis Lambert, to David and Elizabeth Wick, $140,000.
20700 Tontogany Creek Road, 4.43 acres, Washington Township, from Raelene and Richard Winters, to Kyle David, $150,000.
0 Eckel Junction Road, .96 acres, Perrysburg, from Robert Briggs, to Jimmy Mills, $335,000.
29263 Belmont Lake Road, residential, Perrysburg Township, from David and Judith Walrod, to Maria Reiter, $415,000.
0 Pemberville Road, 0 Girton, 135.58 acres, Montgomery Township, from Jessica Schmitz and James Hammer, co-trustees, $1,369,060.
1121 Brookwood Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Scott and Margaret Highhouse, to Marke Phillips and Vickita Walker-Phillips, $610,000.
27633 Simmonds Road, residential, Perrysburg Township, from Veronica Cuperus, trustee, to Jennifer and Brian O’Connor, $127,500.
1423 Sheffield Drive, residential, Bowling Green, from Ronald and Deborah Erfman, to Cyrus and Beth Detwiler, $335,000.
120 Oak St., residential, Rossford, from Brandon Simenski and Ashley Katz, to JDDJ Properties LLC, $55,000.
April 12
174 Valley Hall Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC, to Alexander and Ashley Vaszily, $359,900.
2201 Old Trail Drive, residential, Lake Township, from Kent Sahr Sr., trustee to Todd and Kristen Nowicki, $36,500.
April 13
345 E. Front St., residential, Perrysburg, from Brian and Kari Hatfield, to Stalwart LLC, $570,000.
12233 Williams Road, 7.79 acres, Perrysburg, from Hiab USA Inc., to Vereit Real Estate LP, $5,625,000.
29779 Gleneagles Road, residential, Perrysburg Township, from Neill and Jacqueline Taylor, trustees, to Karen Irwin, $233,000.
9867 Wethersfield Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Sally Welch, to Shelly Horne Mondragon, $337,900.
28505 Case St., 0 Case St., 0 Bradner, residential, Millbury, from David Roznoski, to Bradley and Brenda Weaver, $175,000.
224 Wooster St., residential, Bowling Green, from Richard Henrion, to Maurer Rentals LLC, $250,000.
O Liberty Hi Road, 20.19 acres, Washington Township, from Robert Boyle and Roger Boyle, trustees, to Jacqueline Bechstein and Joey Marten, co-trustees, $150,000.
1690 Ridge Lake Court, residential, Perrysburg, from John Weisenburger and Andrea Lewis-Weisenburger, to Kaylyn and Ryan Hamilton, $450,000.
205 Main St., 0 Main St., residential, Haskins, from Philip Fix, to Troy and Nora Rodenberger, $125,000.
24719 Stony Ridge Road, residential, Troy Township, from John Gregory, to Zachrey Piasecki, $171,000.
106 Ashwood Court, residential, Perrysburg, from Shelly Mondragon Horne, to Kelsey Mefferd, $215,106.
29687 Carnoustie Court, residential, Perrysburg Township, from Chad and Lyndsey Osterholt, to John and Jule Roehl, $550,000.
April 14
342 Hillside Drive, 0 Hillside Drive, residential, Rossford, from Silverleaf Properties LLC, to Jason and Jaclyn Willman, $191,500.
202 Sullivan Drive, residential, Haskins, from Sarah Sheperd Zimmerman, to Joel and Amy Baker, $225,000.
325 E. Indiana Ave., residential, Perryburg, from Mark and Karen Freeman Trustees, to Sheryl and Kristin McKeown, $280,600.
101 Church St., residential, Haskins, from 101 North Church LLC, to Sydney Davis, $140,000.
1010 Lakehurst Drive, residential, Lake Township, from John Laugerman, to Denise Vargo, $110,000.
417 Truman St., residential, Bowling Green, from Salvation Army, to Christopher Coakley, $220,000.
140 Oak St., residential, Rossford, from Todd Janowiecki, to Diana Katafias, $94,000.
103 Brunswick Court, residential, Perrysburg, from Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC, to Amanda Simmons, $403,394.