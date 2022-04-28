The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
April 20
1367 and 0 Clough St., Bowling Green, residential, from Huntington National Bank, trustee, to Molly and Trent Goodwin, $173,000.
30 Trafalgar Bend, Bowling Green, residential, from Glenn Szana, et. al., to Donald and Ellen Hemple, $191,250.
0 Carroll Road and 0 Hammansburg Road, North Baltimore, residential, from Dwight Patterson, to Jacob and Elizabeth Apple, $100,000.
409 Water St., North Baltimore, residential, from Anna Dewolf, to Heather Dewolf, $115,000.
502 Eastlawn Drive, North Baltimore, residential, from Nicholas Rafferty and Grace Finsel, to James and Ginger Gengler, $175,000.
14903 Defiance Pike, Liberty Township, residential, from Heidi Risner, to John McKinney, $160,000.
385 Arrowhead Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Evelyn Buckenmeyer, trustee, to Jason and Rachael Sims, $354,000.
April 21
234, 230, 226 and 0 Enterprise St., Bowling Green, residential, from West Campus Rentals, to Hyena LLC, $700,000.
876 Champagne Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Paul Reinhart, to Ewan Isherwood, $239,900.
550 Wallace Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Anne Ricketts, trustee, to Logan Krieger, $235,000.
506 Donbar Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Silverstone Management, to Elias and Melinda Bejarano, $281,900.
20155 and 0 W. Church St., Hoytville, residential, from Maritza Herrera, to Noah Emmons and Amber Herman, $114,000.
339 Elmwood Road, Walbridge, residential, from Monte and Spencer Carlo, to John and Amy Behlmer, $51,500.
9952 W. South St., Liberty Township, residential, from Douglas Maas, to John Warner, $13,000.
April 22
150 and 0 Meeker St., Bowling Green, residential, from Bruce and Amy Jeffers, to Trevor and Le Jessee, $210,000.
0 Sugar Ridge Road, Freedom Township, agricultural, 75.49 acres, from Robert Huber and Moira Van Staaden, $150,800.
13863 and 0 Mermill Road, Liberty Township, residential, from Rudolph Rosales Sr., to LNC1 Real Estate LLC, $56,100.
10990 Devils Hole Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Joseph Miller and Nicole Kerr, to Kayla and John Minniear, $153,500.
415 and 0 W. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Mark and Joanne Dieckhoner to Huffman Sarver Construction and Real Estate, $120,500.
25595 Seminary Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Ken and Kathy Blaize, to Samantha Carson, $610,000.
6862 Devils Hole Road, Webster Township, residential, from Brenda Welling, trustee, to Brenda and Shad Falls, $412,500.
April 25
0 Fostoria Road, Gibsonburg, agricultural, 78.69 acres, from James Deininger, to Leking Bros LLC, $550,000.
200 Watts St., Haskins, residential, from Elias and Robin Lopez, to Joshua Earl, $110,000.
9773 and 0 Wayne Road, Montgomery Township, residential, from Adam and Samantha Sheline, to Jose Campos III, $162,000.
217 W. Third St. and 0 Walnut St., Perrysburg, commercial, from Michael and Barbara Smith, to Boundless Holdings LLC, $340,000.
2251 Coe Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Derek Dierks, trustee, to Joe and Georgianna Smolenski, $340,000.
1024 Stoneleigh Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Michael and Cassia Black, $519,900.
0 Woodland Drive, Rossford, residential, from Northwest Ohio Title Agency Inc.,trustee, to Scott Hughes, $4,000.
April 26
24903 and 0 River Road, Grand Rapids, residential, from Kerri and Matthew Nicholson and Patricia Nyler, to Ronni and Joseph Zona, $197,000.
15445 Roachton Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Jeffrey and Cheryl Kruse, to Nancy and David Westrick, $551,900.
8111 Wayne Road, Montgomery Township, residential, from John Zielinski III, to Kevin Bradford Jr., $162,000.
730 Bradner Road, Northwood, residential, from Curtis Nix, to Brittany Clemons, $38,000.
4752 Portage Road, Perry Township, residential, from Red Lodge Acres II LLC, to Jay Kershner, $2,000.
1482 Millgrove Road, Perry Township, residential, from Buddy and Sarah Zender, to Cory Zender, $192,500.
9883 Connor Lake Circle, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Duane and Denise Lubinski, to James Jernigan, $195,000.
1027 Hickory St., Perrysburg, residential, from Keith and Evelyn Tammarine and Derek Segura, to Evelyn Tammarine and Derek Segura, $120,000.
835 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Ronald and Marjory Rice, to Kyle and Lindsay Dodd, $260,000.
136 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Brandon and Kennedy Hall, $429,900.
131 and 0 Vineyard Drive, Rossford, residential, from Stanley Kmonk, to Kelsey and Thomas Dilkens, $163,000.